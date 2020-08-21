Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Welcome to Lithuania, land of smoked mackerel ice cream
The Baltic nation rolls out an unlikely tourist attraction: 47 weird ice cream flavors.
- Lithuanians fell in love with ice cream in the 18th century, and have been crazy about the frozen treat ever since.
- They go for variety rather than volume – and they make a sport of developing weird flavors.
- This map guides you to places where you can get ice cream based on nettles, bacon, beer… and more.
“World’s biggest ice cream fans”
Perfectly normal mode of transport in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania – a country under the spell of ice cream.
Image: FaceMePLS – CC BY 2.0
Why Lithuania? If you haven't yet added the Baltic nation to your post-corona world travel bucket list, here, finally, is the perfect reason: a map of the country's 47 weirdest ice cream flavors. A scoop of smoked mackerel, anyone?
According to national tourism agency Lithuania Travel, which produced the map, Lithuania's love affair with ice cream dates back to the 18th century and Lithuanians currently eat an average of 7 liters (1.85 gallons) of the stuff each year, making them "the world's biggest fans of ice cream."
Mmm, not quite. At least not for sheer quantity: global champions are the New Zealanders, who munch their way through 28.4 liters (7.5 gal) of the frozen treat. Next in line are the Americans (20.8 liters, 5.5 gal) and the Australians (18 liters, 4.8 gal). Closer by (both in terms of volume and geography) are global numbers four and five, the Finns (14.2 liters, 3.8 gal) and Swedes (12 liters, 3.2 gal).
But what Lithuania lacks in terms of volume (1), it more than makes up for in terms of variety. When it comes to inventiveness and sheer weirdness of flavors, it may well be the world capital of ice cream.
This too has its roots in the country's history: W.W. Wieladka's famous cookbook "Kucharz doskonaly" (1753) already includes recipes for making ice cream with various kinds of fruits and plants, including cherries, currants, and sea buckthorn. Today, it's quite common for Lithuanians to flavor their ice cream with roses, saffron, coffee, or even clove.
Tour de Lithuania
An overview of purveyors of weird ice cream flavors in Lithuania.
Image: Lithuania Travel
But why stop there? In a trend redolent of the microbrewer's quest for ever-weirder bouquets for their beers, Lithuania's artisanal gelatieri have in recent years pushed their craft to new highs – or lows, if the thought of mustard-flavored ice cream makes your stomach turn.
As this map shows, Lithuania's weird ice cream flavors are unevenly distributed. Most are to be found in the country's southeast. The coastal zone in the west is another hotbed. Both areas are connected by a narrow corridor of frozen delights. However, in a large patch of central/western Lithuania, your inquiries for keista skonio ledai (that's 'weird-flavored ice cream' in the local lingo) will fall on deaf ears.
Some cafes and restaurants specialise in just one weird flavor, others offer multiple ones. Some flavors are available at multiple locations, others just in one place. So keep this map handy to complete your Ice Cream Tour de Lithuania.
Black ice cream
Image: Lithuania Travel
Vilnius, in the southeast, is the capital and largest city of the country. It's no surprise you'll find lots of weirdness, such as ice cream with…
- Tomatoes / mustard: restaurant Dziaugsmas (Vilnius)
- Salted sunflower seeds / carrots: restaurant chain Jurgis ir drakonas (Vilnius and six other locations)
- Rhubarb / 'smetonos' (i.e. sour cream): restaurant Ertlio Namas (Vilnius)
- Beetroot: restaurant-bistro Mykolo 4 (Vilnius)
- Beer syrup with bread chips: restaurant Dzuku Alaus (Alytus)
- Smoked mackerel: restaurant Apvalaus stalo klubas (Trakai)
- 'Activated carbon' (i.e. black): café chain AJ Sokoladas (in Vilnius and two other locations)
- Linden honey with dill oil: restaurant Velvetti (Druskininkai)
- Chamomile: café chain Ice Dunes (Druskininkai and six other locations)
- Sea buckthorn (sorbet): restaurant Carpe Diem (Alytus)
Kosher near Kaunas
Image: Lithuania Travel
A smaller cluster to the northwest of Vilnius is centered on the city of Kaunas. Here, you'll find ice cream with…
- Black bread / buckwheat: restaurant Vista puode (Kaunas)
- Jerusalem artichoke / pink peppercorn: restaurant Monte Pacis (Kaunas)
- Caraway: restaurant DIA (Kaunas)
- Cucumber: restaurant Grejaus namas (Kedainiai)
- Oat milk: restaurant Raudondvario dvaro oranzerija (Raudondvaris)
- Baumkuchen (a cake ringed like a tree): restaurant Kuchmistrai (Luksiai)
And even:
- Kosher ice cream: Gardziu ledu krautuvele (Vilkaviskis)
Bacon, candy, and beer
Image: Lithuania Travel
A third cluster, northeast of Vilnius, forms an incomplete circle around the town of Utena. This area offers ice cream with…
- Peony / pine needle / wood sorrel: restaurant Labanoras (Labanoras)
- Nettles (quark): restaurant Miske (Anyksciai)
- Caramelized bacon: café Pirmas daigas (Anyksciai)
- Cotton candy: café MiMi kava ir kokteiliai Ukmergeje (Ukmerge)
- Paprika with beef steak: restaurant DOMI (Ukmerge)
- Beer (sorbet): Vasaknu dvaro gastrobaro bravoras (Vasaknu)
Hot ice cream!
Image: Lithuania Travel
The corridor consists of places offering ice cream with…
- Lavender: café Portfoli (Birzai)
- Jelly pieces and syrup: the milk bar at the Karvute-shop (Panevezys)
- Coconut milk (vegan): café Valeriono (Siauliai)
And
- Hot ice cream in a muesli and coconut shell: Café Mocha (Pakruojis)
Smells like Christmas
Image: Lithuania Travel
And finally, at or near Lithuania's Baltic shores, you can enjoy ice cream with…
- Honey / Coffee / cacao with chili: café Kavos Architektai (Klaipeda)
- Beer (adults only): gastrobar Svyturys Bhouse (Klaipeda)
- "legendary" Dziugas cheese: cheese house Dziugas (Klaipeda)
- Elderflower with pollen: restaurant Smagratis (Kretinga)
- Coffee and chicory: Kretingos dvaro saldainine (Kretinga)
- Seaweed with caviar / spinach and tarragon: restaurant Komoda (Palanga)
- Goat milk cheese: restaurant Zuvine (Palanga)
- Vodka (sorbet): restaurant SALA Plateliai Resort (Plateliai)
- Beer: café Karciama (Plunges)
- Sake-fermented cod with pine-lime syrup: restaurant Juodasis kalnas (Juodkrante)
Of course, this is just the what and the where. The when, the how, and the why are for the adventurous traveler to figure out for themselves.
But if you're swaying on the fence, let us give you a gentle push by adding that the pine needle ice cream smells like Christmas trees, that the peony ice cream is a lovely pink and gives off an equally delightful perfume, and that the seaweed and caviar ice cream tastes not unlike sushi.
Oh, and the smoked mackerel ice cream is such a delicate concoction that its true recipe is kept a secret. Although we're quite sure that it contains… smoked mackerel.
Map found here at Lithuania Travel.
Strange Maps #1044
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
(1) Lithuania is in the top three of ice cream-producing countries in Europe though, with 15.1 l (4 gal) in 2018, after Belgium (18.3 l, 4.83 gal) and Estonia (15.4 l, 4.1 gal)
Radical innovation: Unlocking the future of human invention
Ready to see the future? Nanotronics CEO Matthew Putman talks innovation and the solutions that are right under our noses.
Innovation in manufacturing has crawled since the 1950s. That's about to speed up.
The mystery of the Bermuda Triangle may finally be solved
Meteorologists propose a stunning new explanation for the mysterious events in the Bermuda Triangle.
One of life's great mysteries, the Bermuda Triangle might have finally found an explanation. This strange region, that lies in the North Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been the presumed cause of dozens and dozens of mind-boggling disappearances of ships and planes.
COVID-19 symptoms appear in a specific order, study finds
One reason to suspect you have COVID-19 may be the order in which the symptoms appear.
- USC researchers identify a distinct order in which COVID-19 symptoms present themselves.
- SARS-CoV-2 affects the digestive tract in a way that distinguishes it from other similar infections.
- If you experience these symptoms in this order, call your doctor.
The symptoms in order<p>The USC team says that coronavirus' symptoms present in this order:</p><ol><li>fever</li><li>cough and muscle pain</li><li>nausea and/or vomiting</li><li>diarrhea</li></ol><p>What really sets apart COVID-19 from other diseases is the timing of the nausea/vomiting and diarrhea. While the respiratory symptoms are similar to those associated with Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), the gastrointestinal sequence of COVID-19 is distinctive. COVID-19 attacks the upper GI tract first, causing nausea/vomiting before moving down to the lower GI tract, producing diarrhea. This is the opposite of the way in which these symptoms appear with MERS and SARS.</p><p>"This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19, says study co-author Peter Kuhn. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening."</p><p>The study calls for further investigation into the presenting symptoms of COVID-19, since unanswered questions remain. Might the order of symptoms vary with outlier strains of SARS-CoV-2? Do other risk factors such as obesity, or environmental factors such as temperature affect their order?</p><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU3MzgyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzU4MTYzOH0.OB7tF_mF_grw-81Mq1ETBzOP6UWJMtpqwm30MjDf-c8/img.jpg?width=980" id="af33e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c94a7be3f9f5659b1de411db2429bea" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="man grimacing from illness" />
Image source: fizkes/Shutterstock
Clue in the data<p>The core data set used by the USC team were case histories of 55,000 people who contracted COVID-19 in China. The data was collected by the World Health Organization from February 16-24, 2020. Their analysis was supplemented by data from almost 1,100 additional cases documented by the China Medical Treatment Expert Group via the National Health Commission of China — these came from December 11, 2019 to January 29, 2020.</p><p>To assess the similarity of COVID-19's symptom ordering to the flu, the researchers looked at the data from 2,470 North American, European, and Southern Hemisphere flu cases from 1994 to 1998.</p>
Early diagnosis<p style="margin-left: 20px;"><em>"The importance of knowing first symptoms is rooted in the need to stop the spread of COVID-19, a disease that is two to three times more transmissible than influenza and results in outbreaks of clusters.' — Larsen, et al</em></p><p>Lead study author Joseph Larsen says that in addition to slowing transmission, an understanding of COVID-19's progression could also facilitate more effective treatment. </p><p>"The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone likely has COVID-19, or another illness, which can help them make better treatment decisions," says Larsen, who adds, "Given that there are now better approaches to treatments for COVID-19, identifying patients earlier could reduce hospitalization time."</p>
Women experience adverse drug reactions nearly twice as frequently as men. Here's why.
Science has been male-biased far too long.
- A new study investigates adverse drug reactions in women and men.
- Women are on average lighter in weight and have smaller organs and more body fat, which affects the absorption and distribution of drugs.
- The authors suggest more individualized dosage recommendations moving forward.
The history of women in medicine<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3277c24afe113d6e58ae492b83315fcd"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pA0_XM0zcds?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As we know, women take these drugs, too. As a <a href="https://bsd.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13293-020-00308-5" target="_blank">new review</a>, published in Biology of Sex Differences, details, women are certainly paying the price.</p><p>Science has long been about the male body. Gynecologists were men for quite some time—the specialty <a href="https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/gynecology_obstetrics/about_us/gyn-ob-history-page.html#:~:text=In%20October%201889,%20Kelly%20was,gynecology%20as%20a%20surgical%20specialty." target="_blank">began in 1889</a>, yet until 1970, women never made up <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2724816/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">more than 6 percent</a> of any medical school. As of 2019, women now <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/the-big-number-women-now-outnumber-men-in-medical-schools/2019/12/20/8b9eddea-2277-11ea-bed5-880264cc91a9_story.html" target="_blank">make up more than half</a> of medical students in America.</p><p>Still, women are twice as likely to suffer adverse drug reactions (ADRs) because the clinical trial model continues to favor men. Irving Zucker, in the psychology and integrative biology departments of University of California, Berkeley, and Brian Prendergast, in the Department of Psychology and Committee on Neurobiology at the University of Chicago, evaluated 86 drugs, and found that women had higher pharmacokinetics (PKs) and ADRs in women. </p><p>Finding ADR information presents its own challenge. As the authors write, "for 59 drugs with clinically identifiable ADRs, sex-biased PKs predicted the direction of sex-biased ADRs in 88% of cases. Ninety-six percent of drugs with female-biased PK values were associated with a higher incidence of ADRs in women than men, but only 29% of male-biased PKs predicted male-biased ADRs."</p>
Photo: Antonio Diaz / Shutterstock<p>The authors believe the problem might stem from doctors prescribing the same dosages for men and women, despite sex and weight differences, which causes overmedication in women.</p><p>While the childbearing myth held for a long time, in 1993 the NIH <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/465690a" target="_blank" rel="dofollow">required</a> that federally-supported phase III clinical trials include women. A <a href="https://scholar.google.com/scholar_lookup?title=Medicines%20for%20women&pages=41-68&publication_year=2015&author=Fadiran%2CEO&author=Zhang%2CL" target="_blank" rel="dofollow">study</a> that looked at 300 new drug applications between 1994-2000 found that 31 percent might have been sex-biased. That report also showed that while 11 drugs showed a > 40 percent difference between genders, no dosage requirements were mandated. </p><p>The authors found a number of ADRs that affected women more than men, including depression, excessive weight gain, hallucinations, seizures, and cardiac anomalies. Besides lower body weight, women also have smaller organs and more body fat—all factors in how bodies absorb and distribute drugs. </p><p>As the authors conclude, </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The present results reveal a striking sex difference in pharmacokinetics: among patients administered a standard drug dose, females are exposed to higher blood drug concentrations and longer drug elimination times than males. This likely contributes to the near doubling of adverse drug reactions in female patients, raising the possibility that women are routinely overmedicated."</p><p>There is a movement calling for individualized medicine based on the microbiome. The same should be considered when it comes to gender. As the authors write, dosage requirements should be considered based on gender differences. Science might have been a man's world, but that time has passed. </p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
Scientists solve Leonardo da Vinci’s 500-year-old human heart mystery
Researchers figure out the function of mysterious heart structures first described by da Vinci.