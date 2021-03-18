Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Schumann Resonances: Is the Earth's 'heartbeat' influencing human behavior?
Some scientists believe the lightning-produced frequencies may be connected to our brain waves, meditation, and hypnosis.
- The Schumann Resonances are a set of frequencies produced by electromagnetic waves in Earth's lower ionosphere.
- The frequencies, created from thunderstorms and lightning, range from 7.83 Hz, called the Earth's "heartbeat," to 33.8 Hz.
- The Schumann Resonance has been studied for its effect on the planet as well as on humans.
Flashes of lightning that strike around the earth about 50 times every second, create low frequency electromagnetic waves that encompass the planet. These waves, dubbed Schumann Resonances, may have an affect on human behavior, think some scientists.
Kept up by the 2,000 or so thunderstorms that (according to NASA) batter our planet every moment, the Schumann Resonances can be found in the waves that go up to about 60 miles above in the lower ionosphere part of our atmosphere. They stay up there thanks to electric conductivity in the ionosphere that features charged ions, separated from neutral gas atoms in the area by solar radiation, as explains Interesting Engineering. This allows the ionosphere to capture electromagnetic waves.
The Schumann Resonances encircle the Earth, repeating the beat which has been used to study the planet's electric environment, weather, and seasons. Flowing around our planet, the waves' crests and troughs align in resonance to amplify the initial signal.
The waves were named after Winfried Otto Schumann, in honor of his seminal work on global resonances in mid-1950s. First measured in the early 1960s, the very low-frequency waves (with the base at 7.83 Hertz) oscillate between greater and lower energy. The frequency 7.83 Hz has been called the Earth's "heartbeat." Progressively weaker harmonics have been measured at around 14.3, 20.8, 27.3, and 33.8 Hz.
The resonances fluctuate with variations in the ionosphere, with the intensity of solar radiation playing a major part. At night, for example, that part of the ionosphere becomes thinner.
The world's lighting hotspots in Asia, Africa, and South America, whose storms are seasonal and affected by whether its night or day, also influence the strength of the resonance.
These waves have also been studied for their impact on humans. A 2006 study found that the frequencies may be related to different kinds of brain waves. The researchers described "real time coherence between variations in the Schumann and brain activity spectra within the 6–16 Hz band." Authors of a 2016 paper from the Behavioural Neuroscience Laboratory of Canada's Laurentian University discovered that 238 measurements from 184 individuals over a 3.5 year period "demonstrated unexpected similarities in the spectral patterns and strengths of electromagnetic fields generated by the human brain and the earth-ionospheric cavity."
The Schumann Resonance of 7.83 Hz has also been linked by some to hypnosis, meditation, and even human growth hormones but there's less rigorous scientific evidence of those connections at this point.
Can our bodies truly be affected by electromagnetic frequencies generated by incessant lighting strikes? Certainly some of the speculation ventures into new age science. Some believe a spike in the resonance can influence people and animals, while a reversal may also be possible, where human consciousness can both be impacted by and itself impact the Schumann Resonances. By this logic, a sudden source of global stress that produces worldwide tension would be able to change the resonances. Some have even blamed the stress caused by the Schumann Resonances that resulted from the ancient Chicxulub impact event, when a huge asteroid struck Mexico, for the demise of the dinosaurs.
The frequencies in the Schumann Resonance.
Source: STW/Wikimedia
While the imaginative effects of the Schumann Resonances are still up for much more scientific study, the fascination with this unique natural phenomenon continues.
Got a question for Michelle Thaller? Ask it here!
NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller is coming back to Big Think's studio soon to answer YOUR questions! Here's all you need to know to submit your science-related inquiries.
Big Think's amazing audience has responded so well to our videos from NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller that we couldn't wait to bring her back for more!
This March, she's ready to tackle any questions you're willing to throw at her, such as, "How big is the universe?" or "Am I really made of stardust?" or, "How long until Elon Musk starts a colony on Mars?"
All you have to do is submit your questions to the form below, and we'll use them for an upcoming Q+A session with Michelle. You know what to do, Big Thinkers!
Here's a question Michelle answered from a Big Thinker!<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b5187305f90895a792581e3ad0e0fa1"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pKI9kRCTloo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Here are more great questions submitted by you, our awesome audience!<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d3a659175dd4095d686143769b83e93d"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S0xvS0Nsj6s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Ask a NASA astronomer! Would scientists tell us about a looming apocalypse?<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e890342aea725cc63c2bd056e535833"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CGjFAe018oA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
There is no "center" to the universe, and the Big Bang wasn't an explosion. Michelle explains all.<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="18dfa5173a0c4c50d4ff20d4d31c1175"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/veQtF3_2tOE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
How futuristic ion rockets might supercharge space exploration<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="372c56f8e66e3044114be87dc1d99170"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k1ahUMpMgo8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
How self-healing DNA may protect astronauts from killer radiation<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9da3c377464c38910517300082a17ae7"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FP8y1ezphek?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Art vs. science? The battle that never was<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4dab3ada92bdab77108753882d417f5f"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d89DqSfdHWc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Iron Age discoveries uncovered outside London, including a ‘murder’ victim
A man's skeleton, found facedown with his hands bound, was unearthed near an ancient ceremonial circle during a high speed rail excavation project.
- A skeleton representing a man who was tossed face down into a ditch nearly 2,500 years ago with his hands bound in front of his hips was dug up during an excavation outside of London.
- The discovery was made during a high speed rail project that has been a bonanza for archaeology, as the area is home to more than 60 ancient sites along the planned route.
- An ornate grave of a high status individual from the Roman period and an ancient ceremonial circle were also discovered during the excavations.
Foul play?<p>A skeleton representing a man who was tossed face down into a ditch nearly 2,500 years ago with his hands bound in front of his hips was dug up during a high speed rail excavation.</p><p>The positioning of the remains have led archaeologists to suspect that the man may have been a victim of an ancient murder or execution. Though any bindings have since decomposed, his hands were positioned together and pinned under his pelvis. There was also no sign of a grave or coffin. </p><p>"He seems to have had his hands tied, and he was face-down in the bottom of the ditch," <a href="https://www.livescience.com/iron-age-murder-victim-england.html" target="_blank">said archaeologist Rachel Wood</a>, who led the excavation. "There are not many ways that you end up that way."</p><p>Currently, archaeologists are examining the skeleton to uncover more information about the circumstances of the man's death. Fragments of pottery found in the ditch may offer some clues as to exactly when the man died. </p><p>"If he was struck across the head with a heavy object, you could find a mark of that on the back of the skull," Wood said to <a href="https://www.livescience.com/iron-age-murder-victim-england.html" target="_blank">Live Science</a>. "If he was stabbed, you could find blade marks on the ribs. So we're hoping to find something like that, to tell us how he died."</p>
Other discoveries at Wellwick Farm<p>The grim discovery was made at Wellwick Farm near Wendover. That is about 15 miles north-west of the outskirts of London, where <a href="https://www.hs2.org.uk/building-hs2/hs2-green-corridor/" target="_blank">a tunnel</a> is going to be built as part of a HS2 high-speed rail project due to open between London and several northern cities sometime after 2028. The infrastructure project has been something of a bonanza for archaeology as the area is home to more than 60 ancient sites along the planned route that are now being excavated before construction begins. </p><p>The farm sits less than a mile away from the ancient highway <a href="http://web.stanford.edu/group/texttechnologies/cgi-bin/stanfordnottingham/places/?icknield" target="_blank">Icknield Way</a> that runs along the tops of the Chiltern Hills. The route (now mostly trails) has been used since prehistoric times. Evidence at Wellwick Farm indicates that from the Neolithic to the Medieval eras, humans have occupied the region for more than 4,000 years, making it a rich area for archaeological finds. </p><p>Wood and her colleagues found some evidence of an ancient village occupied from the late Bronze Age (more than 3,000 years ago) until the Roman Empire's invasion of southern England about 2,000 years ago. At the site were the remains of animal pens, pits for disposing food, and a roundhouse — a standard British dwelling during the Bronze Age constructed with a circular plan made of stone or wood topped with a conical thatched roof.</p>
Ceremonial burial site<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUzMTk0Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDgwNTIyMX0.I49n1-j8WVhKjIZS_wVWZissnk3W1583yYXB7qaGtN8/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C82%2C0%2C83&height=700" id="44da7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dda1941470024b1552cf212b2baec982" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="top down view of coffin" data-width="1245" data-height="700" />
A high status burial in a lead-lined coffin dating back to Roman times.
Photo Credit: HS2<p>While these ancient people moved away from Wellwick Farm before the Romans invaded, a large portion of the area was still used for ritual burials for high-status members of society, Wood told Live Science. The ceremonial burial site included a circular ditch (about 60 feet across) at the center, and was a bit of a distance away from the ditch where the (suspected) murder victim was uncovered. Additionally, archaeologists found an ornately detailed grave near the sacred burial site that dates back to the Roman period, hundreds of years later when the original Bronze Age burial site would have been overgrown.</p><p>The newer grave from the Roman period encapsulated an adult skeleton contained in a lead-lined coffin. It's likely that the outer coffin had been made of wood that rotted away. Since it was clearly an ornate burial, the occupant of the grave was probably a person of high status who could afford such a lavish burial. However, according to Wood, no treasures or tokens had been discovered. </p>
Sacred timber circle<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUzMTk0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDAwOTQ4Mn0.eVJAUcD0uBUkVMFuMOPSgH8EssGkfLf_MjwUv0zGCI8/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C149%2C0%2C149&height=700" id="9de6a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d41a3de8f5d906996dc808c5c9ad164c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="An aerial view of the sacred circular monument." data-width="1245" data-height="700" />
An aerial view of the sacred circular monument.
Photo Credit: HS2<p>One of the most compelling archaeological discoveries at Wellwick Farm are the indications of a huge ceremonial circle once circumscribed by timber posts lying south of the Bronze Age burial site. Though the wooden posts have rotted away, signs of the post holes remain. It's thought to date from the Neolithic period to 5,000 years ago, according to Wood.</p><p>This circle would have had a diameter stretching 210 feet across and consisted of two rings of hundreds of posts. There would have been an entry gap to the south-west. Five posts in the very center of the circle aligned with that same gap, which, according to Wood, appeared to have been in the direction of the rising sun on the day of the midwinter solstice. </p><p>Similar Neolithic timber circles have been discovered around Great Britain, such as one near <a href="https://bigthink.com/culture-religion/stonehenge-sarsens" target="_blank">Stonehenge</a> that is considered to date back to around the same time. </p>
Study measures marijuana's carbon footprint — and its high
Growing marijuana in large, climate controlled warehouses is good for production but has a massive carbon footprint.
- A new study finds that the kilo of marijuana can come with a carbon footprint of up to five tonnes.
- The exact value differs by state, with climate and the availability of clean energy being important factors.
- Alternatives to growing the plant in warehouses can drastically reduce emissions.
The hippies finally got their legal weed at a high cost to the environment? How Faustian!<p> The study uses a model based on the actual operating procedures of a modern warehouse-style growing system, like the kind used by 41 percent of producers who sell in the legal market.</p><p>It accounts for factors like the warehouse's HVAC system, which replaces the air in the room an average of 30 times an hour, the air conditioning, the heating, the humidity control, the lighting, the cost of producing supplemental CO2 to aid plant growth, the costs of the average irrigation system, and other elements of production and distribution. Information for different locations can be plugged in, areas with climates unsuited for growing the plant will incur higher temperature control costs, and the required electricity be calculated.</p><p>This information can be compared to the known carbon cost per kilowatt-hour in a given area. The results of feeding different information into this model can be seen on this map:</p>
The carbon price of producing marijuana in a modern warehouse by area in the 50 states and DC.
Credit: Jason Quinn et al.<p> As certain stereotypes would lead you to suspect, southern California can produce marijuana at the lowest environmental cost, caused both by a reduced need for climate control and the abundance of renewable energy in the local grid. The highest costs were incurred in Hawaii, partly due to the burning of oil to produce power on the islands and the large carbon footprint this creates. Differences across the country can be explained in similar terms, with some areas needing lots of carbon-intensive electricity to produce cannabis and others having cleaner energy or more suitable climates.</p><p>Across the country, the price of a kilogram of cannabis flowers, the part which is smoked, ranges from around two to five tonnes of carbon <a href="https://earther.gizmodo.com/indoor-weed-farms-are-hotboxing-the-planet-1846429482" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">dioxide</a>.</p><p>I spoke with several "experts" who agreed that the typical American joint has roughly .3 grams of <a href="https://www.livescience.com/55464-marijuana-average-joint.html" target="_blank">marijuana</a> in it. Using the above data, we can estimate that your regular smoke requires just over one kilo of greenhouse gases to produce, equivalent to burning an eighth of a gallon of gasoline. For <a href="https://theconversation.com/growing-cannabis-indoors-produces-a-lot-of-greenhouse-gases-just-how-much-depends-on-where-its-grown-156486" target="_blank">comparison</a>, a single bottle of beer might produce half <a href="https://www.ess.uci.edu/~sjdavis/pubs/Fat_Tire_2008.pdf" target="_blank">that</a>, and the footprint of an entire bottle of wine is only slightly <a href="https://www.ipoint-systems.com/blog/getting-it-straight-exact-carbon-emissions-from-one-bottle-of-wine/" target="_blank">higher</a>.</p>
What can be done about these emissions?<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JoWg0XNE7TQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> The authors point out that most of these environmental costs, perhaps 80 percent, are tied to the methods used to grow the plant indoors and can be reduced by making outdoor cultivation feasible. Such a shift would have noteworthy effects on a state's overall carbon footprint. As the study says:</p><p> "If indoor cannabis cultivation were to be fully converted to outdoor production, these preliminary estimates show that the state of Colorado, for example, would see a reduction of more than 1.3% in the state's annual [greenhouse gas] emissions." </p><p>Such a switch would reduce the carbon footprint of the plant's production by 96 percent. If the change were instead from warehouses into greenhouses, the cut would be a still substantial 43 percent, and the various benefits of growing the planet inside, such as security, would <a href="https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/03/as-a-crop-cannabis-has-enormous-carbon-emissions/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">remain</a>. </p><p>Additionally, large variations between indoor operations exist as well, some of which are not fully described in the above map. In Colorado, for example, the carbon cost of growing marijuana in Leadville is 19 percent higher than it is in Pueblo, primarily due to differences in climate. If state regulations allowed cannabis grown in Pueblo to be sold in Leadville, the net carbon emissions would fall even after accounting for transportation. The same might be said for interstate sales, though that seems further off. </p><p>In the heady rush to legalize marijuana, the question of how this would impact the environment seems to have slipped past state legislatures, producers, and consumers. General efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions will have to take the production of a drug that 13 percent of American adults use each year into account.</p>
How your brain bonds with fictional characters
Scans show similar activity to what occurs when you think about yourself.
Conducting research in Westeros<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0ODY5NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjA3MzA2NX0.PYHR_PMdPg0xvN3mNp8UijEKrU01FbR_gsWwX164ooY/img.png?width=980" id="0116f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="60792e45cea108845e97634429466047" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1765" data-height="1000" />
Credit: HBO<p>The researchers used characters from HBO's "Game of Thrones": Bronn, Catelyn Stark, Cersei Lannister, Davos Seaworth, Jaime Lannister, Jon Snow, Petyr Baelish, Sandor Clegane, and Ygritte. They chose the series due to its massive popularity and because the personalities of its characters were diverse enough that participants in the study would be more likely to find one they identified with.</p><p>The study took place over the course of GoT's seventh season. There were 19 participants in the study, all fans of the show, ranging in age from 18-37 years with a median age of 24. Ten were female, nine male, and all were right-handed and deemed to be good fMRI candidates — an fMRI shows changes in blood flow that indicate activity.</p>
This is your brain on fiction<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTgzNDc0OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTIyODAwN30.tqo9Sh-0x7Nc1Xzzck-Q-I4m68i2PSIHP14NeYdObY0/img.jpg?width=980" id="935bc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="33c9f52d981482227d33cd7d0ecb730d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1440" data-height="960" />
Credit: Judeus Samson/Unsplash<p>The study had two phases.</p><p>First, participants responded to questions asked in two well-regarded questionnaires: the <a href="https://www.eckerd.edu/psychology/iri/" target="_blank">interpersonal reactivity index</a> (IRI) and the <a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/15213269.2014.987400?journalCode=hmep20" target="_blank">Transportability Scale</a>. They were asked to rate their level of agreement with statements such as, "I really get involved in the feelings of the characters in a novel."</p><p>Next, each participant's brain was scanned in a functional neuroimaging (fMRI) device as they were shown a series of names: their own, any of nine pre-selected personal friends, or a Thrones character. Beneath each name was a descriptor such as "smart," "trustworthy," "lonely," or "sad," and the individual was asked to state whether the attribute was applicable by saying "yes" or "no." </p><p>The researchers were most interested in activity in the ventral medial prefrontal cortex (vMPFC). It's known from previous research that when we think of ourselves, activity in the vMPFC increases. </p><p>As the researchers predicted, those with lower scores on the IRI and Transportability Scale had the greatest activity in the vMPFC when they thought about themselves, somewhat less when they thought about their friends, and the least activity of all when they thought about the characters.</p><p>On the other hand, people with higher tests scores—those who had reported that they often identified with fictional characters—were seen as having higher levels of activity in the vMPFC than other participants when they were considering the characters, especially when they were thinking about characters they liked or related to.</p><p>Co-author of the study <a href="https://psychology.osu.edu/people/wagner.1174" target="_blank">Dylan Wanger</a> <a href="https://news.osu.edu/what-happens-in-your-brain-when-you-lose-yourself-in-fiction/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">suggests</a> that our identification with fictional characters may be a kind of pleasurable role-playing: "For some people, fiction is a chance to take on new identities, to see worlds though others' eyes and return from those experiences changed."</p><p>"What previous studies have found," Wanger says, "is that when people experience stories as if they were one of the characters, a connection is made with that character, and the character becomes intwined with the self. In our study, we see evidence of that in their brains."</p>
Help your kids, but not too much, says new Stanford study
Flying that helicopter too low is counterproductive.