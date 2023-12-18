Skip to content
The 10 biggest physics and astronomy lies from 2023

Misinformation was extremely popular in 2023, as bad science often made global headlines. Learn the truth behind these 10 dubious stories.
EHT event horizons
Size comparison of the two black holes imaged by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration: M87*, at the heart of the galaxy Messier 87, and Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), at the center of the Milky Way. Although Messier 87's black hole is easier to image because of the slow time variation, the one around the center of the Milky Way is the largest as viewed from Earth. In 2023, a study suggested that black hole interiors cause dark energy, but even that claim couldn't crack 2023's top 10 for most egregious untruths.
Credit: EHT collaboration (Acknowledgment: Lia Medeiros, xkcd)
Key Takeaways
  • While there have been huge scientific advances in a wide variety of aspects of physics and astronomy, there have also been wild headlines that do not reflect at all what's true in this Universe.
  • No, we haven't found a room-temperature superconductor, overturned the expanding Universe or Big Bang, discovered that the cosmos is twice as old as we thought, or discovered alien technology on the seafloor.
  • There has been a lot of fiction permeating science news this year, and the frustrating thing is that these untrue stories are posing as actual facts. Here are 10 lies you may want to learn the actual truth behind.

Science, as an enterprise, is a work in progress.

Fomalhaut JWST annotated

And sometimes, dubious work on its frontiers masquerades as revolutionary truths.

Here are 10 cases where bad science might have fooled you in 2023.

population iii stars

10.) Astronomers found the Universe’s first stars.

galaxy spectrum He O

Truth: they’re definitely out there, but remain undiscovered so far.

lensing magnification curves dark matter wave

9.) Dark matter is wave-like in nature.

lensing geometry standard wave dark matter

Truth: one poorly-observed system is no basis for such sweeping conclusions.

jwst background galaxies

8.) JWST’s distant galaxies disprove the Big Bang.

likelihood of early galaxies vs age for jwst

Truth: deviations from expectations are slight, and remain consistent with modern cosmology.

big bang mirage

7.) The expanding Universe is a mirage.

hydrogen spin flip

Truth: terrestrial laboratory experiments contradict the study’s unphysical assumptions.

age vs cosmology and redshift

6.) The Universe is actually 26.7 billion years old.

uranium oxide oklo nuclear reactor

Truth: Historical observations rule this alternative out.

superconductor quantum levitation

5.) LK-99 is a room-temperature superconductor.

LK-99 conductor not superconductor

Truth: its resistance never drops to zero; it never superconducts.

Earth-like exoplanet

4.) Exoplanet K2-18b is an inhabited ocean world.

atmosphere spectrum jwst K2-18b

Truth: that claim crumbles without dimethyl sulfide, which was never detected.

galaxy quasar hybrid

3.) Time ran slower in the cosmic past.

expanding universe

Truth: time’s passes remains unchanged, but cosmic expansion dilates propagating light.

Nasa's nasa spacecraft nasa's nasa spacecraft n.

2.) Binary stars prove (or disprove) MOND.

albireo yellow blue double star

Truth: this uncertainty-riddled method begets only unreliable conclusions.

Loeb metal spherules

1.) We’ve found alien technology on the ocean floor.

metal spherules pollution

Truth: it was industrial pollution, and a charlatan fooling himself.

iron fractionation ratios as found in the 9 spherules recovered by Avi Loeb

Always demand overwhelming evidence.

baryon acoustic oscillations Ho'oleilana

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.

