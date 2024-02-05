From being flung 80 feet into the air inside a used porta potty to walking a tightrope over a pool of alligators, Steve-O has taken part in stunts that have left him bruised, scarred, broken and hospitalized. As a star and co-creator of the 2000s MTV reality show Jackass, he amused audiences by performing the most unhinged stunts he could think of, abusing his mind and body in the process.

But…why?

“I lacked attention from my parents as a baby,” says Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover. “I’ve always wanted to please everybody. I’m just such an attention whore. That’s been my whole life: trying to sway people to know of me and be fond of me.”

His use of questionable antics to gain attention started young. The 49-year-old tells Big Think that his sister recently found his 6th-grade report card, which stated: “Steve desperately wants the praise and approval of his peers, but the way he goes about seeking it brings about the opposite results.”

No pain, no gain

As he grew up, he did manage to finally find the praise and approval he longed for. Jackass started as a niche reality show and quickly grew into a huge comedy franchise. Jackass: The Movie made over $60 million at the box office on just a $5 million budget in 2002, which was then followed up by several more movies, spinoffs, video games, and other profitable media. Celebrity fans include Tony Hawk, Gene Simmons, Francis Ngannou, and Tyler, the Creator, all of whom have appeared as guests in the big screen adaptations of the cult show.

“I think there’s something inherently compelling to all humans about people being in pain,” says Steve-O on how being in agony for most of his professional life has benefited him. “That fact is something I’ve capitalized on a great deal in my career. I know that pain is compelling, and so I documented myself being in pain, and I’ve become successful as a result.”

There’s no doubt he’s tasted success, but does Steve-O look back with a sense of regret putting his body through so much? Not a chance.

“I’ve been able to heal from my injuries. I’ve made it out the other end of all the painful stuff. And the more I’ve gotten hurt myself in various stunts, the more notable the stunt was,” he says. “I look at the most grievous injuries I’ve suffered, and I consider them wonderful things that helped me become a notable personality.”

Suffering on the inside

Although Steve-O might have healed his wounds on the outside, he still has to look after his mental health after years of battling an addiction to alcohol and drugs.

“With alcoholism, part of the recovery process is to share everything with another person,” he explains about becoming sober. “That opened up a bunch of things that I had to share that I wasn’t willing to. I opened up my notebook, and I wrote at the top of the page the words ‘To the grave.’ These are the things that I was dead set on never, ever sharing.”

After an intervention by his Jackass co-stars in 2008, which led to an involuntary stint at a psychiatric ward, Steve-O knew he had to make serious changes to his erratic lifestyle – so he decided to finally open up.

“This person who I brought these secrets and codes to had told me, ‘I’ve been doing this for years. Trust me, you’re not going to tell me anything I haven’t heard. Just go for it.’ And when I read my coded secrets to him, he said, ‘Ding, ding, ding. That I have not heard!’ And we both laughed. By speaking up to that one person who I trusted, I was largely freed.”

Becoming comfortable with being uncomfortable

It’s against all odds that Steve-O is still alive. His many injuries have tripped him up throughout his career – but never kept him down. But these are calmer, more prosperous days for the stuntman. He has a podcast with 1.65 million subscribers; he’s now a stand-up comic and has been sober for 15 years.

But that void inside him that he has tried to fill with the attention of others is still present and crying out for more. Instead of succumbing to its pressures, though, Steve-O has decided to use it to his advantage.

“My life has been characterized by not feeling good enough, but I like this sense of incompleteness and restlessness,” he says. “If I felt that I was good enough, then I’d probably be happy. And if I was happy, I’d probably be content. And if I was content, I’d probably be lazy. And I think I can safely say that I don’t necessarily want to feel like I’m good enough because where’s the hustle in that?

“I’m not good enough; I’ve got a lot of work to do to get to a place where I’m going to be okay… and that’s fine.”

Visit steveo.com to see The Bucket List Special.

We interviewed Steve-O for Question Your Perception Box, a Big Think interview series created in partnership with Unlikely Collaborators. As a creative non-profit organization, they’re on a mission to help people challenge their perceptions and expand their thinking. Often that growth can start with just a single unlikely question that makes you rethink your convictions and adjust your vantage point. Watch Steve-O’s full interview above, and visit Perception Box to see more in this series.

Words: Jamie Carson