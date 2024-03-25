5 total mistakes to avoid at the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse

On April 8, 2024, millions of North Americans will enjoy a spectacular total solar eclipse.
For up to 4 minutes and 30 seconds, the Moon’s shadow will bring darkness to the daytime.
Avoid these five common mistakes to make the most of your experience.
1.) Don’t spend much time worrying about photography.
Totality is brief, and eclipse photography is very finicky.
Professional eclipse photographers will produce outstanding photographs, but every individual can enjoy a first-person experience.
2.) Don’t leave your eclipse glasses on during totality.
Once the Sun goes completely dark through your eclipse glasses, remove them.
If you leave them on, you’ll miss the unique visual show.
3.) Cease binocular/telescope viewing before totality ends.
Looking at a magnified view of any fraction of the unobscured Sun can cause permanent blindness.
The instant totality ends, protect your eyes with eclipse glasses for continued viewing.
4.) Don’t merely use your eyes.
During totality, temperatures plummet, nocturnal animals emerge, streetlights turn on, and birds fall silent.
Take advantage of all of your senses.
5.) Don’t focus on noticing one thing exclusively.
Enjoy the Sun’s active corona, daytime stars and planets, sunset-like horizons and more.
Totality is brief, but resplendent. Enjoy it fully.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.