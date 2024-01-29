Julie Plec is not what you might expect. Although she has supernatural hits such as The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies on her résumé, there’s no pentagram necklace, black veil, or air of melancholy on the set of our latest Big Think interview. Instead, there is an abundance of laughter, smiles and an honest, vulnerable insight into what it’s like to work as a writer, producer, director, and showrunner in a cutthroat industry.

Throughout her career, TV’s queen of the undead has taken more than a few hits to her confidence and self-worth. But she’s learned a lot along the way.

Growing in the face of adversity

The 51-year-old has had a flourishing career in both television and film, starting as an associate producer in 1997 on Scream 2. In 2009, she began work on The Vampires Diaries, which instantly won over audiences and ran for an impressive eight seasons winning 37 awards, and became one of the CW network’s most-watched shows of all time.

But this success did not come easy to Plec.

“One of the worst things that ever happened to me in my professional career was in my late 20s,” she remembers. “I had moved up out of the assistant realm into an executive and producing capacity, working for Kevin Williamson on season two of Dawson’s Creek.”

At first, Plec thought her time helping with the creative elements of the iconic teen drama went swimmingly. That was until she reached the end of filming. “Some feedback came my way from the bosses who write the checks. It said that my involvement had been disruptive,” she reveals. “I remember hearing that for the first time and thinking these people don’t get me at all.”

It set back my confidence by about a decade. Julie Plec

“We’re all capable of getting feedback, we need to learn and shape ourselves. But to get the kind of feedback that’s such a gross mischaracterization of who you are was devastating. It resulted in me being blacklisted from the network, losing out on at least one job. It set back my confidence by about a decade.”

It’s no spoiler that Plec bounced back and came to terms with the event that almost derailed her promising career. Through hindsight, she was able to grow and let go of the negative experience. “I’m finally able to look back at it through the lens of experience,” she says. “What I thought was me trying to own my own space creatively was suffocating the space of other people. When I was finally able to acknowledge that and take responsibility, while also acknowledging that I was still deeply wronged, it gave me strength as a leader.”

Coming to terms with death

Although it may seem she has a fascination with the macabre thanks to the plethora of ghoulish productions she’s been involved in, Plec admits that death is actually a profound fear of hers.

“As a writer, I love to tell stories about loss and grief and the emotion that surrounds those feelings,” she says. “I like to try to put those things into the most entertaining package I can put them in. But I’m codependently terrified of leaving people behind and them having to face that grief.”

Has her subconscious been the reason for her involvement in so much material about characters that can live forever? Possibly. But there is a conscious way she’s trying to deal with her mortality.

“I’ve been thinking about spirituality because I’ve been agnostic my whole life,” she says. “I never really understood why people invested in religion. But a Catholic friend’s grandfather passed away, and within a year her grandmother took a turn and passed away too. She was very emotional and saying goodbye to her grandmother. Her grandmother said, ‘Don’t be sad for me, this is a happy time because I get to be reunited with your grandfather.’ I thought that was so beautiful and how sad it was to grow up without any spiritual foundation.”

Learning to forgive yourself

While she was able to analyze and look past the transgressions of Dawsons Creek-gate, there is one person she still has issues with: herself.

“I am insecure in a lot of ways, but I’m also very self-assured,” she says. “It’s not that I have insecurities and that I wish to be perfect, it’s that I punish myself deeply for being insecure. It’s the one thing holding me back.”

Through therapy, Plec has tried to resolve this self-punishment by switching to self-love, a method she’s still trying to get to grips with.

My goal is to find a way to forgive myself for that and to love myself. It’s an amazing journey I’ve been on. Julie Plec

“I thought I was supposed to punish myself for everything. But that embarrassing thing you said eight years ago at that party, do you think that person remembers? Do you think they don’t have their own list of things they’ve said at parties?

“Realizing that it’s okay to talk yourself out of feeling bad about yourself like a friend would do has been a real transition for me. My goal is to find a way to forgive myself for that and to love myself. It’s an amazing journey I’ve been on.”

We interviewed Julie Plec for Question Your Perception Box, a Big Think interview series created in partnership with Unlikely Collaborators. As a creative non-profit organization, they’re on a mission to help people challenge their perceptions and expand their thinking. Often that growth can start with just a single unlikely question that makes you rethink your convictions and adjust your vantage point. Watch Julie Plec’s full interview above, and visit Perception Box to see more in this series.

Words: Jamie Carson