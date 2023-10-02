4 easy eclipse activities for North and South America

On October 14, 2023, a solar eclipse will occur on Earth.
With the Moon near apogee, however, the Sun appears larger.
The result is an annular eclipse for locations along the center-line.
However, nearly all North and South Americans will experience a partial eclipse.
Here are four fun, easy, and educational activities for enjoying during a partial eclipse.
1.) View the Sun directly.
You can do this any time with eclipse glasses, even with no eclipse.
For superior views, put a solar filter on the outer lens of binoculars or a telescope.
2.) Create a projection of the Sun.
The easiest, lowest-tech way is to build a pinhole camera.
Projecting through binoculars/telescopes can create superior, large, magnified projections.
3.) Observe partially eclipsed shadows.
Where sunlight “pokes” through shadows, eclipsed images appear.
Colanders, kitchen skimmers, tree leaves, and criss-crossed fingers create fascinating sights.
4.) Measure the outside temperature.
As the Moon blocks the Sun’s light, it also blocks the Sun’s heat.
Temperatures can drop by up to 28 °F (16 °C) during a total eclipse; by less during partial eclipses.
Find your exact eclipse times by location here.
For those experiencing totality next year, October provides a great “practice run” for these activities.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.