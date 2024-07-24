In the series, guests read aloud questions that pop out from a gumball machine [literally!]. The questions, like “who would you be if you stripped away all of your identities?”, or, “who are you still trying to please?” encourages our guests, and viewers, to reflect on their own preconceived perceptions and ways to expand them.

In questioning our assumptions and biases, we can push past the familiar, and get to the very heart of our imperfect human story.