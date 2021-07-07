Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Lab grown chicken nuggets makes cruelty-free meat possible
We eat 50 billion chickens every year. Is there a better way?
- A restaurant in Singapore recently served the world's first lab grown chicken nuggets.
- Grown from animal cells, the nuggets taste like chicken because they are made from real chicken.
- The lab grown chicken is only available in Singapore, though regulatory agencies in other countries are considering approval.
Murder-Free Chicken Nuggets: Real Meat Grown In a Lab www.freethink.com
Why we need lab grown chicken
The livestock industry can be gruesome, and chickens in factory farms have a particularly foul time. Chickens are often kept in conditions that many would find objectionable. Those raised for meat, known as broilers, are not always kept in cages, but they are typically given very little space — sometimes as little as eight-tenths of a square foot per bird — in a large production house alongside thousands of other chickens. In intensive operations, the smell of ammonia from their waste can become overwhelming and even cause the birds to fall ill if it is not ventilated properly.
Even if chickens were kept in a sort of five-star resort, genetics make their lives unpleasant. Modern broilers have been bred to grow at tremendous rates in the name of efficiency. They put on a lot of weight in a hurry, some birds growing by 300 percent in a single week. This rapid weight gain in the places desired for meat, like the breast, can make it difficult for the birds to move. A study in Denmark, for instance, found that 75 percent of farmed chickens had difficulty walking.
It is under such conditions that the world consumes about 50 billion chickens each year. Even if you're not concerned about animal welfare, the environmental costs of getting a nugget from the farm to your plate are high enough to ruffle your feathers.
As it turns out, factory farms might be every bit as bad for the environment as the smoke belching factories of old. Several studies have suggested a link between living near factory farming operations and lung problems, including asthma. The disposal of waste products can befoul waterways if done improperly. The aforementioned ammonia emissions are also an ever-present concern.
Furthermore, these operations aren't economically ideal for the people running them. Most modern chicken farms are contract farms, in which farmers make deals with large meat companies to produce birds under agreed upon standards. Farmers have little control over their operations and often fail to profit as the expenses mount.
There are many other problems. Chicken farms have a high number of workplace injuries. During last year's pandemic, the tightly packed conditions in slaughterhouses made many of them the perfect place for outbreaks of COVID-19 to occur (among humans, not chickens).
As the world becomes wealthier and more people want to consume chicken and other meat, we need a radically new way to meet that demand.
Lab grown meat explained
The lab grown chicken is, unlike most currently available meat substitutes, actually made of chicken. The new product is made by Eat Just, an American company that until now has focused on alternatives to egg products.
To make cultured meat, scientists collect cell samples from the part of the chicken that they want to grow in the lab, for instance the breast, and place them in a bioreactor. This reactor contains ideal conditions for the growth and replication of the desired cell cultures. The cells then grow and replicate similar to the way they would inside of an actual bird. After harvesting, the cells are processed into desired shapes, in this case a nugget.
Eat Just's director of Cellular Agriculture Vitor Espirito Santo explained to FreeThink, "We're not trying to make a whole animal, we're only focusing on growing the edible parts. And instead of growing those parts inside of the animal, we're growing them using a culture process."
As a result, the outcome is a nugget that looks, tastes, and feels like chicken because it is chicken — no bird required. Other options, like lab grown steak, are also in the works, though these are even more expensive and the texture problem remains to be solved.
Chef Kaimana Chee of Eat Just described the lab grown chicken he worked with as extremely similar to the typical chicken nugget. He explained, "The texture is tender and crispy on the outside and soft and juicy on the inside." He goes on to mention that he finds an advantage of lab grown meat to be "that we don't need to sacrifice the textures we're accustomed to."
Reviews of the lab grown chicken from critics and customers are also favorable.
Some bones to pick
Lab grown meat isn't quite perfect yet, of course. At the time of writing, two chicken nuggets from Eat Just cost roughly $17. These costs, while a tremendous improvement over the $300,000 lab grown hamburger a few years ago, are still too high to be accessible to the typical consumer of chicken products.
Also, the only place where lab grown chicken has been approved for consumption is Singapore, though other places are considering it. The FDA and Department of Agriculture have discussed how lab grown meat would be regulated, but they have yet to approve any items for sale in the United States.
There is also the problem of getting people to switch to cultured meat. People take their food very seriously, and convincing people to switch from the familiar to something exotic may prove difficult.
A new world of cultured meat
Despite this, cultured meat is probably the future. The technology could be scaled up fairly quickly, with more and larger bioreactors producing greater amounts of meat. Eat Just hopes to reach the point where production improvements have lowered the price to a more competitive level within a few years.
It is also possible to grow meat in particular patterns. Using a scaffold, the cells can be encouraged to grow in shapes more akin to those from an actual animal. When combined with technologies like 3D printing, it is conceivable to produce cultured meat that looks, tastes, and feels like it just came off the animal.
Over the next few decades, meat consumption is expected to skyrocket alongside the amount of land and energy required to satiate the world's hunger. Producing lab grown chicken and other cultured meat would allow us to sustainably meet demand while avoiding the numerous problems associated with the livestock industry.
- Why a lab-grown, plant-based Burger King Whopper is cause for ›
- Study confirms normal maturation in lab-grown brain cells - Big Think ›
- The advent of lab-grown meat - Big Think ›
- Lab-grown meat approved for sale in Singapore - Big Think ›
How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine
How were mRNA vaccines developed? Pfizer's Dr Bill Gruber explains the science behind this record-breaking achievement and how it was developed without compromising safety.
- Wondering how Pfizer and partner BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time without compromising safety? Dr Bill Gruber, SVP of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, explains the process from start to finish.
- "I told my team, at first we were inspired by hope and now we're inspired by reality," Dr Gruber said. "If you bring critical science together, talented team members together, government, academia, industry, public health officials—you can achieve what was previously the unachievable."
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent COVID-19 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the emergency declaration unless ended sooner. See Fact Sheet: cvdvaccine-us.com/recipients.
The mystery of the Bermuda Triangle may finally be solved
Meteorologists propose a stunning new explanation for the mysterious events in the Bermuda Triangle.
One of life's great mysteries, the Bermuda Triangle might have finally found an explanation. This strange region, that lies in the North Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been the presumed cause of dozens and dozens of mind-boggling disappearances of ships and planes.
The Bermuda Triangle lore includes such stories as that of Flight 19, a group of 5 U.S. torpedo bombers that vanished in the Triangle in 1945. A rescue plane sent to look for them also disappeared. Other stories include the mystery of USS Cyclops, resulting in the largest non-combat loss of life in U.S. Navy's history. The ship with a crew of 309 went missing in 1918. Even as recently as 2015, El Faro, a cargo ship with 33 on board vanished in the area.
Altogether, as far as we know, 75 planes and hundreds of ships met their demise in the Bermuda Triangle. Possible causes for the catastrophes have been proposed over time, ranging from the paranormal, electromagnetic interference that causes compass problems, bad weather, the gulf stream, and large undersea fields of methane.
A fascinating theory has been proposed by meteorologists claiming that the reason for the mysteries pervading the Bermuda Triangle area are unusual hexagonal clouds creating 170 mph air bombs full of wind. These air pockets cause all the mischief, sinking ships and downing planes.
Photo credit: Science Channel.
By studying imagery from a NASA satellite, the scientists concluded that some of these clouds reach 20 to 55 miles across. Waves inside these wind monsters can reach as high as 45 feet. What's more - the clouds have straight edges.
As told by Colorado State University's satellite meteorologist Dr. Steve Miller to Science Channel's “What on Earth": “You don't typically see straight edges with clouds. Most of the time, clouds are random in their distribution."
What's special about that?
Meteorologist Randy Cerveny added: “The satellite imagery is really bizarre… These types of hexagonal shapes over the ocean are in essence air bombs. They are formed by what are called microbursts and they're blasts of air that come down out of the bottom of a cloud and then hit the ocean and then create waves that can sometimes be massive in size as they start to interact with each other."
Anything caught inside one of these air bombs could be very well knocked out of the air, flipped over, sunk. More observation is needed to confirm this theory that could finally explain many of the infamous Bermuda Triangle events. Scientists are pouring over satellite imagery to confirm.
Here's the Science Channel interview:
Of course, not everyone is convinced, with some experts saying that hexagonal clouds also occur in other parts of the world and there's no evidence strange disappearances take place more often in the Bermuda Triangle area than elsewhere.
Discovery of new type of supernova explains ancient mystery
Astronomers find a third type of supernova and explain a mystery from 1054 AD.
Astronomers found evidence for a new type of supernova, confirming a theory from over 40 years ago. The discovery expands our knowledge of the life cycle of stars and may explain the formation of the famous Crab Nebula.
A primer on supernovae
Supernovae are gigantic, extremely bright explosions that take place when stars die. Previously, two types of supernovae have been confirmed to exist: A thermonuclear (type Ia) supernova describes the explosion of a white dwarf star (the remains of a star less than eight times the mass of the sun) in an uncontrolled fusion reaction. A core collapse (type II) supernova happens when a star with more than 10 times the mass of the sun burns up all its fuel and its core collapses into a black hole or a neutron star.
The supernova whose existence astronomers likely proved would be called an electron capture (type III) supernova, a phenomenon that pertains to the explosion of stars between eight and 10 times the sun's mass. In this type of supernova, as the star's core runs out of fuel, gravity would force the core's electrons into their atomic nuclei, causing the core to collapse in on itself.
Electron capture (type III) supernova
The international team of researchers behind the new study, which was published in Nature Astronomy, followed up on an idea first proposed in 1980 by Ken'ichi Nomoto of the University of Tokyo.
The new type of supernova was identified based on analysis of supernova 2018zd, first spotted in March 2018. This supernova, about 31 million light-years from Earth in the galaxy NGC2146, was detected three hours after the explosion happened. Astronomers were able to compare images from before the explosion taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and Spitzer Space Telescope to images and data obtained after the supernova, including data from the 10-meter telescope at the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii.
As explained in the press release from UC Davis, the SN 2018zd blast exhibited all six indicators of an electron capture supernova: (1) Its progenitor was a Super-Asymptotic Giant Branch (Super-AGB) star; (2) the progenitor lost most of its mass prior to the explosion; (3) the stellar data showed an unusual chemical spectrum expected of this type of supernova; (4) the actual explosion was relatively weak; (5) the supernova's light behaved like theory predicted; and (6) there was little radioactivity.
"We started by asking 'what's this weirdo?' Then we examined every aspect of SN 2018zd and realized that all of them can be explained in the electron-capture scenario," lead author Daichi Hiramatsu said.
Crab Nebula.Credit: NASA, ESA, J. Hester and A. Loll (Arizona State University)
Explaining an ancient mystery
While the scientists were excited to find such a perfect match for an electron capture supernova, the discovery also sheds light on a nearly thousand-year-old mystery. Chinese and Japanese records from 1054 AD talk of a bright light in the sky that was visible even during the daytime for 23 days. At night, the light could be seen for almost two years.
The new study's result provides greater confidence that this ancient event was, in fact, an electron capture supernova. Its remnants became the Crab Nebula.
Ken'ichi Nomoto, who is also credited as the author of the paper, commented that he was "very pleased that the electron capture supernova was finally discovered, which my colleagues and I predicted to exist and have a connection to the Crab Nebula 40 years ago." He added that "this is a wonderful case of the combination of observations and theory."
Fossilized dinosaur poop contains new insect species
Discovering fossilized insects is difficult, but a new find suggests a unique place to look.
- A new study demonstrates that dinosaur dung may contain fossilized insects unknown to science.
- The newly discovered bug, Triamyxa coprolithica, is a new species that shares a family with many modern aquatic beetles.
- The dinosaur that ate the bug 230 million years ago, Silesaurus, was a two-meter-long omnivore.
Learning about ancient animals is difficult. Fossilization is a rare event, possible only under very limited conditions. Preservation inside amber resin, as depicted in the film Jurassic Park, is also rare, particularly for species from before 140 million years ago.
Now, in an amazing find, a group of paleontologists has discovered a previously unknown species of insect in the fossilized excrement of a Triassic era dinosaur. Their findings have been published in Current Biology.
Hidden treasures inside coprolites
view of near-complete specimens of Triamyxa coprolothic as found in the coprolitesQvarnstro ̈m et al, Current Biology)
Coprolites are fossilized dung, and they are often an excellent source of information on the life and diet of ancient animals. Like other kinds of fossils, they are rare.
The coprolites described in this study were found in Poland and contained nearly complete casts (including legs and antennae) of a previously unknown species, dubbed Triamyxa coprolithica by the researchers. A kind of beetle, the insect is a member of a new family, Triamyxidae. The small size and sclerotized bodies of the insects likely protected them from the digestive system of the dinosaur that ate them, allowing us to learn about it today.
The find has excited the paleontologists, who have gone so far as to suggest that coprolites could be the "new amber" when it comes to learning about Mesozoic insects. Study co-author Martin Fikáček of National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan explained the possibilities to Scimex:
"We didn't know how insects looked in the Triassic period and now we have the chance. Maybe, when many more coprolites are analyzed, we will find that some groups of reptiles produced coprolites that are not really useful, while others have coprolites full of nicely preserved insects that we can study. We simply need to start looking inside coprolites to get at least some idea."
They went on to say:
"In that aspect, our discovery is very promising. It basically tells people, 'Hey, check more coprolites using microCT; there is a good chance to find insects in it. And if you find it, it can be really nicely preserved.'"
Importantly, unlike amber deposits, fossilized dinosaur dung can be much older than 140 million years. This sample is estimated to be at least 230 million years old.
The dinosaur responsible for this find
The researchers have credited the find to Silesaurus opolensis, a species of dinosaur known to live in that part of Poland. It could grow to about two meters long and was likely an agile creature with an excellent field of vision and a keratinous beak. This find adds to previous studies that suggested that Silesaurus was an omnivore rather than an herbivore.
Study: In college, quarters are better than semesters
Most schools use a semester system, but a new study suggests that they should switch to quarters.