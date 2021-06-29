Follow Us
A comet impact may have paved the way for human civilization
The Younger Dryas impact hypothesis argues that a comet strike caused major changes to climate and human cultures on Earth about 13,000 years ago.
- A recent study overviewed the existing research on the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis.
- The study notes that there is a "synchronicity" of geochemical signals suggesting that fragments of a comet struck Earth approximately 13,000 years ago.
- Still, further research is needed to illuminate how the alleged impact might have shaped the future of human civilization.
Scientists generally agree that a massive asteroid or comet killed off the dinosaurs when it struck Earth 66 million years ago. Could a more recent cosmic impact have had the opposite effect on humans by helping usher in the dawn of civilization?
The "overwhelming consensus of the evidence" suggests that a comet did just that about 13,000 years ago, according to a new study published in Earth-Science Reviews. The study reviewed the existing research on the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis, which, in various forms, argues that a comet caused significant extinctions, climate changes, and shifts in human culture around 10,900 BCE.
The idea isn't exactly new. In his 1883 book Ragnarok: The Age of Fire and Gravel, the writer and Minnesota Congressman Ignatius L. Donnelly wrote about how a huge comet struck Earth about 12,000 years ago, destroying the mythical "lost continent" of Atlantis. But the hypothesis first entered the scientific mainstream with a 2007 study that proposed:
"...one or more large, low-density [extraterrestrial] objects exploded over northern North America, partially destabilizing the Laurentide Ice Sheet and triggering [Younger Dryas] cooling. The shock wave, thermal pulse, and event-related environmental effects (e.g., extensive biomass burning and food limitations) contributed to end-Pleistocene megafaunal extinctions and adaptive shifts among PaleoAmericans in North America."
In other words, prehistoric humans might have witnessed a catastrophic cosmic impact that triggered widespread wildfires, global cooling, and the extinction of large animals, some of which might have preyed on humans. It's still unclear whether the impact occurred. But in the centuries after the comet allegedly struck Earth, human cultures made broad transitions away from hunter-gatherer societies toward agricultural-based civilizations.
What caused Earth's most recent cooling?
One mystery this hypothesis aims to solve is the cause of the Younger Dryas, which is the brief ice age that Earth experienced about 12,900 to 11,700 years ago. An "impact winter" might have been the culprit: it's a hypothesized scenario where a cosmic impact causes global cooling because the impact and its resulting ground fires would eject enough material into the atmosphere to significantly block radiation from the sun.
This alleged comet left no crater; proponents of the impact hypothesis argue that much of the comet likely fragmented high in the atmosphere and might have struck a large ice sheet on Earth's surface. But crater aside, the comet did seem to leave behind other evidence. One example is the Younger Dryas "black mats," which are distinctive soil layers (or "YD boundaries") that have been discovered at more than 100 sites across four continents.
A smoking gun?
It is unclear how the mats got their blackish color. One explanation is that it came from charcoal produced by wildfires. But what is clear is that the mats serve as a dividing line between epochs on Earth, mainly because only certain materials and fossils are found above or below this layer. For example, no spearheads or other archaeological evidence of the prehistoric PaleoAmerican Clovis culture has been found above the black mats.
Location map showing 53 YD boundary sites.
"More generally, many extinct megafaunal species are found below the black mat, but not within or above, including horse, camel, mastodon, direwolf, American lion," the researchers wrote.
The black mats also contain strange geochemical signals whose origins seem to fit the impact hypothesis, including:
Platinum group elements: Samples taken from ice in Greenland and boundary sites on multiple continents contain unusually high levels of platinum group elements (PGEs). Earth's crust doesn't contain many PGEs, but comets do. Volcanoes can also produce PGEs, but this process would leave behind chemical signs, which aren't found at the black mat sites. Together, this "strongly indicates an [extraterrestrial] source," the researchers wrote.
Microspherules: YD boundary sites also contain high levels of small particles called microspherules that include minerals with signs "of melting at very high temperatures," the researchers wrote. A cosmic impact can generate high temperatures, as can humans, volcanoes, and lightning. But considering the lack of evidence pointing to a terrestrial source, combined with analyses indicating that the particles mixed with extraterrestrial materials, data suggests that an impact is the most likely source.
"The only reasonable explanation for their occurrence is a major cosmic impact event," the researchers wrote. "They are found together with other high temperature melts with similar compositions at three sites. Those at Abu Hureyra, Syria, can only be explained by a cosmic impact."
Nanodiamonds: At least 22 black mat sites contain unusually high amounts of nanodiamonds, which are "extremely" rarely produced by natural terrestrial processes. "The widespread existence of all these nanodiamond forms can only be reasonably explained by a cosmic impact," the researchers wrote. Previous research has shown that the shock of a cosmic impact can generate nanodiamonds.
There is no better explanation
Opponents of the impact hypothesis could propose reasonable terrestrial explanations for some of the evidence. But proponents have synchronicity on their side: It's hard to explain how these different anomalous geochemical signals all manifested in a narrow time window, represented stratigraphically by the Younger Dryas black mats.
This synchronicity is even more compelling when you consider that we have undeniable evidence that 13,000 years ago Earth went through many species extinctions and a brief ice age. A 2008 study touched on the extinction component of the hypothesis, noting, "Stratigraphically and chronologically the extinction appears to have been catastrophic, seemingly too sudden and extensive for either human predation or climate change to have been the primary cause."
The researchers behind the recent study wrote:
"No YD [boundary] site has yet been found to be obviously inconsistent with a synchronous event circa 10,785 [BCE, plus or minus 50 years]. The only reasonable conclusion is that a major cosmic impact event occurred at this time. Its timing is so close to the onset of YD cooling that a causal link is highly likely."
Still, even if a comet caused the Younger Dryas, it remains unclear exactly how it might have affected the future of human civilization.
"Such an event might plausibly lead to human culture changes and megafaunal extinctions as proposed, but more detailed research is needed to investigate this," the researchers wrote.
How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine
How were mRNA vaccines developed? Pfizer's Dr Bill Gruber explains the science behind this record-breaking achievement and how it was developed without compromising safety.
- Wondering how Pfizer and partner BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time without compromising safety? Dr Bill Gruber, SVP of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, explains the process from start to finish.
- "I told my team, at first we were inspired by hope and now we're inspired by reality," Dr Gruber said. "If you bring critical science together, talented team members together, government, academia, industry, public health officials—you can achieve what was previously the unachievable."
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent COVID-19 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the emergency declaration unless ended sooner. See Fact Sheet: cvdvaccine-us.com/recipients.
Horseshoe crabs are drained for their blue blood. That practice will soon be over.
The blood of horseshoe crabs is harvested on a massive scale in order to retrieve a cell critical to medical research. However, recent innovations might make this practice obsolete.
- Horseshoe crabs' blue blood is so valuable that a quart of it can be sold for $15,000.
- This is because it contains a molecule that is crucial to the medical research community.
- Today, however, new innovations have resulted in a synthetic substitute that may end the practice of farming horseshoe crabs for their blood.
One of humanity's strangest and most macabre activities is slowly coming to an end, a trend that every horseshoe crab should celebrate. For the time being, however, hundreds of thousands of horseshoe crabs are being harvested from the ocean off the US's east coast and drained of their valuable blue blood.
It's a surreal practice, but there's good reason for it. Limulus Polyphemus—the Atlantic horseshoe crab—has extremely valuable blood. Unlike the blood of vertebrates, horseshoe crabs do not use hemoglobin to transport oxygen throughout their body. Instead, they use hemocyanin, a chemical that gives their blood that distinctive blue color – but this isn't what makes their blood so valuable. Instead, it's the kind of immune cells they carry.
Life-saving blue blood
Vertebrates carry white blood cells in their blood streams; invertebrates like the horseshoe crab carry amebocytes instead. When an amebocyte comes into contact with a pathogen, it releases a chemical that causes the local blood to clot, which researchers believe is a mechanism for isolating dangerous pathogens. Specifically, the amebocytes in horseshoe crab blood solidifies when it comes into contact with endotoxins, a pervasive and sometimes deadly product of bacteria that kicks immune systems into gear, sometimes resulting in fever, organ failure, or septic shock.
The presence of endotoxins in drugs, needles, or anything that comes into contact with human blood is a serious problem. Researchers used to give rabbits a sample of whatever material or substance they were interested in and observe them for hours to see if their immune system reacted, implying the presence of endotoxins. But the amebocytes in horseshoe blood were a game changer—instead of conducting time-consuming tests on rabbits, horseshoe crab amebocytes could be added to a sample of a substance. If the sample started to clot, then endotoxins were there.
The substance derived from horseshoe blood is called Limulus Amebocyte Lysate, or LAL, and it quickly became nearly as valuable as gold. Thanks to the ubiquity of endotoxins and the dire need to test for their presence, a quart of horseshoe crab blood could fetch $15,000. To cash in, companies harvest as many as 600,000 crabs a year. Up to 30% of their blood is drained before they are returned to the ocean, although a procedure this traumatic obviously entails some mortality. Estimates vary wildly. Some official sources put the mortality estimate at around 3 or 4%, but these figures typically represent mortality directly resulting from transportation and handling. Other organizations put the mortality rate as high as 30%.
A new substitute
A horseshoe crab heading for the ocean.
Photo: Shutterstock.
Fortunately for horseshoe crabs, this practice may be dying out. Researchers discovered that a molecule in LAL called factor C was responsible for its clotting action. Researchers genetically modified the guts of insects—who belong to the same phylum as horseshoe crabs, Arthropoda—to produce factor C. As a result, the insects began pumping out factor C, which could then be sold as recombinant factor C (rFC) on the market as a viable substitute to horseshoe crab blood.
Though rFC has been on the market since 2003, it's been slow to gain traction. Initially, it was only being produced by one manufacturer, the Lonza Group. Pharmaceutical companies are wary to rely on a single manufacturer in case an emergency occurs, and their supply is cut off. The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) regulatory process was quite slow as well. But these obstacles are gradually being overcome. Hyglos GmbH, another pharmaceutical manufacturer, began producing rFC in 2013. European regulatory bodies have approved its use, which lays the groundwork for future approval by the FDA. Major pharmaceutical companies who have used rFC have confirmed that it works just as well as LAL. Today, experts believe that rFC will become the dominant method of detecting endotoxins, letting horseshoe crabs off the hook.
Flawed data led to our belief in a a link between technology use and mental health problems
The evidence for a link between time spent using technology and mental health is fatally flawed.
Rates of depression and suicide among young people have risen steadily since the mid-2000s, around the time that the first smartphones and social media platforms were being released. These technologies have become ubiquitous, and young people's distress has continued to increase since then.
Many articles in the popular and academic press assert that digital technology is to blame. Some experts, including those recently featured in stories by major news outlets, state that excessive use of digital technology is clearly linked to psychological distress in young people. To deny this connection, according to a prominent proponent of the link, is akin to denying the link between human activity and climate change.
In an effort to protect young people from the harms of digital tech, some politicians have introduced legislation that would, among other things, automatically limit users' time spent on a social media platform to 30 minutes a day. If the evidence is so definitive that digital technology is harming America's youth in such substantial ways, then reducing young people's use of these devices could be one of the most important public health interventions in American history.
There's just one problem: The evidence for a link between time spent using technology and mental health is fatally flawed.
Know thyself – easier said than done
Absent from the discussion about the putative harms of digital tech is the fact that practically all academic studies in this area have used highly flawed self-report measures. These measures typically ask people to give their best guesses about how often they used digital technologies over the past week or month or even year. The problem is that people are terrible at estimating their digital technology use, and there's evidence that people who are psychologically distressed are even worse at it. This is understandable because it's very hard to pay attention to and accurately recall something that you do frequently and habitually.
Researchers have recently begun to expose the discrepancy between self-reported and actual technology use, including for Facebook, smartphones and the internet. My colleagues and I carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of discrepancies between actual and self-reported digital media use and found that self-reported use is rarely an accurate reflection of actual use.
This has enormous implications. Although measurement isn't a sexy topic, it forms the foundation of scientific research. Simply put, to make conclusions – and subsequent recommendations – about something you're studying, you must ensure you're measuring the thing you're intending to measure. If your measures are defective, then your data is untrustworthy. And if the measures are more inaccurate for certain people – like young people or those with depression – then the data is even more untrustworthy. This is the case for the majority of research into the effects of technology use over the past 15 years.
Imagine that everything known about the COVID-19 pandemic was based on people giving their best guesses about whether they have the virus, instead of highly reliable medical tests. Now imagine that people who actually have the virus are more likely to misdiagnose themselves. The consequences of relying on this unreliable measure would be far-reaching. The health effects of the virus, how it's spreading, how to combat it – practically every bit of information gathered about the virus would be tainted. And the resources expended based on this flawed information would be largely wasted.
The uncomfortable truth is that shoddy measurement, as well as other methodological issues including inconsistent ways of conceiving of different types of digital tech use and research design that falls short of establishing a causal connection, is widespread. This means that the putative link between digital technology and psychological distress remains inconclusive.
In my own research as a doctoral student in social work, I found that the link between digital technology use and mental health was stronger when self-report measures were used than when objective measures were used. An example of an objective measure is Apple's “Screen Time" application, which automatically tracks device use. And when I used these objective measures to track digital technology use among young adults over time, I found that increased use was not associated with increased depression, anxiety or suicidal thoughts. In fact, those who used their smartphones more frequently reported lower levels of depression and anxiety.
From believer to skeptic
That the link between digital tech use and psychological distress is inconclusive would have come as a big surprise to me five years ago. I was shocked by the levels of depression and thoughts of suicide among the students I treated when I worked as a mental health therapist at a college counseling center. I, like most people, accepted the conventional narrative that all these smartphones and social media were harming young people.
Wanting to investigate this further, I left clinical practice for a Ph.D. program so I could research why these technologies were harmful and what could be done to prevent these harms. As I dove into the scientific literature and conducted studies of my own, I came to realize that the link between digital technology and well-being was much more convoluted than the typical narrative portrayed by popular media. The scientific literature was a mess of contradiction: Some studies found harmful effects, others found beneficial effects and still others found no effects. The reasons for this inconsistency are many, but flawed measurement is at the top of the list.
This is unfortunate, not just because it represents a huge waste of time and resources, or because the narrative that these technologies are harmful to young people has been widely popularized and it's hard to get the cat back in the bag, but also because it forces me to agree with Mark Zuckerberg.
Getting at the truth
Now, this doesn't mean that any amount or kind of digital technology use is fine. It's fairly clear that certain aspects, such as cyber-victimization and exposure to harmful online content, can be damaging to young people. But simply taking tech away from them may not fix the problem, and some researchers suggest it may actually do more harm than good.
Whether, how and for whom digital tech use is harmful is likely much more complicated than the picture often presented in popular media. However, the reality is likely to remain unclear until more reliable evidence comes in.
Craig J.R. Sewall, Postdoctoral Scholar of Child and Adolescent Mental Health, University of Pittsburgh
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Homo longi, the dragon man: Researchers identify our closest relative
In 1933, the skull of a 50-year-old male of the Homo longi species was found in China, puzzling researchers.
Despite being nearly perfectly preserved – with square eye sockets, thick brow ridges and large teeth – nobody could work out exactly what it was. The skull is much bigger than that of Homo sapiens and other human species – and its brain size is similar to that of our own species. Historical events left it without a secure place of origin or date, until today.
Now a team of Chinese, Australian and British researchers has finally solved the puzzle – the skull represents a previously unknown extinct human species. The research, published as three studies in the journal Innovation, suggests this is our closest relative in the human family tree.
Dubbed Homo longi, which can be translated as “dragon river", it is named after the province in which it was found. The identification of the skull, thought to have come from a 50-year-old male, was partly based on chemical analysis of sediments trapped inside it.
(Kai Geng)
This confirmed it comes from the upper part of the Huangshan rock formation near Harbin City. The formation was reliably dated to the Middle Pleistocene – 125,000 to 800,000 years ago. Uranium series dating, which involves using the known rate of decay of radioactive uranium atoms in a sample to work out its age, showed that the fossil itself is at least 146,000 years old.
Homo longi can now takes its place among an ever increasing number of hominin species across Africa, Europe and Asia.
Constructing a family tree
Determining the historical relationship between fossil species, however, remains one of the most difficult tasks in the study of human evolution. In recent years, the analysis of ancient DNA has transformed our understanding of the relationship between early populations of modern humans. It has also highlighted how we are different - and similar – to our most immediate relatives, the Neanderthals.
Surviving DNA, however, is very rare for fossil hominins from the Middle Pleistocene, as it tends to degrade over time. Evolutionary relationships must therefore be determined using other evidence. This is usually data on the shape - morphology - of fossils, their age and geographical location.
The Harbin team generated a family tree (“phylogeny") of human lineages to work out how the species relates to modern humans. This tree is based on morphological data from 95 largely complete fossil specimens of different hominin species living during the Middle Pleistocene, including Homo erectus, Homo neanderthalensis, Homo heidelbergensis and Homo sapiens along with their known ages. The tree also suggests that five previously unidentified fossils from northeastern China are from Homo longi.
(Ni et al.)
It predicts that the common ancestor of Homo longi and Homo sapiens lived approximately 950,000 years ago. Furthermore, it suggests that both species shared a common ancestor with Neanderthals a bit more than 1 million years ago, meaning we may have split from Neanderthals 400,000 earlier than previously thought (we used to think it was 600,000 years ago).
Until now, the Neanderthals were considered our closest relative (according to the study, we split from Homo heidelbergensis some 1.3 million years ago). Debates about the evolution of modern humans and what it is that makes us “human" therefore relied heavily on comparisons to Neanderthals. But the new discovery pushes Neanderthals one step further away from ourselves and makes simple comparisons between two species much less important to understanding what ultimately makes us who we are.
There are, however, still significant points of concern about the dating of this phylogenetic model, as recognised by the authors. The predicted dates for the common ancestors between human lineages do not match the dates of actual discovered fossils, or those predicted by the analysis of DNA.
For example, this study proposes that there was Homo sapiens in Eurasia at about 400,000 years ago. But the oldest fossil for this species known outside Africa is little more than half this age. At the same time, the split between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals predicted here at more than 1 million years old does not match the prediction of nuclear DNA analysis, which suggests it happened much later. However, it can be backed up by doing DNA analysis with genetic material taken from the cell's engine, called the mitochondria.
The older estimates presented by this study may result from the use of new techniques, called Bayesian tip dating, which aren't normally used in evolutionary studies. These can take into account both morphological and molecular data and make predictions about the possible sequence and date of the divergence of species.
Wider perspective
While the shape of the family tree presented here is likely to stand the test of time, it is still too early to accept these predicted divergence dates as definitive. That said, the research also sheds important light on how human species occurred and spread through the Middle Pleistocene – into all areas of our planet. Crucially, many of these species may have interbreed.
(CREDIT Chuang Zhao)
Europe was the origin point for Neanderthals. Meanwhile, the Asian human species Homo erectus was a critical evolutionary step, giving rise to all later hominin species. And now we know that Homo longi evolved in Asia too. It therefore looks like Africa was a destination as well as a point of origin for the spread of human species.
The Harbin cranium also tells another story about human evolution as a science and as an international discipline. Human evolution was originally a European area of interest, focused on evidence from sites in western and central Europe. The discovery of fossils in Africa added great time depth to the origins of the human lineage and led to a common story of the spread of new species out of Africa.
The Harbin cranium reminds us of the vast expanse of Asia, whose fossils and scientists are now coming to the fore. Further insights may come both from the discovery of new species and old figurative art. In the case of the Harbin cranium, it is the application of new techniques of analysis that has brought old specimens back into active use. Asia is now in the driving seat of the study of human evolution.
Anthony Sinclair, Professor of Archaeological Theory and Method, University of Liverpool
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Biohackers could drive insulin price down 98 percent
A team of biohackers is on a David-versus-Goliath mission to make insulin affordable to an increasing number of diabetics.