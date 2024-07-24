Skip to content
Neal Brennan
Three-time Emmy nominated writer, director, producer, and standup comedian Neal Brennan has become a force in the comedy world. An across-the-board talent, Neal has found success in almost every creative[…]
Jewel Kilcher
Jewel Kilcher, known mononymously as Jewel, embodies the quintessential story of resilience and artistic integrity. From her humble beginnings in the rugged landscapes of Alaska to her rise as a[…]
Jay Pharoah
Jay Pharoah is an actor and stand-up comedian. With six seasons as a cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Pharoah is best known for his wide array of uncanny[…]
Julie Plec
Julie Plec is a creator, showrunner, executive producer and director, most notably responsible for the complete Vampire Diaries Universe (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies), which spanned thirteen years[…]
Steve-O
Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous, even if it meant stapling his ball sack to his leg. After failing miserably at the[…]
Unlikely Collaborators

In the series, guests read aloud questions that pop out from a gumball machine [literally!]. The questions, like “who would you be if you stripped away all of your identities?”, or, “who are you still trying to please?” encourages our guests, and viewers, to reflect on their own preconceived perceptions and ways to expand them.

In questioning our assumptions and biases, we can push past the familiar, and get to the very heart of our imperfect human story.

