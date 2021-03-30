Follow Us
Progeria: New treatment could extend lives of children with 'premature aging' syndrome
The new treatment targets the underlying genetic cause of the disease.
- Progeria is an "accelerated aging" disease that causes children to die of "old age" at around 13 to 15 years.
- There are only two existing treatments, and both have unpleasant side effects.
- A promising new therapy based on biotechnology increases the lifespan of mice by over 60% and is ready for human clinical trials.
Progeria is an extremely rare genetic disorder that causes children to present with symptoms that resemble "accelerated aging." A child with the condition takes on the appearance of an elderly person, including hair loss and thin skin. Surviving on average merely 13 to 15 years, these children often die from a heart attack or stroke, diseases that are generally associated with advanced age.
The underlying genetic cause is complex. It is the result of a single point mutation (that is, a single "letter" in the DNA is changed from G to C), and it yields an unexpected and catastrophic outcome. To understand why, an explanation of the genetics of higher organisms (like plants and animals) is in order.
Genes contain the information to encode proteins. The first step in the process of converting the information in a gene to a protein product is to transcribe ("photocopy") the gene into a molecule known as messenger RNA (mRNA). The trouble with mRNA in higher organisms is that it is riddled with garbage sequences, known as "introns," that need to be removed. The protein-encoding sequences, known as "exons," are then strung together. The process of removing introns from mRNA for the purpose of stringing together exons is called splicing. When the splicing process is complete, the mature mRNA is translated to protein.
In plants and animals, mRNA "splicing" removes the introns and strings together the exons. Credit: Genomics Education Programme via Flickr
As with all biological processes, splicing can go wrong. Typically, splicing occurs only at the ends of exons, so that the end of one exon is spliced to the beginning of the subsequent exon. In progeria, something very strange happens. The G to C point mutation mentioned above occurs in a gene called LMNA and reveals a cryptic splicing site in an inappropriate location. The outcome is the removal of a crucial exon (see "exon 11" in the figure below), which results in a deformed protein called progerin. (The normal protein, which contains exon 11, is called Lamin A.)
A mutation in a gene called LMNA results in inappropriate mRNA splicing. This is the underlying genetic cause of Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome. Credit: Michael R. Erdos et al., Nature Medicine, 2021.
Now, a team of researchers led by Michael Erdos and Francis Collins (the current director of the National Institutes of Health) has devised a highly precise potential treatment that targets the underlying genetic cause of Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome. The results are reported in Nature Medicine.
Treating progeria
Existing treatments are not ideal, as they both have serious side effects. The drug lonafarnib causes gastrointestinal problems, and the drug everolimus causes immunosuppression. A more targeted approach, therefore, is needed.
Erdos and his colleagues have identified a potential candidate, which comes from a class of drugs called "antisense peptide-conjugated phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers" (PPMOs). Essentially, it's a molecule similar to DNA or RNA with a tiny protein attached. The PPMO can be designed to recognize a very specific mRNA sequence, and in this case, it can be engineered to recognize and bind to the cryptic splice site next to exon 11. This physically blocks the cell from inappropriately splicing out exon 11 and allows it to produce a normal version of the protein (Lamin A).
Using mice that were genetically modified to mimic progeria, the researchers showed that their PPMO drug helped prevent the onset of progeria symptoms and extended the lives of the mice by nearly 62%.
Treatment of mice genetically modified to mimic progeria helped prevent symptom onset.Credit: Michael R. Erdos et al., Nature Medicine, 2021.
Treatment of mice genetically modified to mimic progeria helped extend their lives by nearly 62%.Credit: Michael R. Erdos et al., Nature Medicine, 2021.
The authors believe this evidence justifies proceeding to human clinical trials. Of course, just because a drug works in a mouse does not mean it will work in a human. But this potential new treatment provides hope for those suffering from one of the world's most devastating genetic diseases.
Source: Michael R. Erdos, et al. "A targeted antisense therapeutic approach for Hutchinson–Gilford progeria syndrome." Nature Medicine. Published online: 11-Mar-2021. DOI: 10.1038/s41591-021-01274-0
NASA's Perseverance rover has a 1997 computer chip brain. Here's why.
It may be old tech, but it's super-reliable.
The G3 compared to today’s chips<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTcxMzA4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MjgxMDAxNX0.yAyX3ACtn3HMKyPB6hj8EJttWKNrfreOAC2PlK9GW4o/img.jpg?width=980" id="a5d5a" width="1237" height="1150" data-rm-shortcode-id="7632a8f2682f7c414ad0e5f899d01ac6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: Apple<p>Apple veterans remember the G3 fondly. It was a futuristic, tower-style computer of translucent white and blue. Its side conveniently flipped open to facilitate expansion. It smoked older Macs with a processor operating speed that topped out at a screaming 266 megahertz (MHz).</p><p>Or so we thought at the time. Today's processors leave the G3 in the dust. The processor in an Apple iPhone 12 runs at <a href="https://www.cpu-monkey.com/en/cpu-apple_a14_bionic-1693" target="_blank">3 <em>GigaHertz</em></a> (GHz), while a Samsung Galaxy S21 runs at <a href="https://www.androidauthority.com/samsung-galaxy-s21-ultra-snapdragon-vs-exynos-1195066/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">2.9 GHz</a> in the U.S. model.</p><p>Not only that, but today's processors are multicore chips, meaning that they're like multiple processors running side by side within the chip. So, see ya later G3, as far as consumer use goes.</p><p>Still, the G3 was very reliable, and it was the first of a breed of chips to perform "dynamic branch prediction," an architecture still used today. It involves the CPU predicting upcoming tasks so as to line up its processing resources as efficiently as possible.</p>
Perseverance's brain<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTcxMzA5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjY4NzA5Mn0.8F043ECbcKycnfIAPJK7AnWdIwY3qdm_DjlzqYFnFms/img.jpg?width=980" id="2b434" width="1440" height="756" data-rm-shortcode-id="bd2e7c8fb217c13400ab621fb7224abb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Old G3 (left), and the new G3 for Perseverance (right)
Credit: /Henriok/Wikimedia Commons<p>The chip in Perseverance, the PowerPC 750, isn't even the fastest G3 chip — the single-core chip runs at 200 MHz, which is still 10 times the speed of the chips powering the Spirit and Opportunity rovers, according to NASA.</p><p>Perseverance's chip is also not an off-the-shelf PowerPC 750. It's a purpose-built, radiation-hardened version of the chip called the <a href="https://www.baesystems.com/en/article/bae-systems-rad750--single-board-computers-guide-insight-mars-landing" target="_blank">RAD750</a>. Fabricated by BEA Systems, the processor can operate in temperatures between -55 and 125° Celsius (-67 to 257 degrees Fahrenheit), perfect for Mars' frigid atmosphere. Also, because that atmosphere is so thin that its surface is continually bombarded with radiation, the RAD750 can withstand 200,000 to 1,000,000 Rads of radiation.</p><p>It's also not the RAD750's first trip to Mars: There was one onboard the Insight craft that landed there in November 2018.</p><p>NASA's upcoming <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/exploration/systems/orion/index.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Orion</a> craft will also use the RAD750. In 2014, when Orion was announced, NASA's Matt Lemke explained to <a href="https://www.thespacereview.com/article/2665/1" target="_blank">The Space Review</a> that "it's not about the speed as much as the ruggedness and the reliability. I need to make sure it will always work." Especially attractive was the RAD750's tolerance of radiation: "The one thing we really like about this computer is that it doesn't get destroyed by radiation. It can be upset, but it won't fail. We've done a lot of testing on the different parts in the computer. When it sees radiation, it might have to reset but it will come back up and work again."</p><p>The designers of Perseverance were also somewhat parsimonious with onboard memory — every millimeter/gram is precious on a spacecraft. Though storage isn't bad, at 2 GB of Flash memory, there's just 256 megabytes of working RAM and 256 kilobytes of EEPROM (electrically-erasable programmable read-only memory).</p><p>Back here on Earth, we're surrounded by RAD750 devices whizzing overhead in about 100 satellites. So far, not one of them has failed. No wonder the chip's been sent on such a critical mission the Red Planet.</p>
Ancient physics: How Democritus predicted the atom
Democritus also did not believe in free will but was still known as the "laughing philosopher."
- The idea of the atom goes as far back as the ancient Greek philosopher Democritus in about 400 B.C.E.
- This led to his "theory of eidôla" to explain how our minds create the illusion of reality.
- Democritus was one of the first determinists, arguing that a world made only of atoms and controlled by the laws of physics left no room for free will.
