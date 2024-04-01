Skip to content
The Universe:
A History.
From before the Big Bang to the galaxies, stars, planets, and life present in our modern day Universe.
universe
Primordial FluctuationsAtomsForm380,000 YEARS50-200 MYEARS250-550 M YEARS13.8 B YEARSINDETERMINATETIMEFirst Stars FormFirst GalaxiesFormMaturingGalaxiesPresentDay
The Early Universe
50-200 Million Years | The First Stars Form
250-550 Million Years | The First Galaxies Form
13.8 Billion Years | The Modern Universe