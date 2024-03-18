March 25, 2024’s full moon portends April 8th’s solar eclipse

On April 8, 2024, a spectacular total solar eclipse arrives.
But two weeks prior, on March 25th, the full moon signals its arrival.
Solar eclipses can only occur when the Sun, Moon, and Earth all align.
Conditions are favorable just twice a year: when the new moon passes through the Earth-Sun plane.
The Moon orbits Earth in an ellipse that’s inclined 5.2° to the Earth-Sun plane.
Because the Moon and Sun are each just ½° wide, solar eclipses are only possible when “nodes” align.
This recurs roughly every six months, with the Moon reaching maximal misalignment every ~3 months between them.
Every two weeks, the Moon migrates about ½° up-or-down relative to the Earth-Sun plane.
On March 25, 2024, the Moon will be full, but near apogee: a micro-Moon.
An observer on the Moon would see a partial eclipse, as Earth partially blocks the Sun’s light.
From Earth, this creates the most boring species of eclipse: a penumbral eclipse.
The Moon’s limb temporarily darkens, as Earth’s umbral shadow just barely misses it.
Two weeks later, it migrates another ½° “downward,” while nearing perigee: closest approach to Earth.
As a result, March 25th’s full moon portends April 8th’s long, perfectly aligned total solar eclipse.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.