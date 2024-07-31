Hindsight

How does looking back move us forward? Big Think Business presents Hindsight: a collection of original essays, interviews, and curated book excerpts featuring some of the world’s most insightful business thinkers and thought leaders. A few of the questions we explore: How can we avoid the pitfalls of the “hindsight fallacy”? How will AI connect hindsight with blue-sky innovation? What is the nature and psychology of hindsight? Explore these and other fascinating threads, all connected by our knowledge of the past and our plans for the future.

