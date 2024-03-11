Pain is a message from the nervous system telling us that something is wrong and needs to be addressed. Many people take pain as a cue to stop what they’re doing. But for athletes, it can be the driving force that gets them across the finish line first, the ball in the back of the net, or a KO in the last round.

Tunde Oyeneyin, the 37-year-old Peloton cycling instructor, Nike athlete, keynote speaker, and New York Times bestseller, has experienced her share of pain – both physically and emotionally.

“I lost my little brother when he was 19 years old. Three years after that I lost my dad and three years after that I lost my mom,” she tells Big Think. “I lost half of my immediate family members before my 30th birthday. I’ve always said that everything happens for a reason. When this happened, I questioned that.”

Second wind

After so much grief in the short space of six years, Oyeneyin hit rock bottom. But it wasn’t long before she found meaning in her pain, which gave her the energy to climb out from the pit she fell into. “I could’ve stayed there,” she says about the dire state of her mental health during this difficult time. “The people around me would’ve excused me for it because they knew my story, struggle and the pain that I was in.

“But I entered this space of realizing that I still get to be here, that I still get to attempt at life, attempt at chasing my dreams, attempt to accomplish all of the goals that I’ve put in front of me. In losing them, I stepped into the greatest version of myself. And for me, my power and purpose is to lead. I was able to realize and move into that through the pain.”

She’s accomplished a lot since this personal tragedy. After attending her first cycling class in 2016 she became hooked, having what she calls a “divine download”. In a moment of epiphany, she knew that she wanted to teach fitness for the rest of her life.

In 2019, Oyeneyin signed on as a cycling instructor for Peloton, the largest interactive fitness platform in the world with over 6 million subscribers. A short while later she joined Nike as an ambassador, a position she uses as a platform to spread the message that fitness is for all, believing that everyone with a body is an athlete.

Oh, and she’s also a trained makeup artist, a passion she still pursues through sharing professional beauty tips with her 600,000-strong Instagram following.

Confidence building

Even with so much motivation, energy and a bestselling book entitled SPEAK: How to Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be, Oyeneyin continues to struggle with self-confidence.

“I think people assume that I just love myself and I wake up every single day confident in my skin,” she says. “I don’t think that confidence means that you are the best at any one thing. I think it simply means that you’ve found a way to navigate through the feeling of unworthiness.

“I hope that people see my struggle. I think that my purpose and my reason for being here is so that people can see themselves in me. I think it’s really difficult for people to see themselves in you if the version that you portray is clean and perfect.”

Oyeneyin has always been open about her difficulties. Whether it’s her body issues growing up (she was overweight as an adolescent) or looking after her mental health (she often takes time away from social media to avoid feeling overwhelmed), she has been on a rocky journey to get to the successful place she is today, but she wants to share her personal stories with others so they know they’re not alone in their struggles.

But what’s her secret? What’s made her persevere in life when she should’ve been out for the count on several occasions?

“I try to take meaning from hard times,” she reveals. “If I can give meaning to a horrible event and it navigates me into a brighter space, even if there wasn’t true meaning to it…giving it a name makes me feel better. If that helps, then giving it meaning can’t be wrong.”

