Digital services are making isolation easier – unless you have a disability
Too many entrepreneurs care more about growing their audience at all costs than improving their ability to serve all sectors of their existing audience.
Digital services have been a lifeline for many of us throughout the periods of social distancing and involuntary isolation imposed as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
Videoconferencing app Zoom saw a 20-fold increase in its user base in March compared to December. One survey found that 89 percent of people using Zoom do so for work, while 63 percent also use it for calling friends and family. Meanwhile, Netflix reduced its European network traffic by 25 percent to manage the surge in millions of people streaming movies and TV shows to their homes.
Elsewhere, with restaurants and cafes closed, people are increasingly ordering food at home. Grubhub reported record revenues of $363 million for the first quarter of this year. Even Amazon was forced to close its Prime Pantry food delivery service due to demand exceeding capacity.
People have even increased their use of "telemedical" services, opting to obtain virtual diagnoses in a bid to avoid overburdened health facilities.
While many people have been able to muddle through the lockdown, albeit with more stress or boredom than they're used to, people with disabilities have been more profoundly affected than other groups.
A large percentage of people with disabilities are more vulnerable to the virus than people without disabilities. In fact, a UN report states that as much as 42 percent of the disabled population suffers from general ill-health, compared to 6 percent in general. As such, they've had to tolerate periods of isolation that are longer and stricter, often unable to even shop for groceries outside their homes. This comes at a time when many of the able-bodied people who would usually assist them have been instructed to stay at home to avoid spreading the virus.
Therefore, the lockdowns in many areas create an even heavier dependency than usual on online services than usual for people with disabilities.
However, it's an unfortunate fact that people with disabilities are often not considered by developers of websites and other online services. Simple factors such as making a screen readable with blocks of white space, clean fonts, and contrasting colors are overlooked more frequently than you'd imagine. This can make life very difficult for someone who's visually impaired, stuck at home without assistance, and dependent on an online service for which they can barely read the screen.
Enhancing accessibility isn’t rocket science
Many of the adaptations required to make sites accessible are surprisingly easy to achieve, which makes it all the more infuriating how little of the web is up to standard.
Shir Ekerling is the CEO of accessiBe, a company that produces an AI-enabled web accessibility solution aiming to bring online services up to WCAG's standards. The service was developed alongside users with disabilities to test for accessibility against a wide range of impairments.
Ekerling highlighted the stark reality that many people with disabilities are now facing during the pandemic. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have relied heavily on digital media outlets and government sites in order to get the most recent updates," he wrote to me in an email. "But a lot of these sites aren't accessible to people with disabilities, which prevents them from getting the information they need. For example, those with various cognitive disorders, like the elderly and people who have sustained brain injuries, often read web pages but don't understand many of the connections, phrases and wording. This makes it difficult for them to browse these sites effectively."
Along with accessiBe, there are other tools that can help website managers make their sites more accessible. Yoast is predominantly known as an SEO tool for publishers, but its free WordPress plugin offers many features that can help make a site more accessible. For example, Yoast prompts content creators to insert regular headings to make the text more friendly to the eye. It also offers a readability checker to make sure the language is easy to understand.
The fight for accessibility
The Americans with Disabilities Act Title III legislation and other comparable standards, such as the global Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), aim to overcome the online accessibility challenges for disabled people. However, many webmasters, entrepreneurs, designers, and developers care more about growing their audiences at all costs than improving their ability to serve all sectors of their existing audiences.
The problem appears to be systemic, too, as the digital commerce industry as a whole incentivizes entrepreneurs to report impressive spikes in usership, as opposed to creating experiences that are inclusive.
Features such as "alt text" on images, designed to be a tool describing the picture for visually impaired people, instead became hijacked by SEO specialists as a hotspot for keywords, often rendering the description unintelligible. It's estimated that a staggering 98 percent of websites have detectable WCAG errors. Disabled users are likely to encounter a problem with one in every 13 elements of a webpage. These issues range from unhelpful use of colors to a failure of screen readers, to large blocks of complex text.
Many product leads and website operators may not even be aware, but with the relevant legislation in place, they could be facing a lawsuit if their sites aren't compliant. Even the mighty are failing in this regard – both MIT and Harvard have faced lawsuits due to their websites failing accessibility tests.
From the perspective of someone with a disability, it can be incredibly frustrating. Particularly considering there are plenty of tools and platforms available that can help website operators bring their services up to standard.
Writing in the scientific journal Nature, Ashley Shew, a member of the faculty at Virginia Tech's Department of Science, Technology, and Society, pointed out that when this happens, everyone can benefit. "The disability community creates and lobbies for technologies and infrastructure that work better for all," she wrote. "Deaf and disabled people fought hard for things such as captioning on television, which has since become ubiquitous in sports bars and airports and can now be appreciated by people streaming media while those they live with rest or work."
Remote working, fresh challenges
If there are any benefits to the current crisis for users with disabilities, then the fact that employers are becoming more friendly to remote work policies is often cited as one of them.
Ekerling asserted that this too can be fraught with issues for some people. "The current shift to remote working means that people are relying on emails and web-based documentation more," he said. "However, for someone who is visually impaired, elements such as contrast ratios, color or font choices can make this content more difficult to decipher than a face-to-face discussion or a phone call."
Again, simple solutions do exist. Services such as NoCoffee can detect if any design you unleash it on is too heavily dependent on colors, making it unfriendly to people with visual impairments.
The business case
As daunting as the potential for lawsuits and fines can be, webmasters should avoid falling into the trap of thinking that these actions are simply a compliance risk. Operating a site that's accessible for everyone comes with its own benefits, such as expanded audience reach and improved sales conversions. And with the current state of accessibility on the web, improving in this area provides an easy opportunity to shine among the disabled community.
"Nothing less than system change is going to contribute to the resolution of the disability inequality crisis that exists, Caroline Casey, an activist and authority on diversity and inclusion, recently told the BBC. "Disabled people are not just vulnerable – we are valuable."
Home libraries boost child cognition. These are the best books for every age.
Early reading experiences play an important role in brain development.
- Recent studies have shown that children who grow up with books at home have increased literacy, numeracy, and information communication technology skills in adulthood.
- Bookstores and libraries are great, but according to researchers, early exposure at the parental home matters because "books are an integral part of routines and practices that enhance lifelong cognitive competencies."
- While age doesn't necessarily dictate reading level, here are titles suitable for children from a few months old up to 17 years.
Ages 0 to 1<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="dd4584786698c6c2d13525c77a124a1f" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062847538?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61x0QyYCilL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Baby Says Board Book</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062847538?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$6.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.80</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.99</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Written and illustrated by John Stepsoe, this board book tells the story of a baby who wants nothing more than to play with his big brother.</p>
Ages 1-2<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="d1573225668fa47015a6bcd0c104e4a2" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1250245605?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/519ikYPDaHL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">This Is Baby</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1250245605?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$8.49</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$7.50</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$7.00</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>"This is Baby" is Jimmy Fallon's third children's book. With illustrations of diverse babies by Miguel Ordóñez, it helps teach your little one how to find various body parts from their head to their toes.</p>
Ages 2-3<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="7490ecb4e1ec86661999bd3bc4318140" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1328809048?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/518G3Ov+0TL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">¡Me gusta cómo soy! / I Like Myself! (bilingual board book Spanish edition) (Spanish and English Edition)</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1328809048?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$4.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$4.73</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$5.35</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>The earlier children are exposed to a new language, the better. This bilingual board book, written by Karen Beaumont and illustrated by David Catrow, is a story of positive self-esteem that the Amazon synopsis says is "high on energy and imagination." <a href="https://www.fatherly.com/play/best-books-for-2-year-olds/" target="_blank">Fatherly.com</a> recently listed it among their top 16 books for two-year-olds.</p>
Ages 3-4<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="e0fa11933873e7998f083d6ac8f86a3e" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0060254920?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61zGOvBSgAL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Where the Wild Things Are</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0060254920?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$13.29</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$9.98</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$2.88</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>A timeless classic by Maurice Sendak that most of us read growing up. If you don't own this one, now may be the time to add it to the collection.</p>
Ages 4-5<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e8e3a15918e25368e8d6761841594e5" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525553363?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/512D+TO5L8L.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Hair Love</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525553363?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$10.96</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$10.96</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$14.93</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>The book that inspired an Oscar-winning animated short, "Hair Love" is written by Matthew Cherry and illustrated by Vashti Harrison. It tells the story of a father who has to learn a difficult new skill: how to style his young daughter's long and curly hair.</p>
Ages 5-6<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="e248d2b38e7e89e883fa1d0a3c8a16fc" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0375851569?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/51PWDGLykIL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Dr. Seuss's Beginner Book Collection (Cat in the Hat, One Fish Two Fish, Green Eggs and Ham, Hop on Pop, Fox in Socks)</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0375851569?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$24.49</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$24.49</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$23.79</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Dr. Seuss books are great for their re-readability, rhyme schemes, and unique art style. Children are looking for books that they can grab and read alone or with a parent at this age, so having this collection of five will give them some variety.</p>
Ages 6-7<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="2014944d24a18a93d061d1c8a064936e" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0590414291?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61D7aRL0MdL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">The Magic School Bus Lost In The Solar System</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0590414291?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$6.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$2.90</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$0.91</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>We would absolutely recommend the cartoon if we could, but "The Magic School Bus" as a book series is also really fun for children. This particular book touches on a subject that we especially love: space exploration.</p>
Ages 7-8<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="9be77889817ed658f8b90df1c9b27cdc" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0545935180?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/51wIJQQ5OFL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Dog Man and Cat Kid: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #4)</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0545935180?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$6.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.00</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$2.50</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>The number one best seller in Amazon's "Children's Mystery and Detective Comics & Graphic Novels" section, this Dan Pilkey book is the fourth in the series, which you should consider collecting so that your 3rd grader can experience it all. </p>
Ages 8-9<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="85ec160c57e3652bf201b094504d269a" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0142410314?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/51W8IWdCSKL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Charlie and the Chocolate Factory</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0142410314?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$6.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.70</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.48</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Another classic novel that most readers are probably familiar with (and one that comes with various <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_and_the_Chocolate_Factory#Adaptations" target="_blank">adaptations</a>), "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" was written by Roald Dahl and first published in 1964. A cool bonus exercise could be reading the book then watching the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to see how they compare and contrast.</p>
Ages 9-10<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="dab35f8b7d429bb900ea419100507b29" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0545162076?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/41XlFN304wL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Harry Potter Paperback Box Set (Books 1-7)</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0545162076?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$52.16</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$52.16</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$46.89</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>The beauty of buying the full Harry Potter set is that your child can grow along with the characters. The books get progressively longer and there are some pretty mature themes in the later installments, but your pre-teen will have time to build up to those.</p>
Ages 10-11<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="3211f605e758765bd52a57593721ac71" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1534424555?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/51pvtjTEAmL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Becoming RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Journey to Justice</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1534424555?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$9.69</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$9.69</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$7.00</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Learning about history and politics is a lot more fun and engaging for children when it's in the form of graphic nonfiction. This biography of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is written by Debbie Levy and illustrated by Whitney Gardner.</p>
Ages 11-12<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3e4c707b4a7c9df832e94805e2c1c8d" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1616207469?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/51FQTWpePmL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">The Girl Who Drank the Moon (Winner of the 2017 Newbery Medal)</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1616207469?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$4.49</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$4.49</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$5.47</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Written by Kelly Barnhill, this fantasy story focuses on a girl named Luna who is raised by a witch and accidentally given magic powers, which she must learn to control. In a review for <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/09/books/review/girl-who-drank-the-moon-kelly-barnhill.html" target="_blank">The New York Times</a>, Diana Wagman wrote that the book "educates about oppression, blind allegiance and challenging the status quo while immersing the reader in an exhilarating story full of magical creatures and derring-do."</p>
Ages 12-13<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="ce0b0fee7134a5889f2d07791b88534d" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0142401129?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/518qR6BG3JL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0142401129?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$5.69</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.66</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.48</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>The subject matter in Mildred D. Taylor's "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry" is by no means light and whimsical, so you'll want to consider whether or not your 7th grader is ready for it. Set in Mississippi in the 1930s, the book deals with racism, social injustice, and violence, but also family, love, and perseverance. </p>
Ages 13-14<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2eb69c21a9ffb03c584715b102adc7b" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1984830171?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/51qGtnv1BDL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">American Royals</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1984830171?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$14.49</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$8.07</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$13.47</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Katharine McGee's novel tells the story of an alternate America where there is a wealthy, drama-filled royal family. If your teenager is into celebrity culture and all that comes with it, then they should give this a read.</p>
Ages 14-15<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="63008fe526105070ad1de835612e7980" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062878026?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/516uVlGOH3L.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Serpent & Dove</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062878026?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$9.49</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$9.49</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$7.59</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>This YA fantasy novel is the first in a trilogy written by Shelby Mahurin. There are witches, witch hunters, forbidden love, and humor to be had in the 528 pages of the book, which debuted at number two on the NY Times bestseller list and was chosen as <a href="https://www.barnesandnoble.com/blog/teen/the-bn-ya-podcast-shelby-mahurin/" target="_blank">Barnes and Noble's YA Book Club</a> selection in 2019. </p>
Ages 15-16<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e76a48df8e53e22c349bd9c57a5e254" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003JFJHTS?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/41aPpkv7ZjL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">The Handmaid's Tale</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003JFJHTS?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$9.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$9.99</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Described as a disturbing tale of a dystopian world where men rule and women have no civil rights, this 1985 book has gained popularity in recent years thanks to the hit television show of the same name. Author Margaret Atwood served as a consulting producer on the show, which means a lot of this <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Handmaid%27s_Tale#Awards" target="_blank">multiple award-winning</a> book's power has been translated onto the screen.</p>
Ages 16-17<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="3b8204b00e4845b15afc7b07a0fb154d" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062020579?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/51jMH81UuoL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">The Miseducation of Cameron Post</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062020579?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$9.89</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$7.75</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$3.46</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Emily M. Danforth's coming-of-age novel from 2012 is about a young girl in Montana who, upon discovering her homosexuality, is sent to a conversion camp by her conservative guardians. While the character in the book is younger (12 years old), parents and kids <a href="https://www.commonsensemedia.org/movie-reviews/the-miseducation-of-cameron-post" target="_blank">seem to agree</a> that the mature themes are best appreciated by slightly older readers.</p>
How to dissolve your ego—and why you should
Ever want to move forward but find you're in your own way?
- Many of us are held back by the idea of ourselves that our egos have built and will do anything to maintain.
- Oftentimes this manifests as a fear of failure, an inability to start on new projects, or the evasion of responsibility.
- Here we have five suggestions on how to keep your ego in check.
Ryan Holiday: Ego is the Enemy<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="qQbtxR7m" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="da58a58596485e7999d4d394da1cb742"> <div id="botr_qQbtxR7m_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/qQbtxR7m-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/qQbtxR7m-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/qQbtxR7m-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div> <p><a href="https://bigthink.com/u/ryan-holiday" target="_self">Ryan Holiday</a> is a marketing executive, writer, and speaker with important insights into how ego can trip you up.</p><p>In his book, "Ego is the Enemy<em>,"</em> Holiday<em> </em>discusses the dangers of getting too caught up in the stories we tell ourselves about how fantastic we are and the adverse side effects of this. Using his own life for an example, he describes how he realized that he was so dedicated to his work that if he didn't slow down, he was going to work himself into an early grave. This was a result of buying into the story he had been telling himself about himself. He also watched more than a few people fall apart because they didn't have the same realization. </p><p>His book offers a variety of ideas on how to deal with this problem from sources as diverse as stoic philosophy and the advice of UFC fighters. His most practical suggestion might be the "equal, plus, minus" <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9xpKY7eWfU" target="_blank">concept</a>.</p><p>In this system, a person should have a friend who is their equal, better, and lessor in their field. When you're working on starting a project, turn to your equals to stay motivated and to remind you that you're all in the same boat. When coming off a success, turn to your better, who could be an accomplished mentor, to keep your ego from growing too much. Lastly, when you've failed, have somebody who you're a mentor to around to explain the failing; that'll help you realize that failure is just part of the process.</p><p>These three kinds of people can help you keep your ego in check and help you get over the pitfalls that prevent you from starting your projects, admitting failure, or moving forward after a win.</p>
Buddhist Thought and "Non-Self"<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="4KYp5mvc" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="78aebf46092ec62d0faa179b0394191d"> <div id="botr_4KYp5mvc_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/4KYp5mvc-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/4KYp5mvc-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/4KYp5mvc-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div> <p>The Buddhist notion of <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anatta" target="_blank">Anatta</a> means "non-self" and refers to the idea that there is no permanent, unchanging substance that we can call the "self." We tend to point at a variety of things, namely our form, thoughts, sensory experience, perceptions, and consciousness, and say that one or more of these things as they currently exist is the "self." Buddhism is here to tell you that they aren't.</p><p>As with everything else, Buddhism suggests that suffering arises when we try to hold on to impermanent things. In this case, your idea of an enduring "self." By understanding the true nature of the self, that there isn't something enduring there at all, we can come to realize that many of the things that our ego tells us are fundamental parts of ourselves, how we look, think, act, see the world, or feel about things this moment aren't actually "us." </p><p>By getting that idea out of our heads, we can allow ourselves to make the changes, take risks, and accept the things that ego usually wouldn't allow us to. Many a Buddhist monk would also suggest that it would enable you to move down the path towards enlightenment.</p>
Mindfulness Meditation<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="VGZSWkFa" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="ac625b307d0c949ca945222a6df6a13a"> <div id="botr_VGZSWkFa_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/VGZSWkFa-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/VGZSWkFa-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/VGZSWkFa-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div> <p>Meditation's endless benefits are, and have been, promoted by a variety of religions and ideologies in a myriad of forms. We're going to focus on mindfulness meditation here, but know that other kinds of meditation can claim these benefits.</p><p>Mindfulness meditation takes a few pages from Buddhism's playbook but goes in a separate direction. The goal is to bring one's attention to the present moment while sitting. This is often done by counting the breath or focusing attention on a particular area on the body. Done correctly, it allows one to enter into a state of "nonelaborative, nonjudgmental, present-centered awareness in which each thought, feeling, or sensation that arises in the attentional field is acknowledged and accepted as it is," as described by psychologist <a href="https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1093/clipsy.bph077" target="_blank">Dr. Scott Bishop</a>. </p><p>By helping us to turn off that part of our brain that worries about the past, future, and the endless list of threats to our sense of self, mindfulness meditation trains us to focus on what is rather than what our ego often tells us is. By doing so, we gain the ability to get past our ego defenses. This notion is supported by studies that demonstrate that people who practice mindfulness have a healthier and more coherent sense of <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4310269/" target="_blank">self</a>. </p>
Drugs!<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="83HrLnMe" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="e834635ec27ede810bf69997f37bed8d"> <div id="botr_83HrLnMe_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/83HrLnMe-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/83HrLnMe-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/83HrLnMe-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div> <p>Before we begin, please remember that you shouldn't go running to the neighborhood dealer just because some website mentioned how drugs can do something interesting.</p><p>Ever since Timothy Leary and company got their hands on the Tibetan Book of the Dead in the 1960s, the goal of achieving Ego Death has been a commonly discussed topic in psychedelic literature. The idea is to use drugs to alter your consciousness to a point where your mind no longer differentiates itself from the rest of the world around it. </p><p>Psychonauts describe this effect as quite dramatic and unlike typical consciousness experiences. One I spoke to described it as an intense rocket launch into the serine void of space. Another described it as a blowing out of a candle with perfect stillness afterward. The condition allows for the individual to view their mental processes, including ego defenses and the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves, from a detached state. </p><p>As recorded by several <a href="https://www.sunypress.edu/p-2684-the-ecstatic-imagination.aspx" target="_blank">researchers</a>, the experience can be cathartic and lead to great personal insights under the right conditions. As Sam Harris mentions in his video, drugs do have the benefit of always producing an effect, and the experience can lead to legitimate insights. Those who research psychedelic drugs believe that this effect is caused by the drugs' creation of new connections between parts of the brain that don't regularly interact with one another.</p><p>It is also worth noting that John Lennon blamed the intensification of his personal problems and a bout of depression on trying to follow Leary's instructions. Writer Hunter S. Thompson, who had more acid in him than a car battery, thought that Leary was peddling nonsense. </p>
Tim Ferriss' list of fears<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="OyjFAvAa" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="de6558efc7e7adbc2ad39a2a288f9c5b"> <div id="botr_OyjFAvAa_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/OyjFAvAa-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/OyjFAvAa-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/OyjFAvAa-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div> <p>An investor and author with some ideas related to stoic philosophy, Mr. Ferriss has some suggestions for overcoming fear that can easily be applied to getting your ego out of your way.</p><p>Fear setting requires that you take a piece of paper with three columns and write what risk you want to take at the top. In the first column, you write very specific bad things that could happen if you take the risk. In the next column, you write ways to minimize those risks. In the last, you write ways to rebound from each listed risk. <br> <br> This system can be applied to notions of ourselves just as easily as it can be applied to our fear of going broke. If you don't start painting because you are afraid of what the critics will say, list it on this chart. Concerned that people will laugh at you if you change your style? Include it. Even just using it as intended can be enough to battle your ego. How many times have you been afraid of being seen as a failure so much that you don't try something? </p><p>Now, ask yourself what your ego defenses are protecting and see if you can get around those walls. </p>
