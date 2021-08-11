Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
The most terrifying pterosaur yet is discovered
Meet your new flying nightmare: Thapunngaka shawi.
Who hasn't wondered what it would be like to live in the era of the dinosaurs? It certainly would be an amazing sight — but also utterly terrifying, once the reality set in that you were rather close to the bottom of the food chain, a tasty morsel for tyrannosaurs and pterosaurs alike.
Now we know, thanks to University of Queensland researchers, that the Cretaceous was even scarier than we thought: they have announced the discovery of perhaps the most fearsome pterosaur of all, Thapunngaka shawi. The study is published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
"This thing would have been quite savage," says Tim Richards of the university's Dinosaur Lab, one of the authors of the study announcing your new nightmare. "It would have cast a great shadow over some quivering little dinosaur that wouldn't have heard it until it was too late."
Shaw's spear mouth
Reconstruction of the skull of Thapunngaka shawiCredit: Tim Richards / University of Queensland
The find is remarkable. Pterosaurs had light, relatively hollow, thin-walled bones that did not lend themselves to fossilization. "It's quite amazing fossils of these animals exist at all," says Richards, who also notes that, "By world standards, the Australian pterosaur record is poor, but the discovery of Thapunngaka contributes greatly to our understanding of Australian pterosaur diversity."
Local fossil collector Len Shaw came across the fossil in a quarry northwest of Richmond, Australia back in 2011. It is not an entire pterosaur specimen but rather just a rostral portion of a crested mandible from which the scientists were eventually able to extrapolate more of the creature's features. Geologically speaking, it was found in the Toolebuc Formation.
The pterosaur's genus name is dedicated to the now-extinct Wanamara indigenous people who lived in the area. (The species name belongs to its discoverer.) Senior author Steve Salisbury parses out the moniker: "The genus name, Thapunngaka, incorporates thapun [ta-boon] and ngaka [nga-ga], the Wanamara words for 'spear' and 'mouth', respectively."
In other words, the pterosaur's name means "Shaw's spear mouth."
Made for predation
Thapunngaka shawi compared to a man, Mythunga camara, and Ferrodraco lentoniCredit: T. Richards / University of Queensland
Pterosaurs should not be mistaken for ancient birds. "Even though pterosaurs could fly, they were nothing like a bird, or even a bat — Pterosaurs were a successful and diverse group of reptiles — the very first back-boned animals to take a stab at powered flight."
Thapunngaka shawi was an anhanguerian, a type of pterosaur that dominated all of Earth's continents in the latter days of the dinosaurs. T. shawi, says Richards, "would have been a fearsome beast, with a spear-like mouth and a wingspan around seven meters. It was essentially just a skull with a long neck, bolted on a pair of long wings."
Also teeth. Lots of teeth. The one-meter-long head sported about 40 of them. Researchers figure that they were well-suited to plucking fish from Queensland's long-ago Eromanga Sea.
Salisbury notes that Thapunngaka shawi had a bony crest on its lower jaw that is larger than that of any other anhanguerian found so far. It may have had one on top as well. "These crests probably played a role in the flight dynamics of these creatures," says Salisbury, "and hopefully future research will deliver more definitive answers."
A papyrus reveals how the Great Pyramid was built
A newly discovered papyrus contains an eye-witness account of the gathering of materials for the Great Pyramid.
The Great Pyramid in Egypt is the last of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World. The tomb for Pharaoh Khufu — “Cheops" in Greek — sits on the Giza plateau about 3 kilometers southwest of Egypt's capitol Cairo, and it's huge: nearly 147 meters high and 230.4 meters on each side (it's now slightly smaller due to erosion). Built of roughly 2.3 million limestone and rose granite stones from hundreds of kilometers away, it's long posed a couple of vexing and fascinating mysteries: How did the ancient Egyptians manage to get all of these stones to Giza, and how did they build such a monumental object? All sorts of exotic ideas have been floated, including assistance from aliens visiting earth. Now, as the result of an amazing find in a cave 606 kilometers away, we have an answer in the form of 4,600-year-old, bound papyrus scrolls, the oldest papyri ever found. They're the journal of one of the managers who helped build the great pyramid. It's the only eye-witness account of building the Great Pyramid that's ever been found.
It was written by a man named Merer, who reported to “the noble Ankh-haf," Khufu's half-brother. It describes, among other things, a stop of his 200-man crew in the Tura, or Maasara, limestone quarries on the eastern shore of the Gulf of Suez, and filling up their boat for the 13-17 km trip back up the river to Giza. Since this type of limestone was used for the pyramid's outer casing, the journal is believed to document work on the tomb during the final year of Khufu's life, around 2560 BCE.
Khufu
In 1823, British explorer John Gardner Wilkinson first described the caves in Wadi al-Jarf on the eastern coast of the Red Sea: “Near the ruins is a small knoll containing eighteen excavated chambers, beside, perhaps, many others, the entrance of which are no longer visible." He described them as being “well cut and vary from about 80 to 24 feet, by 5; their height may be from 6 to 8 feet." Two French pilots also noted presence of the 30 caves in the mid-1950s, but it wasn't until Pierre Tallet interviewed one of the pilots that he was able to pinpoint the caves' location during a 2011 dig. Two years later, the papyri were discovered. Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called it “the greatest discovery in Egypt in the 21st century."
Prior to the work of Tallet and others, the ancient Egyptians weren't thought to be seafarers, but abandoned ports unearthed along the Gulf of Suez and the Read Sea tell a different story.
In the Egyptian resort town Ayn Soukhna, along the west coast of the Suez, Egyptian heirogplyhs were first found on cliff walls in 1997. “I love rock inscriptions," Tallet told Smithsonian, “they give you a page of history without excavating." He read one to the Smithsonian: “In year one of the king, they sent a troop of 3,000 men to fetch copper, turquoise and all the good products of the desert."
(GOOGLE EARTH)
That would be the Sinai desert across the Red Sea, and Wadi al-Jarf is only 56 km away from two of a group of ports. Tallet has uncovered the remains of an 182-meter, L-shaped jetty there, along with 130 anchors. He believes it, like Ayn Soukhna, were part of a series of ports, supply hubs, bringing needed materials into Egypt. The caves were apparently built for boat storage, as they have been elsewhere around the edges of ancient Egypt. It appears Wadi al-Jarf was only in use a short while, during the building of the pyramid — it likely supplied the project with Sinai copper, the hardest metal of is time, for cutting stones.
The second part of the Great Pyramid mystery — who built it? — may have been solved in the 1980s by Mark Lehner, who uncovered a residential area capable of housing some 20,000 people just meters from the pyramids. Prior to that find, there was scant evidence of the massive population of workers that would have been required for building the tomb. Studying the “cattle-to-pig" ratio revealed the diversity of the population that lived there,: Beef was the food of the elite; pigs of the working person, and Lerhner discovered “the ratio of cattle to pig for the entire site stands at 6:1, and for certain areas 16:1," a plausible distribution for the construction team.
Lehner visited Wadi al-Jarf and concurs with Tallet about its meaning: “The power and purity of the site is so Khufu," he told Smithsonian. “The scale and ambition and sophistication of it — the size of these galleries cut out of rock like the Amtrak train garages, these huge hammers made out of hard black diorite they found, the scale of the harbor, the clear and orderly writing of the hieroglyphs of the papyri, which are like Excel spreadsheets of the ancient world—all of it has the clarity, power and sophistication of the pyramids, all the characteristics of Khufu and the early fourth dynasty." He believes the pyramid stones were transported by boat from ports like Wadi al-Jarf and Ayn Soukhna via canals to the construction site in Giza, the ancient Egyptians having been master builders of such waterways for the purposes of irrigation.
Meet the world’s first ‘digital species’ for conservation
The Seychelles magpie-robin is up for sale – yes, for sale – as a digital nature collectible.
The Seychelles magpie-robin is up for sale as a digital nature collectible in an innovative campaign to raise funds for conservation efforts to save the endangered bird.
The world's first digital species was launched by Nature Seychelles, supported by its international partners, the International Union for Conservation for Nature and the Porini Foundation.
The bird is being offered as a limited-edition non-fungible token (NFT) – a one-of-a-kind piece of digital content linked to an image or video – meaning that only 59 'digital twins' of the endangered species will be released for purchase.
"The Seychelles magpie-robin will take us into the uncharted waters of digital tokens for conservation, with a limited edition of the first 59 collectables – representing a 'digital twin of this endangered living bird," said Nature Seychelles CEO Dr Nirmal Shah.
"As traditional sources of funding have dried up, we need innovative ways to support long-term programmes that are the backbone of successful conservation. This is just the beginning of experiments to find new income streams for conservation."
Seychelles magpie-robin listed as Endangered
The Seychelles magpie-robin, or Pi-Santez in Creole, is a glossy black and white bird with a black bill and long tail that lives on the islands of Fregate, Cousin, Cousine, Denis and Aride.
The creature, whose scientific name is Copsychus sechellarum, is listed as Endangered due to its low population of about 460 birds on the Indian Ocean archipelago, with 59 on the Cousin Island Special Reserve.
However, the Seychelles magpie-robin was downgraded from Critically Endangered in 2005 as numbers increased following intensive conservation efforts.
Conservation saw bird's population grow
Much of this population growth is due to the Seychelles Magpie Robin Recovery Team, which was set up in 1990 when there were only 23 birds on one island.
The early days of the programme, which was first run by Birdlife and the Royal Society for Protection of Birds before being passed to Nature Seychelles in 1998, was focused on stabilizing and recovering the last population on Fregate Island.
Once numbers stabilized and increased, the Seychelles magpie-robin population was re-established on the islands of Cousin, Cousine and Aride.
Since 2004, all islands that are home to the birds have taken overall management responsibility for their own populations, and decisions are agreed by a local team of stakeholders along with the Ministry of Environment and Nature Seychelles.
NFTs to boost conservation funds post-pandemic
Nature Seychelles, like other conservation groups, saw usual sources of income such as tourism dry up during the pandemic, leading them to turn to blockchain to boost fundraising.
Each of the Seychelles magpie-robin NFTs – whose authenticity is confirmed by blockchain, meaning it can't be duplicated or manipulated – is a representation of a living bird currently protected on the Seychelles' Cousin Island Special Reserve.
They can be purchased for as little as $10 or up to $10,000, with the organization raising $2,500 on the first day of sale alone.
"You can contribute whatever you want, and the money will go directly to us to help manage this species," Shah told AFP. "This is just the beginning of experiments to find new income streams for conservation."
Conservation vital for Earth's biodiversity
Conserving species of all kinds is vital in maintaining the Earth's biodiversity, which is the variety of life on the planet in all of its forms and interactions.
Each of these species and organisms work together to maintain balance and support life, so a rich biodiversity indicates a healthy ecosystem – which is beneficial both for the environment and humankind.
One million species are currently thought to be at risk of extinction with nature declining at rates unprecedented in history, according to a 2019 UN report.
Reprinted with permission of the World Economic Forum. Read the original article.
As we listen to melodies, our brain guesses what's next
The way we imagine and listen to melodies sheds light on imagination.
- EEG recordings reveal that when we imagine melodies, our brains exhibit pretty much the same activity as when we listen to them.
- When we listen to a melody and encounter a pause, our brains predict what note comes next — and then subconsciously check that against the next note that plays.
- EEG activity is so closely aligned with melodies that researchers can identify a Bach melody being imagined.
It seems that when it comes to the brain, music has its own set of keys to the place. (No pun intended.) Our brains, and particularly our emotions, respond to music in a uniquely direct manner that's not yet understood. A pair of new studies from researchers at the Society for Neuroscience report what happens electrically in the brain when we imagine or listen to music.Together, the two studies describe how listening to musical melodies activates an intriguing prediction/recognition system. When there is a pause between notes, the brain makes a prediction about the next note to come. Co-author Giovanni Di Liberto, speaking to Inverse, says the study is about more than just music — it provides a new look at how imagination may work.
Why EEG?
To eavesdrop on the brain's response to music, both studies utilized electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings of participants as they listened to Bach melodies. Although fMRI scans are often used in neuroscience, the authors of the study say they were interested in electrical activity — the EEG's turf — and not blood-oxygen levels, which is what fMRIs capture. EEGs capture data much more quickly than fMRIs, and in music, timing is everything.
Study 1: Imagining music
Credit: Glitch Lab App/Unsplash
"Musical imagery is the voluntary internal hearing of music in the mind without the need for physical action or external stimulation," write the study authors.
While previous research has shown that imagining music electrically activates certain areas of the brain, it has been unclear to what extent this activity resembles the electrical behavior of the brain when listening to music. Specifically, it was unknown whether music imagery involves an expectation of what note should come next, as happens when one is listening to music. Another question is whether music imagery encompasses the music's acoustics (that is, the way it sounds).
To answer these questions, in the first study, the researchers used EEG to observe the brain activity of 21 professional musicians as they imagined Bach melodies.
Using regression analysis, the researchers found that "imagined neural signals can be predicted accurately, similarly to the listening task, and were sufficiently robust to allow for accurate identification of the imagined musical piece from the EEG." Simply put, the scientists were able to identify the Bach songs the participants were imagining.
As it turns out, both imagining music and listening trigger similar frontal spatial activation. However, though the charges are similar, the EEG readings of the electrical polarity of the brain's neural responses flip — their polarity is positive for listening and negative for imagining. The researchers say this fits with listening's top-down prediction/recognition system observed in the second study.
Di Liberto explained to Big Think in an email, "The positive vs. negative charge is what we measure with our technology and what allows us to disentangle sensory and prediction neural signals. The brain may not necessarily encode those as positive or negative," he notes, but the EEG signals may just be "a byproduct of the brain subtracting (or inhibiting) the sensory response by the sensory prediction."
The researchers also observed "overlapping but distinctive" electrical responses to the acoustic properties of imagined versus heard music.
Study 2: Listening's prediction and recognition routine
Credit: Armand Khoury/Unsplash
For the second study, the researchers conducted two experiments in which participants listened to or imagined Bach melodies. Twenty participants participated in the first experiment and 21 people in the second. Once more, after EEG signals were lined up with the music's melodic structure, the same patterns were observed during listening and imagining Bach's notes, albeit again with their electrical polarity flipped.
During pauses in the music, EEG activity continued, leading the researchers to conclude that the participants' brains were busy imagining the next note to be heard. The same type of activity occurred in silent moments of the songs when there could have been a note but there wasn't. There is no sensory input during silence and imagined music, so this activity comes from the brain's predictions.
When the predicted note (negative polarity) and the heard note (positive polarity) line up sufficiently, prediction and recognition align, and they cancel each other out electrically. When they do not, the heard note wins the electrical battle. "We find that imagined predictive responses are routinely co-opted during ongoing music listening," when predictions prove inaccurate, write the authors.
Why bother?
Di Liberto said, "Your brain responds more strongly to unexpected or unpredictable events." He told Big Think that this is literally true on an electrical level: "The EEG signal has larger magnitude/power when participants hear a less predictable sound."
One might speculate that such little surprises are what make some pieces of music more memorable to us. This would make sense, since astute musicians understand that it is often the little surprises that make a song grab a listener. "Wrong" notes, momentary dissonances, and even unexpected noises are all part of a savvy musician's toolbox.
How to trick your brain into saving money
Humans are wired for short-term thinking according to neuroscience, making it difficult to save for retirement.