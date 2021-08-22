Follow Us
Black holes caught eating neutron stars for first time
The stars stood no chance against the more-massive black holes.
This article was originally published by our sister site, Freethink.
Astronomers have observed a collision between a black hole and a neutron star for the first time — and then 10 days later, they spotted another one.
Two paths: Black holes and neutron stars are two of the densest, most extreme objects in the universe, and they both start out the same way: as massive stars.
When those stars run out of fuel, they expand into red supergiants that then explode as supernovae. After that, the stars either shrink into neutron stars or collapse and become black holes — the path they take depends on their original mass.
Gravitational waves: More than a century ago, Albert Einstein predicted that the movement of massive objects in the universe would cause tiny ripples in the fabric of space-time called gravitational waves. He also predicted that those waves would be impossible to detect.
In 2015, scientists at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) proved Einstein right and wrong by recording the gravitational waves caused by two black holes merging — an achievement that earned them the Nobel Prize in Physics.
Since then, scientists have detected gravitational waves caused by more black holes mergers and mergers between pairs of neutron stars, but never between a black hole and a neutron star — until now.
Amazing astronomy: How neutron stars create ripples in space-time | Michelle Thaller| Big Think www.youtube.com
What's new? Using data collected by LIGO and the Virgo interferometer in Italy, scientists have now discovered evidence of two such collisions.
Both events were detected in January 2020. The first took place approximately 900 million light-years away from Earth, while the second happened about a billion light-years away.
Unfair fight: Astronomers couldn't detect any light from the collisions, which suggests that the black holes swallowed their respective neutron stars whole.
"These were not events where the black holes munched on the neutron stars like the Cookie Monster and flung bits and pieces about," Patrick Brady, a spokesperson of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, said in a press release.
"That 'flinging about' is what would produce light," he continued, "and we don't think that happened in these cases."
Why it matters: The universe is rife with binary star systems in which two stars orbit the same point in space. It makes sense, then, that some of those pairs would die and become one black hole and one neutron star, but astronomers had never spotted such a pairing.
Now that they've detected these two collisions, they know that the events are rare but possible.
"It's an awesome milestone for the nascent field of gravitational-wave astronomy," study co-leader Rory Smith from Monash University said in a press release.
"Neutron stars merging with black holes are amongst the most extreme phenomena in the universe," he continued. "Observing these collisions opens up new avenues to learn about fundamental physics, as well as how stars are born, live, and die."
Fast superhighway through the Solar System discovered
Scientists find routes using arches of chaos that can lead to much faster space travel.
- Researchers discovered a route through the Solar System that can allow for much faster spacecraft travel.
- The path takes advantage of "arches of chaos" within space manifolds.
- The scientists think this "celestial superhighway" can help humans get to the far reaches of the galaxy.
Humanity could be making its way through the Solar System much faster thanks to the discovery of a new superhighway network among space manifolds. Don't get your engines roaring along this "celestial autobahn" just yet, but the researchers believe the new pathways can eventually be used by spacecraft to get to the outer reaches of our Solar System with relative haste.
The celestial highway could get comets and asteroids from Jupiter to Neptune in less than a decade. Compare that to hundreds of thousands or even millions of years it might ordinarily take for space objects to traverse the Solar System. In a century of travel along the new routes, a 100 astronomical units could be covered, project the scientists. For reference, an astronomical unit is the average distance from the Earth to the Sun or about 93 million miles.
The international research team included Nataša Todorović, Di Wu, and Aaron Rosengren from the Belgrade Astronomical Observatory in Serbia, the University of Arizona, and UC San Diego. Their new paper proposes a dynamic route, going along connected series of arches within so-called space manifolds. These structures, coming into existence from gravitational effects between the Sun and the planets, stretch from the asteroid belt to past Uranus.
The most pronounced of these structures are linked to Jupiter by its strong gravitational pull, explained UC San Diego's press release. They influence the comets around the gas giant as well as smaller space objects called "centaurs," with are like asteroids in size but exhibit the composition of comets.
This animation shows space manifolds over a hundred years. Each frame of the animation shows how the arches and substructures appear over three-year increments.
Credit: Nataša Todorović, Di Wu and Aaron Rosengren/Science Advances
"Space manifolds act as the boundaries of dynamical channels enabling fast transportation into the inner- and outermost reaches of the Solar System," write the researchers. "Besides being an important element in spacecraft navigation and mission design, these manifolds can also explain the apparent erratic nature of comets and their eventual demise."
A closer image of the manifolds showing colliding and escaping objects.
Credit: Science Advances
The researchers discovered the structures by analyzing collected numerical data on the millions of orbits in the Solar System. The scientists figured out how these orbits were contained within known space manifolds. To detect the presences and structure of the space manifolds, the team employed the fast Lyapunov indicator (FLI), used to detect chaos. The scientists ran simulations to compute how the trajectories of particles approaching different planets like Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune would be affected by possible collisions and the manifolds.
While the results are encouraging, the next step is to figure out how these arches can be used by spacecraft for much speedier travel. It's also not clear how similar manifolds work near Earth. Also unclear is how they impact our planet's run-ins with asteroids and meteorites or any of the man-made objects floating up in space near us.
Check out the new paper "The arches of chaos in the Solar System" in Science Advances.
If you knew the future, would you still choose your life?
If you had perfect foreknowledge of the blessings and tragedies that will come in your life, would you make the same choices anyway?
- When we decide to act, we either are incredibly bad at thinking through the implications or give very little thought to the future at all.
- A short story by Ted Chiang, "The Story of Your Life," asks us to imagine how things would be if we knew what would happen from our choices, especially tragic events. Would we still do them?
- Immanuel Kant argued that hope is essential to motivating our action. Without the hope that things will turn out well, why bother to do anything at all?
Ignorance is not only bliss; it is necessary.
Imagine what life would be like if you spent the entire time dwelling on the probabilities of how things might turn out. How would you behave if you had a flashing statistic saying, "One percent of the population will die in a car crash," every time you turned on the ignition? Or how would you feel if, as you got married, someone piped up from the back, "There's a high chance this won't last!"? And would you stop playing the lottery if you knew that you had a greater chance of being killed by a tornado, struck by lightning, or even hit by a meteorite than winning?
Humans are experts at either utterly ignoring what might happen in the future or being embarrassingly bad at basic probability. The result is that when we choose any action or decide on any path, we usually do not give much meaningful thought to the possible future outcomes or implications of that choice.
Now, imagine how different things would be if you knew, with perfect accuracy, everything that would happen in your life. What if you knew your best friend would betray you in three years' time? Or that your boss is going to fire you tomorrow? What if you knew the day of your death?
This is one of the many philosophical questions raised in the movie Arrival and the incredible short story by Ted Chiang it is based on, "The Story of Your Life." It concerns the role of foreknowledge in our actions.
There will be spoilers.
An alien way of seeing things
Chiang's story introduces an alien species that arrives on Earth with no obvious or discernible reason. A linguist, Louise Banks, is called in to decipher their strange language. We learn as the story moves on that these aliens do not write in a linear manner. Rather, the verbs, nouns, adjectives, subjects, objects and so on are all jumbled up. It is only when you read the sentences as a whole that sense can be made of them.
Like would it reconstruct you if be had to this sentence.
As the plot progresses, we find out that the aliens not only communicate like this but are somehow able (and we must suspend disbelief here — although not by much) to see time from above, as a whole. They see the past, present, and future as a block, and they see also their small role within that. The aliens act, knowing fully well what their actions will do.
Louise learns this language and comes also to see time in this way. She starts to see, with certainty, her entire life path, as well as a great tragedy up ahead. She knows that she will meet her husband, they will have a child, and that child will die young from some incurable disease.
Despite knowing this, she has the child anyway.
The ignorant optimism of hope
The question is: would you do the same? If you knew that your choice would end in such incredible grief and desolation, would you still commit to that path? Does knowing how something ends ruin the present?
Many philosophers, such as Immanuel Kant, emphasize how important hope is to action. The reason we do things, or commit to someone, is because we hope that it will end well. For Kant, we cannot rationally or logically "prove" hope; instead, we must accept it with what he calls "practical reason." This is the phrase Kant usually uses for those things we have to accept in order for other things to work.
In this instance, we can only perform all our daily actions, moral or mundane, if we thought that there was some end point or product at the end of it. We have to hope that what we do will end well. This endpoint might be utterly unrealistic, idealistically naïve, or even statistically impossible, but the point is that we have to have hope in order to motivate agency.
The problem Chiang raises is this: if we knew the future, and so lost that ignorant optimism that defines hope, would we ever do anything?
Your life, for better or worse
Ultimately, Arrival and "The Story of Your Life," echo an idea made famous by Friedrich Nietzsche: amor fati ("love your fate"). It is the idea that knowing how things end should not devalue what we have. The path before us, for better or worse, is our path. That is what makes it beautiful, and that is what makes it valuable.
We all have our bags to carry and burdens to bear, but for Nietzsche, we ought to appreciate and love them precisely because they are ours. When all is said and done, they are all we are going to have. So, we will all meet with sadness in our lives. There will be pain, sickness, and death. We might live our lives as if these things are distant or apply only to other people, but they remain nonetheless. Yet, we carry on living anyway.
And so, in the story, Louise chooses to have a child. In spite of what she knows will happen, she plays, laughs, and hugs her closely. She relishes the joy, as long as it lasts.
Isolating carbon from human ashes to create diamonds
In just 11 months, this lab can grow a memorial diamond from the ashes of a loved one. Can they change how we cope with loss?
- Eterneva is setting out to change the way we grieve loss — by turning ashes into diamonds. With its unique cremation diamonds, Eterneva is creating a new way to carry the memory of our loved ones with us long after their death.
- Transforming their customers' loved ones from ashes to diamonds consists of an intricate seven stage process. Once the company has received the ashes, its team gets to work isolating carbon from other elements found in the ashes. Once the carbon is fully extracted, the resulting carbon graphite powder is placed into a machine that can replicate growing conditions found under the earth. Through intense heat and pressure, over time the carbon crystalizes and begins to turn into a raw diamond
- For people grieving the death of a loved one, a memorial diamond can serve as a constant reminder of the beauty of a life once lived. It not only helps keep positive memories alive for longer, but can be passed down through generations to enrich one's connection to their family history.
Steven Weinberg: the passing of science's most intellectual spokesman
As important as his Nobel Prize-winning technical accomplishments was his ability to communicate to the public.