Black holes caught eating neutron stars for first time

The stars stood no chance against the more-massive black holes.

 Kristin Houser
22 August, 2021
Black holes caught eating neutron stars for first time
Credit: Carl Knox / OzGrav / Swinburne University

This article was originally published by our sister site, Freethink.

Astronomers have observed a collision between a black hole and a neutron star for the first time — and then 10 days later, they spotted another one.

Two paths: Black holes and neutron stars are two of the densest, most extreme objects in the universe, and they both start out the same way: as massive stars.

When those stars run out of fuel, they expand into red supergiants that then explode as supernovae. After that, the stars either shrink into neutron stars or collapse and become black holes — the path they take depends on their original mass.

Gravitational waves: More than a century ago, Albert Einstein predicted that the movement of massive objects in the universe would cause tiny ripples in the fabric of space-time called gravitational waves. He also predicted that those waves would be impossible to detect.

In 2015, scientists at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) proved Einstein right and wrong by recording the gravitational waves caused by two black holes merging — an achievement that earned them the Nobel Prize in Physics.

Since then, scientists have detected gravitational waves caused by more black holes mergers and mergers between pairs of neutron stars, but never between a black hole and a neutron star — until now.

Amazing astronomy: How neutron stars create ripples in space-time | Michelle Thaller| Big Think www.youtube.com

What's new? Using data collected by LIGO and the Virgo interferometer in Italy, scientists have now discovered evidence of two such collisions.

Both events were detected in January 2020. The first took place approximately 900 million light-years away from Earth, while the second happened about a billion light-years away.

Unfair fight: Astronomers couldn't detect any light from the collisions, which suggests that the black holes swallowed their respective neutron stars whole.

"These were not events where the black holes munched on the neutron stars like the Cookie Monster and flung bits and pieces about," Patrick Brady, a spokesperson of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, said in a press release.

"That 'flinging about' is what would produce light," he continued, "and we don't think that happened in these cases."

Why it matters: The universe is rife with binary star systems in which two stars orbit the same point in space. It makes sense, then, that some of those pairs would die and become one black hole and one neutron star, but astronomers had never spotted such a pairing.

Now that they've detected these two collisions, they know that the events are rare but possible.

"It's an awesome milestone for the nascent field of gravitational-wave astronomy," study co-leader Rory Smith from Monash University said in a press release.

"Neutron stars merging with black holes are amongst the most extreme phenomena in the universe," he continued. "Observing these collisions opens up new avenues to learn about fundamental physics, as well as how stars are born, live, and die."

From Your Site Articles
astrophysics black holes

Fast superhighway through the Solar System discovered

Scientists find routes using arches of chaos that can lead to much faster space travel.

Arches of chaos in space manifolds.

Courtesy: Nataša Todorović, Di Wu and Aaron Rosengren/Science Advances
Surprising Science
  • Researchers discovered a route through the Solar System that can allow for much faster spacecraft travel.
  • The path takes advantage of "arches of chaos" within space manifolds.
  • The scientists think this "celestial superhighway" can help humans get to the far reaches of the galaxy.
Keep reading Show less
space cosmos universe planets space travel nasa solar system

If you knew the future, would you still choose your life?

If you had perfect foreknowledge of the blessings and tragedies that will come in your life, would you make the same choices anyway?

Credit: Drew Beamer via Unsplash
Personal Growth
  • When we decide to act, we either are incredibly bad at thinking through the implications or give very little thought to the future at all.
  • A short story by Ted Chiang, "The Story of Your Life," asks us to imagine how things would be if we knew what would happen from our choices, especially tragic events. Would we still do them?
  • Immanuel Kant argued that hope is essential to motivating our action. Without the hope that things will turn out well, why bother to do anything at all?
Keep reading Show less
philosophy

Isolating carbon from human ashes to create diamonds

In just 11 months, this lab can grow a memorial diamond from the ashes of a loved one. Can they change how we cope with loss?

Challengers S3 Eterneva Final 2021-07-22-1637
Videos
  • Eterneva is setting out to change the way we grieve loss — by turning ashes into diamonds. With its unique cremation diamonds, Eterneva is creating a new way to carry the memory of our loved ones with us long after their death.
  • Transforming their customers' loved ones from ashes to diamonds consists of an intricate seven stage process. Once the company has received the ashes, its team gets to work isolating carbon from other elements found in the ashes. Once the carbon is fully extracted, the resulting carbon graphite powder is placed into a machine that can replicate growing conditions found under the earth. Through intense heat and pressure, over time the carbon crystalizes and begins to turn into a raw diamond
  • For people grieving the death of a loved one, a memorial diamond can serve as a constant reminder of the beauty of a life once lived. It not only helps keep positive memories alive for longer, but can be passed down through generations to enrich one's connection to their family history.
Keep reading Show less
ashes into a diamond ashes into diamonds ashes to diamonds compressing ashes into diamonds cremation ashes diamond cremation diamond cremation diamonds human ashes to diamonds memorial diamond
Quantcast