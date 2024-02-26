The gruesome fate of every planet when the Sun dies

Today, our Solar System is relatively stable.
Eight planets, an asteroid belt, Kuiper belt, and Oort cloud all orbit the Sun.
However, the Sun is evolving, and won’t live forever.
Over the next 7 billion years, it will heat up and swell, becoming a red giant.
Mercury and Venus, the innermost worlds, will quickly be engulfed.
The Earth, although there is a chance it will survive, should be the final devoured planet.
In the giant phase, the Sun will shine thousands of times as bright as today.
The asteroids, Kuiper belt, and inner Oort cloud objects should sublimate away, leaving rock-and-metal cores.
The atmospheres of even the largest giant planets will entirely evaporate.
Then the Sun should lose mass, ejecting its layers in a planetary nebula.
This mass loss should eject the remaining Oort cloud and Kuiper belt objects.
If ~50% or more of the Sun’s mass is lost, as expected, Neptune and Uranus should get ejected, too.
The Sun’s core, meanwhile, ought to contract down to a white dwarf.
The remnants of Mars, the asteroids, plus Jupiter’s and Saturn’s stripped cores should persist.
Only three known white dwarf systems possess planetary remnants.
Our far future still contains tremendous unknowns.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.