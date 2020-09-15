Survey: Half of U.S. job seekers on the hunt because of coronavirus

The survey, performed by Morning Consult and commissioned by Amazon, found a majority of those job seekers want to move into new industries to stay relevant.

 Kevin Dickinson
15 September, 2020
men looking at papers at job expo

Job seekers look at pamphlets during a job and resource expo in Concord, California.

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • As of August 2020, United States' unemployment rate remains at 8.4 percent, more than double February 2020's numbers.
  • A new survey, commissioned by Amazon, found that roughly half of today's job seekers are looking as a result of coronavirus.
  • Amazon released survey highlights in advance of its Career Day event, where it will seek to fill some of its 33,000 open corporate and tech positions.

      • The United States economy added 1.4 million jobs this August, reducing the unemployment rate to 8.4 percent. That's terrific for the million-plus Americans who found work during these trying times, but this good news is small solace. To date, the unemployment rate remains 4.9 percentage points higher than it was in February. That means more than double the number Americans are unemployed today than when they rang in the New Year.

      According to a recent Morning Consult survey, that fact is largely the fault of novel coronavirus—another of 2020's soul-crushing trends. The survey found that about half of today's job seekers are looking as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Survey says! It's still 2020

      The survey was commissioned by Amazon in advance of its 2020 Career Day, the mega-corporation's nationwide hiring event. Career Day provides attendees the opportunity to attend fireside chats with career experts, receive one-on-one career coaching, and apply to work at various Amazon positions, while simultaneously filling the company's coffers with resumes. According to Amazon, last year's event saw 17,000 job seekers attend across six U.S. cities. This year, the event has gone digital.

      "COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work," Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of human resources, said in a release. "We're continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels, and we're glad to be able to mobilize our team of experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country learn about opportunities at Amazon and elsewhere."

      For the event, Amazon commissioned Morning Consult to take a survey of the changing job hunt dynamics and then posted the highlights on its blog. The results showed that 53 percent of job seekers are on the hunt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

      Unless you're a prehistoric ice man, frozen in time since the halcyon days 2019, these results will hardly be surprising. Unemployment plunged to unprecedented levels in April of this year, a direct consequence of economic shutdowns enacted to repress the transmission of novel coronavirus. Spotty as they were, those shutdowns may have saved 2.7 million lives; however, many furloughed workers believe those temporary layoffs have become permanent. For others, they have.

      Did coronavirus kick start the future of work?

      The survey's more interesting findings inform on how job seekers have been approaching their search. About a third of those surveyed believe their current work did not utilize either their skills or training, and 61 percent are actively looking for work in a different industry. Industries singled out include healthcare and technology.

      To stay relevant, these job seekers are also seeking opportunities to gain new skills. The survey found that nearly a third of them believe technical skills will a key factor in a successful search. Nearly half would change jobs if their new employer offered upskill training.

      These results provide a clue that the pandemic may have accelerated predicted employment trends of the 21st-century. Many experts have warned that automation and other technological advancements have the potential to take millions of jobs from human workers. Kalus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, dubbed this seismic shift the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

      As noted by the World Economic Forum in its "The Future of Jobs Report 2018": "There are complex feedback loops between new technology, jobs and skills. New technologies can drive business growth, job creation and demand for specialist skills but they can also displace entire roles when certain tasks become obsolete or automated."

      Preparations and prescriptions recommended by these experts have varied. Former Democratic president candidate Andrew Yang proposed a universal basic income. Others, like the World Economic Forum and Kenzie Academy, support innovative education and upskilling efforts to teach workers the hard and soft skills necessary to compete in a tech-driven market.

      This forecast looks eerily similar to a post-COVID-19 one. With the pandemic scattering employees to the four winds, and home offices, employers are increasingly turning to technology to survive. Tech-focused companies, like Amazon, are thriving. These companies need workers who can work alongside technology and cultivate the skills machines and AI cannot easily replicate.

      This survey suggests that many of today's job seekers have intuited this paradigm shift. Hopefully, the resources and infrastructure will be available to help people develop their capacity and make the post-COVID-19 job market a more promising one.


      From Your Site Articles
      Related Articles Around the Web
      coronavirus economics markets society social change united states universal basic income work education
      Badge
      Charles Koch Foundation
      Charles Koch Foundation

      Better reskilling can future-proof jobs in the age of automation. Enter SkillUp's new coalition.

      Coronavirus layoffs are a glimpse into our automated future. We need to build better education opportunities now so Americans can find work in the economy of tomorrow.

      Image: metamorworks / Shutterstock
      Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
      • Outplacement is an underperforming $5 billion dollar industry. A new non-profit coalition by SkillUp intends to disrupt it.
      • More and more Americans will be laid off in years to come due to automation. Those people need to reorient their career paths and reskill in a way that protects their long-term livelihood.
      • SkillUp brings together technology and service providers, education and training providers, hiring employers, worker outreach, and philanthropies to help people land in-demand jobs in high-growth industries.
      Keep reading Show less
      education future robots ai work innovation

      DMT drug study investigates the ‘entities’ people meet while tripping

      Why do so many people encounter beings after smoking large doses of DMT?

      Pixabay
      Mind & Brain
      • DMT is arguably the most powerful psychedelic drug on the planet, capable of producing intense hallucinations.
      • Researchers recently surveyed more than 2,000 DMT users about their encounters with 'entities' while tripping, finding that respondents often considered these strange encounters to be positive and meaningful.
      • The majority of respondents believed the beings they encountered were not hallucinations.
      Keep reading Show less
      world cultures south america mind drugs dmt psychedelics brain hallucinations

      The rhythm of the night: How music can help insomnia

      Insomnia is the product of mental or emotional pressure.

      Unsplash
      Mind & Brain
      Even in sleep, we partake in the becoming of the world," to utter the echo in Czesław Miłosz's poem "A Magic Mountain."
      Keep reading Show less
      music health mind psychology mental health sleep

      The world’s largest space camera’s first test subject? Broccoli.

      Construction is nearly complete for a camera that will take 3,200-megapixel panoramas of the southern night sky.

      Credit: SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
      Technology & Innovation
    • The Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile is about to get the world's biggest camera for astronomy.
    • The images the camera takes contain billions of pixels.
    • It can capture objects 100 million times fainter than the human eye can see.
      • Keep reading Show less
      cosmos science space space camera technology telescopes astronomy
      Coronavirus

      Is it COVID-19 or anxiety? Here's how to tell the difference

      Examining the differences between anxiety and COVID-19 symptoms and discussing the possibility of IAD (illness anxiety disorder) during a global pandemic.

      Scroll down to load more…
      Quantcast