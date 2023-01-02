How has the Universe changed since last year?

All throughout space, the Universe forever changes with each passing year.

This cutaway showcases the various regions of the surface and interior of the Sun, including the core, which is the only location where nuclear fusion occurs. As time goes on and hydrogen is consumed, the helium-containing region in the core expands and the maximum temperature increases, causing the Sun’s energy output to increase. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons/KelvinSong)

Our Sun, from internal nuclear reactions, loses ~1017 kilograms of mass per year.

The Earth orbits the Sun not in a perfect circle, but rather in an ellipse. The eccentricity, or the difference between the “long axis” and the “short axis” of our orbit, changes over time, while the Earth-Sun orbital period, which defines our year, changes slowly over the lifetime of our Solar System. As the Sun loses mass via E = mc^2, the Earth slowly spirals outward, increasing its orbital distance by ~1.5 cm per year. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Earth consequently spirals outwards, increasing our orbital radius by 1.5 cm (0.6 inches) annually.

The rotating Earth as shown from NASA’s MESSENGER spacecraft as it departed from our planet’s vicinity. Although the Earth’s rotation rate may seem constant, the duration of a day slowly lengthens due to gravitational interactions between the Earth, Moon and Sun. (Credit: NASA/MESSENGER)

Gravitational interactions slow our planet’s rotation; days are 14 microseconds longer than last year.

When the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, a solar eclipse occurs. Whether the eclipse is total or annular depends on whether the Moon’s angular diameter appears larger or smaller than the Sun’s as viewed from Earth’s surface. Only when the Moon’s angular diameter appears larger than the Sun’s are total solar eclipses possible. (Credit: Kevin M. Gill/flickr)

The Moon-Earth distance lengthens by 3.8 cm (1.5 inches) per year, rendering total solar eclipses rarer and shorter.

The changes in a one solar-mass star’s luminosity, radius, and temperature over its lifetime, from the start of nuclear fusion in its core 4.56 billion years ago until its transition into a full-fledged red giant several billion years from now, which is the beginning of the end for Sun-like stars. Although annual changes are small, their cumulative effects cannot be ignored for long. (Credit: RJHall/Wikimedia Commons)

Stellar evolution causes our Sun to heat up, becoming 0.0000005% more luminous each year.

This one small region near the heart of NGC 2014 showcases a combination of evaporating gaseous globules and free-floating Bok globules, as the dust goes from hot, tenuous filaments at top to denser, cooler clouds where new stars form inside below. The mix of colors reflects a difference in temperatures and emission lines from various atomic signatures. (Credit: NASA, ESA and STScI)

Across the Milky Way, about 5 new, low-mass stars formed last year.

When a star-forming region becomes so large that it extends over an entire galaxy, that galaxy becomes a starburst galaxy. Here, Henize 2-10 is shown evolving toward that state, with young stars in many locations and active stellar nurseries in numerous locations galaxy-wide. The majority of new stars in the Universe are currently forming in large galaxy-wide bursts, although these events are becoming rarer and rarer. (Credit: NASA, ESA, Zachary Schutte (XGI), Amy Reines (XGI); Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI))

That represents under 0.0000001% of the 45 billion solar masses of new stars formed annually throughout the observable Universe.

This illustration of superluminous supernova SN 1000+0216, the most distant supernova ever observed at a redshift of z=3.90, from when the Universe was just 1.6 billion years old, is the current record-holder for distance for an individual supernova. At least 50 million new supernovae are expected to occur, Universe-wide, each year. (Credit: Adrian Malec and Marie Martig (Swinburne University))

Approximately 50 million new supernovae occurred within the visible Universe last year.

At any epoch in our cosmic history, any observer will experience a uniform “bath” of omnidirectional radiation that originated back at the Big Bang. Today, from our perspective, it’s just 2.725 K above absolute zero, and hence is observed as the cosmic microwave background, peaking in microwave frequencies. At great cosmic distances, as we look back in time, that temperature was hotter dependent on the redshift of the observed, distant object. As year new year passes, the CMB cools down further by about 0.2 nanokelvin. (Credit: Earth: NASA/BlueEarth; Milky Way: ESO/S. Brunier; CMB: NASA/WMAP)

The leftover glow of radiation from the Big Bang — the cosmic microwave background — is 200 picokelvin cooler than a year ago.

The observable Universe might be 46 billion light-years in all directions from our point of view, but there’s certainly more, unobservable Universe, perhaps even an infinite amount, just like ours beyond that. Over time, we’ll be able to see more of it, eventually revealing approximately 2.3 times as many galaxies as we can presently view. Even for the parts we never see, there are things we’ll want to know about them. Gathering as much information as possible is vital toward the endeavor. (Credit: Frederic Michel and Andrew Z. Colvin/Wikimedia Commons; annotations by E. Siegel)

Our cosmic horizon, limiting what we can see, grows yearly by 60 trillion km: 6.5 light-years.

Artist’s logarithmic scale conception of the observable universe. The Solar System gives way to the Milky Way, which gives way to nearby galaxies which then give way to the large-scale structure and the hot, dense plasma of the Big Bang at the outskirts. Each line-of-sight that we can observe contains all of these epochs, but the quest for the most distant observed object will not be complete until we’ve mapped out the entire Universe. With each passing new year, another few tens of thousands of galaxies potentially become visible. (Credit: Pablo Carlos Budassi)

The number of perceivable galaxies grows, too: by about ~35,000 annually.

The size of our visible Universe (yellow), along with the amount we can reach (magenta) if we left, today, on a journey at the speed of light. The limit of the visible Universe is 46.1 billion light-years, as that’s the limit of how far away an object that emitted light that would just be reaching us today would be after expanding away from us for 13.8 billion years. Anything that occurs, right now, within a radius of 18 billion light-years of us will eventually reach and affect us; anything beyond that point will not. Each year, another ~20 million stars cross the threshold from being reachable to being unreachable. (Credit: Andrew Z. Colvin and Frederic Michel, Wikimedia Commons; Annotations: E. Siegel)

But fewer stars can be reached; that number drops by ~20 million per year.

This image, perhaps surprisingly, showcases stars in the Andromeda Galaxy’s halo. The bright star with diffraction spikes is from within our Milky Way, while the individual points of light seen are mostly stars in our neighboring galaxy: Andromeda. Beyond that, however, a wide variety of faint smudges, galaxies in their own right, lie beyond. Individual stars can be resolved in galaxies up to tens of millions of light-years away, but that represents only one-in-a-billion galaxies overall. For 94% of the galaxies out there, their stars cannot be reached by us, even if we departed today and traveled towards them at the speed of light. (Credit: NASA, ESA, and T.M. Brown (STScI))

Each year, the Universe’s changes accumulate, forever altering our cosmos.

This annotated, rotated image of the JADES survey, the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey, shows off the new cosmic record-holder for most distant galaxy: JADES-GS-z13-0, whose light comes to us from a redshift of z=13.2 and a time when the Universe was only 320 million years old. Although we’re seeing galaxies farther than ever, this one will never able to be reached by us, not even if we left today, at the speed of light. (Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb); Science credits: Brant Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), S. Tacchella (Cambridge), E. Curtis-Lake (UOH), S. Carniani (Scuola Normale Superiore), JADES Collaboration; Annotation: E. Siegel)

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.