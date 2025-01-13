What’s hotter than the hottest stars in the Universe?

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all
Stars are what illuminate the depths of space.
Nearly all luminous radiation is starlight: emitted from plasma-rich stellar photospheres.
Stars’ typical surface temperatures are no lower than ~2700 K.
The most massive main-sequence stars cap out with exterior temperatures of ~50,000 K.
When red giants eject their outer layers, their central cores contract into white dwarfs, reaching surface temperatures of ~150,000 K.
Highly evolved Wolf-Rayet stars have the hottest photospheres.
Surrounded by ejecta and fusing heavy elements internally, they can achieve temperatures of ~210,000 K.
But there are places in the Universe where even greater temperatures are attained.
Young neutron star surfaces, like the Crab pulsar, radiate at ~600,000 K.
X-ray emitting gas clouds can surpass those temperatures: reaching up to perhaps 100,000,000 K.
The interiors of stars and stellar remnants are often hotter still.
The hottest stellar cores can exceed 300,000,000 K, causing electron-positron pair production and photodisintegration effects.
Neutron star interiors reach ~1012 (one trillion) K: sufficiently hot to create quark-gluon plasmas.
But supermassive black holes create the highest-energy phenomena of all.
Accelerated particles maximally achieve ~1020 eV energies, implying ~1024 K temperatures.
Only in the Big Bang itself were hotter conditions ever created.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all