Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Free self-hypnosis therapy in your home? Just ask Alexa
Reveri Health has launched a new stress-relief self-hypnosis program through Amazon Alexa to help combat the anxiety of COVID-19.
- Hypnosis refers to a trance state that is characterized by extreme suggestibility, relaxation, and heightened imagination.
- Hypnotherapy can be used to help you quit smoking, to manage chronic and acute pain, during labor and childbirth, as well as to ease stress and anxiety.
- Reveri Health, headed by Ariel Poler and Dr. David Spiegel, has launched several self-hypnosis skill programs through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, one of which is designed to combat the anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Hypnosis refers to a trance state that is characterized by extreme suggestibility, relaxation, and heightened imagination. Hypnosis can be thought of as a tool to be used during hypnotherapy, which is, in simplest terms, the practice of hypnosis for therapeutic purposes.
Hypnotherapy has been used in practices such as:
- Helping people quit smoking
- Relieving chronic and acute pain
- During childbirth (referred to as hypnobirthing)
- Navigating the cause of mental health issues such as anxiety, PTSD, or depression
Hypnosis has been shown to impact three separate areas of the brain:
First, there is a decrease in activity in the part of the brain that is responsible for psychological functions such as decision making, evaluation processes, and emotional regulation. Then, there's an increase in the connection between the part of the brain that controls your working memory and self-control and the part of the brain that plays a significant role in pain perception, social engagements, and emotions. Lastly, there are reduced connections in the parts of the brain that control neural activity and cognitive tasks.
Hypnotherapy via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Clinical trials of the Amazon Alexa stress relief skills have showed a significant decrease in anxiety amongst users.
Image by Reveri Health
What is hypnotherapy?
Hypnotherapy takes advantage of the relaxed, suggestible state your brain is in to alter our perceptions of things.
Hypnotherapy expert Diane Zimberoff (cofounder of the Wellness Institute) compares our subconscious mind to a computer's filing system. Our subconscious is like a hard drive. We store experiences, emotions, thoughts, and other processes there.
Hypnotherapist Judi Vitale describes:
"With hypnosis, you might want to help someone stop smoking by suggesting the taste or smell of cigarettes is worse than it actually is. But a hypnotherapist can use age-regression techniques [during hypnosis] to examine the impulse that fuels the client's habit.
Self-hypnosis can aid in pain management, quitting smoking and stress relief.
Self-hypnosis, according to Reveri Health, is a type of hypnotherapy that can be done via an audio guide. You can do this in the comfort of your own home. First, you follow a series of instructions to get you into a focused state of attention (what is referred to as the hypnotic state).
Once you are in a calm and focused state, the therapy track will begin. After you hear and absorb all of the suggestions in the session, you will be guided out of your hypnotic state.
Reveri Health was cofounded by Dr. David Spiegel, who is considered one of the United States' most respected experts in clinical uses of hypnosis, alongside Ariel Poler, an passionate investor in the field of human augmentation.
With a team of psychologists, doctors, designers, and engineers, Reveri Health is dedicated to the belief that we can all feel better by changing the way we think - and one of the best tools to do this is the use of hypnotherapy.
Clinical trials for Amazon Alexa self-hypnosis have revealed very encouraging results.
According to Poler, Reveri Health has run clinical trials using self-hypnosis tracks through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant at Stanford University that focused on the ability to quit smoking and pain management.
The results of the pain management via hypnotherapy trial showed that pain ratings of users moved from an average 5.1 to 3.95 after using the Alexa Hypnosis pain relief app for 3 months. This specific trial also showed that hypnosis reduces pain by up to 50 percent over a year among women with metastatic breast cancer.
While it's important to note that self-hypnosis doesn't work for everyone, these results suggest there may be a new wave of hypnotherapy treatments that are available in the comfort of your own home.
"Alexa, start hypnosis stress relief."
Reveri Health has launched a specific program (which is currently being offered for free) to help combat the anxiety around the COVID-19 global pandemic.
If you're near your Alexa device, find a comfortable position, and then say: "Alexa, start hypnosis stress relief."
The voice of Dr. Spiegel will take you through a short hypnotherapy session that was designed to help you manage stress and anxiety that can be generated from the current COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a 10-15 minute session that you can repeat as many times as you'd like for free. You can begin using this service by clicking here.
- Hypnosis + memory implants may reduce anxiety - Big Think ›
- Mindfulness meditation boosts positive effects of psilocybin - Big Think ›
- Hypnosis: a brief history - Big Think ›
- Science Reveals That Hypnosis is Real ›
Our schools are built differently. That’s how we’re weathering this pandemic.
'Know thy students' is the principle that can change the form of education, worldwide.
- During the coronavirus pandemic, students in close to 200 Big Picture Learning (BPL) schools worldwide have continued their education, thanks to BPL's unique school design.
- At BPL, each student is part of a small learning community of 15-20 students called an Advisory, led by a teacher called an Advisor. Students have community mentors, do off-campus internships, and even tackle college courses.
- Each Advisor truly knows the students in their Advisory. These close ties have allowed learning at BPL to respond and adapt to the challenges presented by coronavirus.
How Big Picture Learning's schools work<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="43a2f898a024827ba61c7c28330cbf8c"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8O5fYxg0Qig?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Scientists create the 5th form of matter for 6 minutes
It's exotic, incredibly cold stuff.
- It was the first Bose-Einstein condensate made in space
- Creating the condensate in low gravity allows it to hold longer
- Scientists hope Bose-Einstein condensate will allow finer detection of subtle quantum phenomena
The BEC on Earth<p>In 2010, scientists at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics <a href="https://phys.org/news/2010-06-quantum-gas-free-fall-physicists.html" target="_blank"><u>packed a cylindrical capsule</u></a> about the size and width of a door with a few million rubidium atoms trapped on an atom chip, lasers, the required energy supply, solenoids, and a camera. They dropped the capsule 146 meters from the top of a tower. It fell for about four seconds, and during the zero gravity of free-fall, they remotely generated a BEC on the atom chip in less than a second. (In the lab, it takes up to a minute.) Once the BEC formed, they released the trap and the camera allowed them to see its spread as it fell. They were able to observe the BEC for a few seconds before it hit bottom.</p><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODc5Nzg1OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNDg0MjA0MX0.xIbFUZ-RYXMpgBArRSrqteyTxGfeKaWTEJQaV7lH1kA/img.jpg?width=980" id="8ee53" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b3f0960e24b1233597c8b25780dd89f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The 2010 experiment, close-up.
(Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics)
The mid-winter 2017 space BEC<p>The January 23rd experiment was the first time anyone's created the Bose-Einstein condensate in space. The low gravity allowed them to extend the viewing time too the BEC to six minutes, a massive improvement, allowing researcher to race through 110 remote-controlled experiments. The team's apparatus was launched into space under the auspices of the <a href="https://www.dlr.de/dlr/en/desktopdefault.aspx/tabid-10212/332_read-20337/#/gallery/25194" target="_blank">MAIUS 1</a>, or Matter-Wave Interferometry in Microgravity.</p><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODc5Nzg2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzI1MDU2OX0.nWEG6nPG_JYSYtF5onWQg26lhpYXXA5mKOKH7_1FGtQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="c40c6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c84635d33ecc4d526f570a21ba3d9f07" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
a. MAUIS launch vehicle; b. The launch compartment; c. The vacuum-sealed device holding the atom chip
(Becker, et al)
The atomic chip<p>A magneto-optical trap holding the rubidium atoms formed by laser beams (C) is loaded on an atom chip via a cold-atom beam (A). The BEC is created in, transported by, and released from the magnetic trap of the atom chip. Two additional light beams (BD) induce <u><a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bragg%27s_law" target="_blank">Bragg diffraction</a></u> scattering the BEC, and a charge-coupled device (CCD) camera records the BEC using laser light (D).</p><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODc5Nzg2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTUxOTg2NX0.YN4nwJEVq8T8HTPikOMLgbYWihETxtDAyj-McdqBt-E/img.jpg?width=980" id="88e77" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bd55601a9c09b90bb874f440e21c0008" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image: Becker, et al.
Hurry up and experiment<p>In one significant experiment, researchers split the BEC with a laser and then were able to watch it rejoin. This could be an important technique because upon parting, the two halves were identical on a quantum level, and any differences observed after rejoicing would indicate some sort of interference, such as a gravitational wave. </p><p>NASA has their own <a href="https://coldatomlab.jpl.nasa.gov/" target="_blank"><u>Cloud Atom Lab</u></a>, an ice-chest-sized environment deployed on the ISS for low-gravity BEC research. While Becker's team made the first space BEC, the NASA team has reportedly been <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/research/experiments/2477.html" target="_blank"><u>extending the time</u></a> a BEC can be maintained.</p><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODc5Nzg4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDk3ODYxNH0.GGXoTBoYoVFUWUiQT-K40SNWaHb9dWDekuScAAEgxbc/img.jpg?width=980" id="84498" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fcfd82824181901c3a99b9e8d9b67be3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
January's experiments
(Becker, et al)
The periodic table also is a map – well, kind of
Can't memorize all those elements? If you're more into geography, perhaps this will help.
- Twenty-eight of the 118 elements on the periodic table were named after places on the map.
- Tennessee, California, and two towns in the Golden State got their own elements.
- But nobody beats Ytterby, a small Swedish town that gave its name to four different elements.
Curious Curies<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5NjUzNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzE3ODI4OX0.jdMiRyMfImZlU4G0bJFlHg3PNr67vzE0ScBRFp1ZXN0/img.jpg?width=980" id="750c5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="640304e2e2906c068fc512700acf0d0f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bA colorised picture of Marie Curie (seated) and her daughter Ir\u00e8ne, doing lab work. Marie discovered element 84 in 1898 and named it polonium, after her homeland, then under triple occupation." />
A colorised picture of Marie Curie (seated) and her daughter Irène, doing lab work. Marie discovered element 84 in 1898 and named it polonium, after her homeland, then under triple occupation.
Image: public domain, CC BY-SA 4.0<p>I made it through high school with barely a glance at the periodic table. Chemistry – <em>urgh</em>. I preferred geography, obviously. However, had I known that so many elements are named after places on the map, perhaps I wouldn't have had such a hard time of it. Here are all those elements, united in one map/table. Only a few decades late!<br></p><p>But first, a quick necessary brush-up for fellow periodic table-illiterates: </p>
Periodic table manners<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5NjU0My9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzA2NDA5NX0.FQN-E1vLeSuHiBzGRAeUuBccBkrzTqo6CYccyqCsM4Q/img.png?width=980" id="aebbf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fe5c8538fafe10b119e03ceebcfed423" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="All 118 elements of the periodic table, arranged in seven periods (horizontal) and 18 groups (vertical). Those two rows at the bottom fit into the dark and light green squares in the third group." />
All 118 elements of the periodic table, arranged in seven periods (horizontal) and 18 groups (vertical). Those two rows at the bottom fit into the dark and light green squares in the third group.
Image: Shutterstock<ul><li>The periodic table arranges all known chemical elements in seven rows (called periods) and 18 columns (called groups).</li><li>Elements in the same period have consecutive atomic numbers. That number indicates the number of protons in each element's nucleus. Top left is hydrogen, with the lowest atomic number (1). Bottom right is oganesson, with the highest (118).</li><li>Elements in the same group have similar chemical properties. Metals (about 75 percent of the total) are on the left, non-metals are on the right. Group 12 are the volatile metals, group 18 the noble gases, for example.</li><li>The periodic table was first published by Dmitri Mendeleyev in 1869. It left blank spaces for as-yet undiscovered elements, with properties predicted by their place on the table. These include gallium and germanium.</li><li>About 90 elements are found in nature. The others are artificial. Oganesson, first synthesised in 2002, is the most recent one. It is the only element named after a person who is still alive: the nuclear physicist Yuri Oganessian. </li></ul>
A map of the elements<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5NjU0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMDEyNjIxNH0.WLDOLAdfmfOjYNdZrQQTMmYHiTuhAerP40yOEdwsc3I/img.jpg?width=980" id="7d6a7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8d7c7aac0489e5e8e3ce3d5f17f08b2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="All of the elements named after places. France was used twice, but the crown goes to Ytterby, a small town in Sweden that gave its name to no less than four elements." />
All of the elements named after places. France was used twice, but the crown goes to Ytterby, a small town in Sweden that gave its name to no less than four elements.
Image: /u/dom_bul, reproduced with kind permission<p>In all, 16 of the 118 elements were named after persons, about a dozen after mythological creatures, most after some property of the element (dysprosium, atomic number 66, simply means 'hard to get at'), and 29 after places – including four elements named after the same town in Sweden.<br></p>
Image: /u/dom_bul, reproduced with kind permission<p><strong>Magnesium (atomic number: 12) and manganese (25)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Both magnesium (Mg) and manganese (Mn) are named after the Greek region of Magnesia, where they were mined for their alchemical qualities. The region also gave its name to 'magnet', which originally means "stone from Magnesia". Modern uses of magnesium include making lightweight alloys, and brightening the flash of fireworks. Manganese is used to strengthen steel. </p><p><span></span><strong>Scandium (21)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Scandium (Sc) is named after Scandinavia, by way of its Latin name, <em>Scandium</em>. Its existence was predicted by Mendeleyev, who called it <em>eka-boron</em>. Scandium's main practical use is as a component of Mercury-vapor lamps, used to light stadiums.</p><p><strong>Gallium (31)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Gallium (Ga) was discovered in 1875 by the French chemist Paul Emile Lecoq de Boisbaudran. He named it after Gaul, an ancient and poetic term for France; but possibly also after himself, as his last name 'le coq' ('rooster') translates into Latin as 'gallus'. Gallium has been used to stabilise the crystal structure in nuclear bombs.</p><p><strong>Germanium (32)</strong></p><p>In 1885, a mine in Saxony yielded a new mineral, which was named argyrodite. It turned out to be a combination of silver, sulphur, and a new element. The chemist Clemens Winkler first wanted to call this new element neptunium, in honor of the recently discovered planet. But since that name was already taken, he chose to name it after his homeland, Germania. Germanium (Ge) is an important material for semiconductors used in transistors.<br></p>
Image: /u/dom_bul, reproduced with kind permission<p><strong>Strontium (38)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Strontium (Sr) is named after the Scottish village of Strontian, where it was discovered in 1790 in a local lead mine. Initially called 'the Scotch mineral', later strontianite and strontites, its name was settled by Sir Humphry Davy, who was the first to isolate it, by electrolysis, in 1808. Strontium salts flame red when they burn, a property used in signal flares. </p><p><strong>Yttrium (39), Terbium (65), Erbium (68), Ytterbium (70)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Ytterby is a Swedish town on the island of Resarö, in the Stockholm archipelago. An ancient mine near the town, used for quartz since the Middle Ages and feldspar since the late 1700s, is the single richest source of elemental discoveries in the world. Four elements are named directly after the town itself: yttrium (Y), terbium (Tb), erbium (Er) and ytterbium (Yb). Four others were also first found here: scandium, holmium and thulium (also on this map), and gadolinium, named after the Swedish-Finnish chemist Johan Gadolin.</p><p><strong>Ruthenium (44)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Discovered in 1844 at Kazan State University, ruthenium (Ru) derives from <em>Ruthenia</em>, a Latin term for Russia – confusingly also applied to various other, smaller Slavic areas and tribes. </p><p><strong>Europium (63)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>The discovery of europium (Eu) is generally credited to Eugène-Anatole Demarçay, who isolated it in 1901 and gave it its name, after the continent.<br></p>
Image: /u/dom_bul, reproduced with kind permission<p><strong>Holmium (67)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Holmium (Ho) was discovered in 1878 in France by Jacques-Louis Soret and Marc Delafontaine (who called it 'Element X'), and independently in Sweden by Per Teodor Cleve, who was the first to isolate it. He named it after <em>Holmia</em>, the Latin for the Swedish capital, Stockholm.</p><p><span></span><strong>Thulium (69)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Thulium (Th) comes from <em>Thule</em>, a mythical Nordic region sometimes located in Greenland, Iceland and/or Svalbard. </p><p><span></span><strong>Lutetium (71)</strong></p><p>Discovered as an impurity in ytterbia, this element was independently found in 1907 by French scientist Georges Urbain, Austrian mineralogist Baron Carl Auer von Welsbach, and American chemist Charles James. Urbain proposed the names neoytterbium or lutecium; Welsbach proposed aldebaranium or cassiopeium. In 1909, the International Commission on Atomic Weights settled the dispute in Urbain's favor. In 1949, the spelling was changed to lutetium (Lu); both derived from <em>Lutetia</em>, the Latin for Paris. But well into the 1950s, German-speaking chemists kept referring to this element as cassiopeium. </p><p><strong>Hafnium (72)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Discovered in 1923 by Dirk Coster and Georg von Hevesy in Copenhagen, hafnium (Ha) was named after the Latin name for the city, <em>Hafnia</em>. Today, Copenhagen University's Science Faculty uses a stylised image of the hafnium atom in its seal. </p><p><strong>Rhenium (75)</strong></p><p>Rhenium (Re) was discovered in 1925 by German scientists Walter Noddack, Ida Tacke and Otto Berg, who named it after the Rhine, which flows through their home region. It is the only element named after a river.</p>
Image: /u/dom_bul, reproduced with kind permission<p><strong>Polonium (84)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Discovered by Pierre and Marie Curie in 1898, polonium (Po) was named after Marie's native country – to highlight the fact that it was under occupation. Poland at that time was partitioned between Prussia, Russia, and Austria-Hungary. In 2006, former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko was murdered in London by someone who had put a tiny amount of polonium in his tea.</p><p><span></span><strong>Francium (87)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Provisionally named eka-caesium, its discovery was prematurely announced four times (the proposed names were 'russium', 'alkalinium', 'virginium' and 'moldavium'). Finally discovered in 1939 at the Curie Institute in Paris, the name first proposed was 'catium', but eventually 'francium' was officially adopted – the second element named after the country. Francium is the last element discovered in nature. All following elements have been synthesised. </p><p><strong><span></span>Americium (95)</strong></p><p><span></span>Americium (Am) was first synthesised, isolated, and identified in 1944 at the University of California in Berkeley by a team including Glenn Seaborg (to whom we owe the present layout of the periodic table, and after whom the element of seaborgium was later named). The discovery of americium was closely related to the Manhattan Project and was highly classified. Seaborg unintentionally revealed the discovery on "Quiz Kids," a radio show for children, days before it was to be officially announced.</p><p><span></span><strong>Berkelium (97)</strong></p><p>Also co-discovered by Seaborg (who was involved in identifying 10 elements, including plutonium), Berkelium (Bk) was named after the university city where it was first synthesised in 1949.<br></p>
Image: /u/dom_bul, reproduced with kind permission<p><strong>Californium (98)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Another Seaborg co-production at Berkeley, this one was discovered in 1950 and called californium (Cf). </p><p><span></span><strong>Dubnium (105)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>From the 1960s, the naming of some new elements beyond fermium (100) was a subject of the so-called 'transfermium wars', a controversy involving American and Soviet scientists (at their respective research centers in Berkely and Dubna) and, to a lesser extent, German scientists based in Darmstadt. For element 105, the Americans had initially suggested the name hahnium, the Russians nielsbohrium. The compromise solution was dubnium (Db), after the location of the Russian research center. </p><p><span></span><strong>Darmstadium (110)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Another tug-of-war of the transfermium wars, element 110's proposed names were hahnium (again) by the Americans, bequerelium by the Russians. In this case, the German suggestion darmstadium won the day.</p><p><span></span><strong>Hassium (108)</strong></p><p><em>Hassia</em> is the Latin name for Hesse, the German state where the institute is located that discovered the element, in 1984. Hence, hassium (Hs).<br></p>
Image: /u/dom_bul, reproduced with kind permission<p><strong>Nihonium (113)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Discovered by a Japanese team of scientists, nihonium (Nh) is named after a Japanese pronunciation of the country's name: Nihon.</p><p><span></span><strong>Moscovium (115)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Although another suggestion was langevinium, for the scientist Paul Langevin, the discovery team from Dubna settled on moscovium (Mc), for the oblast where their institute is located. UFO conspiracy theorist Bob Lazar claims to have observed an alien spacecraft in Area 51that relied on a stable isotope of element 115 for its propulsion. At the time, circa 1990, moscovium had not yet been synthesised by earth scientists; all examples since have proved very unstable. </p><p><span></span><strong>Livermorium (116)</strong></p><p><strong></strong>Livermorium (Lv) was first successfully synthesised in 2000, in a collaboration by the Joint Institute of Nuclear Research in Dubna (Russia) and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore (California). It is named indirectly for Robert Livermore, a 19th-century English settler in California who gave his name to both a city and a walnut.</p><p><span></span><strong>Tennessine (117)</strong></p><p>Named after Tennessee, the location of Vanderbilt University, which is cited as a co-discoverer of the element. The discovery of tennessine (Ts) in 2010 filled the last gap in the seventh period. Any new elements will be placed in a new, eighth period. <br></p><p><br></p><p><em><em>Map found <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/MapPorn/comments/ehd572/places_in_the_world_from_where_some_chemical/" target="_blank">here</a> at <a href="https://www.reddit.com/" target="_blank">Reddit</a>'s <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/MapPorn/" target="_blank">MapPorn</a> section, reproduced with kind permission. </em></em></p><p><em>This map was made by Reddit user <a href="https://www.reddit.com/user/dom_bul/" target="_blank">/u/dom_bul</a>, who mentions that an earlier version included Cyprus (as the origin for 'copper'), "but I learnt that it's the island that takes the name from the metal and not the other way around."</em></p><p><strong>Strange Maps #1034</strong></p><p><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a>.<br></p>
After a century of speculation, a new liquid phase has been discovered
Your television may soon get a serious upgrade.
- Researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder confirm that a new liquid phase has been discovered.
- This liquid phase was first speculated about over a century ago by physicists Peter Debye and Max Born.
- Liquid crystals are used in many technologies, including LCD televisions.
Physicist Otto Lehman, 1907
Photo: Wikimedia Commons<p>While in the nematic phase, half of the molecules point in one direction and the other half point in the other. As there is no exact positional order, the arrangement is usually random.</p><p>Though his friend let it go, Lehmann pursued this discovery, publishing his first paper in 1889. In the 1910s, two others physicists, Peter Debye and Max Born, published papers speculating that the random ordering of crystals in the nematic phase could be manipulated to fall into a state of polar order. Solid crystals already exhibited such a property, which is known as ferroelectricity. They were right about the nematic phase, though it took some time to work out the science.</p><p>In 2017, a team of physicists based at the University of York <a href="https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2017/CP/C7CP00456G#!divAbstract" target="_blank">developed a compound</a> known as RM734. When heated to extreme temperatures it behaves like a nematic LC. At lower temperatures, a "splay" arrangement is observed.</p>
The colors in this newly discovered phase of liquid crystal shift as researchers apply a small electric field.
Credit: SMRC<p>Recently, a team at the University of Colorado, Boulder, decided to apply a weak electric field to RM734. Their <a href="https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/06/09/2002290117" target="_blank">research</a>, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), claims that a new liquid phase has finally been discovered after a century of speculation.</p><p>Physicist Noel Clark of UC Boulder <a href="https://phys.org/news/2020-06-century-scientists-liquid-phase.html" target="_blank">discusses</a> the revelation.</p><p>"It was like connecting a light bulb to voltage to test it but finding the socket and hookup wires glowing much more brightly instead. That confirmed that this phase was, indeed, a ferroelectric nematic fluid."</p>
A technician installs a 100-inch LCD TV with ambilight at Dutch electronics giant Philips' stand at Berlin's IFA Consumer Electronics trade fair 30 August 2006.
Photo: John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images<p>This finding even shocked the team, which expected to see more entropy in the configuration.</p><p>The team believes that this new phase could be used in display technologies and computer memory, as well as enhance findings in AI. In fact, they speculate that an entirely new class of materials can be derived from this new liquid phase. That's quite an evolution from one of the original LC phases: soapy water.</p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
Midlife crisis? More like midlife calling. Here's how to find yours.
Did you know that shifting to a positive perspective on aging can add 7.5 years to your life? Or that there is a provable U-curve of happiness that shows people get happier after age 50?