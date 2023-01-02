How has the Universe changed since last year?

All throughout space, the Universe forever changes with each passing year.
Our Sun, from internal nuclear reactions, loses ~1017 kilograms of mass per year.
Earth consequently spirals outwards, increasing our orbital radius by 1.5 cm (0.6 inches) annually.
Gravitational interactions slow our planet’s rotation; days are 14 microseconds longer than last year.
The Moon-Earth distance lengthens by 3.8 cm (1.5 inches) per year, rendering total solar eclipses rarer and shorter.
Stellar evolution causes our Sun to heat up, becoming 0.0000005% more luminous each year.
Across the Milky Way, about 5 new, low-mass stars formed last year.
That represents under 0.0000001% of the 45 billion solar masses of new stars formed annually throughout the observable Universe.
Approximately 50 million new supernovae occurred within the visible Universe last year.
The leftover glow of radiation from the Big Bang — the cosmic microwave background — is 200 picokelvin cooler than a year ago.
Our cosmic horizon, limiting what we can see, grows yearly by 60 trillion km: 6.5 light-years.
The number of perceivable galaxies grows, too: by about ~35,000 annually.
But fewer stars can be reached; that number drops by ~20 million per year.
Each year, the Universe’s changes accumulate, forever altering our cosmos.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.