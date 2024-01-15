7 ways the Earth has changed from ancient to modern times

Our Solar System formed some ~4.6 billion years ago.
Eventually, eight planets emerged, with a giant impact creating Earth’s Moon.
Here are 7 ways the Earth has subsequently changed.
1.) Atmospheric composition. Early on, hydrogen and helium dominated.
Volcanic and biological activities were transformative.
Today, our nitrogen/oxygen atmosphere has hints of water, argon, and carbon dioxide.
2.) Plate tectonics. Early Earth was lava-rich, possessing poorly-differentiated internal layers.
With severe energy gradients, a mobile lithosphere, and liquid water, plate tectonics are undeniable today.
3.) Length of a day. In ancient times, Earth rotated 360° in just 6-8 hours.
The amount of time a “day” takes continually lengthens, at ~24 hours presently.
4.) Distance to the Moon. Upon initially forming, the Moon was just 24,000 km away.
Tidal braking causes outspiraling, leading to its modern distance of 384,000 km.
5.) Frequency of impacts. Ancient impacts were ubiquitous across the Solar System.
Martian and lunar data show an incredible decline in crater-causing impacts.
6.) Presence of life. Initially, Earth was completely uninhabited.
For 3.8+ billion years, however, life has transformed Earth’s biosphere.
7.) Influence of the Sun. Solar luminosity has increased 40% over the past 4.5 billion years.
In another 1-2 billion years, Earth’s oceans will unceremoniously boil away.
