How "thinking about thinking" can help children in school and in life
Teaching your child metacognitive techniques can improve their learning and life skills.
- Metacognition is the idea of "thinking about how we think" - this can give us insight into our feelings, needs and behaviors that allow us to adapt and grow.
- Metacognition can (and should) be taught from an early age to allow for students to do their best in school and in life.
- Simple forms of metacognitive thinking techniques can be taught at home and in the classroom.
"Metacognition is a big word for something most of us do every day without even noticing. Reflecting on our own thoughts is how we gain insight into our feelings, needs, behaviors - and how we learn, manage, and adapt to new experiences, challenges, and emotional setbacks. It's the running conversation we have in our heads, mentally sounding ourselves out and making plans." - ChildMind.org
According to ChildMind, teaching our children how to use metacognition proactively can be a powerful tool, helping them overcome obstacles and adapt.
Why children should learn metacognition from an early age
Metacognitive thinking in children can allow them to adapt and overcome obstacles at school and in life.
Photo by Rawpixel.com on Shutterstock
In simple terms, metacognitive thinking teaches us about ourselves. According to Tamara Rosier, a learning coach who specializes in metacognitive techniques, thinking about our thinking creates a perspective that allows us to adapt and change to what the situation needs.
A simple example of metacognitive thinking (or reframing) is this:
"Math tests make me anxious." This is a statement, a thought. Turning to metacognition, this train of thought evolves into "What about math tests make me anxious...and what can do I to change that?"
According to Rosier, children who are taught to think of themselves as being either "good" or "bad" at a particular task can end up with a fixed mindset that makes them passive in approaching a challenge relating to that task. However, teaching kids to become more metacognitive helps them develop a mindset that leaves more room for growth and adaptation, promoting self-awareness and resilience.
This isn't just a theory, there are many studies that prove the worth of teaching metacognition to children. Research suggests that as students' metacognitive abilities increase, they also achieve at higher levels.
Even beyond academic learning, metacognition can help young people gain awareness of their own mental states so they can begin to answer important questions like "how do I live a happy life?" and "how do I feel good about myself?"
How can we teach our children metacognitive thinking?
Teaching children metacognition can happen at school and at home with just a few simple tricks...
Photo by ImageFlow on Shutterstock
Teach children how their brains are wired for growth and productivity.
How your child thinks about learning will greatly impact their performance while learning. Research shows that when students are able to develop a growth mindset (compared to a fixed mindset), they are more likely to engage in reflective thinking about how they can learn and grow which serves as motivation to do so.
Provide opportunities to reflect on what they've learned.
According to Edutopia, higher-order thinking skills are able to be fostered when students recognize their own cognitive growth. Simple questions like "before this test, I thought earthquakes were caused by _____, but now, I understand them to be caused by ______."
This kind of thinking promotes the idea that they have learned a new fact or acquired a new skill, which allows them to become more motivated to learn and grow. A very simple way of doing this could be having students keep an education journal where they track things like what tasks they found easy each week at school, what assignments they found most difficult, and what new things they learned as a result of their studies.
Simple interactions in the classroom can promote metacognition.
Even the way teachers interact with students can help improve metacognition. Before a class, a teacher could give a few tips on how to actively listen and learn. Following the class, the teacher could ask students to write down three key points from the class. After, the teacher should share what they believe to be three key points from the class and ask students to self-check how closely their answers matched the teacher's answers.
This activity is able to increase active listening and improve metacognitive monitoring skills at the same time.
Making the most of "teachable moments" everywhere (at home, in the classroom, etc.)
You can model metacognition by talking through problems. Children can learn a lot from listening to their parents or teachers use higher-order thinking strategies (or metacognitive thinking) out loud.
Taking advantage of "teachable moments" like this can allow children to see metacognitive thinking in action and promote the idea that everyone makes mistakes and the best way to correct those mistakes is to work them through and think about it as an opportunity to learn and improve.
A world map of private islands (some are a steal!)
There's something special about islands - in some cases, it's the price tag
- In fiction or reality, islands exert a special attraction on the imagination
- For the ultra-rich, owning an island is the ultimate luxury
- However, some islands are affordable even with a modest budget
Your own private island<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjAzMDI4NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjM2MDU3NX0.bl8ps1oaJcf4MIh_oNS1mL29h4uxb9STbNbVLRChrQo/img.png?width=980" id="67a44" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="94d9f37f87ad6236b43617692f0f36e1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Map showing Batchawana and other private islands in Ontario and other parts of Canada" />
Ontario, an unexpected hot spot of private island ownership
Image: TD Architects<p>An island is a whole world in manageable miniature. That's why in fiction, they're the ideal setting for controlled experiments, be it in political philosophy (Utopia), platitudinous piracy (Treasure Island) or problematic paleogenetics (Isla Nublar). </p><p><span></span>Real islands too kindle the imagination. You don't need to be a cartography buff, but it helps. Either way, whether traced on a map or visited in person, there's something irresistible about the arbitrary confines of an island. Is it the promise of solitude, the potential for peace of mind?</p><p><span></span>Perhaps it is the illusion that you are World King, even if that world can be circumambulated in an hour. For some, however, that illusion comes with a very tangible attribute – a title deed. </p>
Where are the oligarch islands?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjAzMDI4Ni9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5OTczNjcxOX0.RusgOl_PJJUIy7a441RcQc53M49Du7rJW5_DbTL4uj0/img.png?width=980" id="34582" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="21d738aea57a493c377a40496f283987" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Map showing Small Island, Whispering Trees Island, Forbes Island and Little Porcupine Island - some of the more affordable private islands on the map" />
Some of the more affordable islands on the map can be found in New England and Canada's Atlantic provinces
Image: TD Architects<p>Scattered around the world are islands small enough (or with owners rich enough) to come with a 'keep off' sign; these are essentially private yachts permanently anchored to the ocean floor, isolated from the rest of us by the water that laps their shores. This map shows a fair selection of these private islands, fringing the coasts of the world's continents. </p><p>Some coasts more than others, though. The map's legend conveniently covers Eastern Europe, Russia and China. Does the legacy of communism mean these countries frown upon oligarchs owning entire islands? </p><p>Conversely, there are clearly a number of private island hotspots around the world:</p>
Putting the Bahamas on the map<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjAzMDI4OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTIwMjE5M30.LcfeTIS_aE_KRIKtRPRRZuvSfQH61ix8StkjrlMxEoc/img.png?width=980" id="7a29e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2bdde8c0baf308d06491437908ad6d10" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Three of the most expensive private islands are in the Caribbean - the biggest one is in Brazil" />
Three of the most expensive private islands are in the Caribbean - the biggest one is in Brazil
Image: TD Architects<ul><li>The entire eastern seaboard of North America is dotted with private islands, from Nova Scotia in the north all the way down to the Florida Keys.</li><li>Perhaps the only time the Bahamas get an outsized spot on a world map; Florida's neighbor is teeming with private islands - including one of the cheapest and one of the most expensive on the map. The rest of the Caribbean is not doing too badly either.</li><li>Here's looking at you, Central America. Is that flock of private dots entirely contained within Belize, or is there spillage into Mexico?<span></span></li></ul>
Feature from the Venice lagoon<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjAzMDI4OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTAzMTI5NH0.POyW-RHZ4f5pGRDGkbMPiP5B1OXXnazvyaCiiYopSx4/img.png?width=980" id="3cb80" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0d42d0a121f5a59e56bb27ec98318c7f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Map showing private islands in Europe, with concentrations in Sweden, Italy and Greece." />
Who wants to own a piece of Venice?
Image: TD Architects<ul><li>A nice collection of dots along the North America's West Coast, but more surprising is the congregation of private islands in Ontario.</li><li>In South America, a striking collection of big'uns, with Brazil's Ilha das Pacas taking the cake.</li><li>In Europe, there's an abundance of private islands in southern Sweden, Italy but especially Greece.</li><li>As one might expect, the combination of excellent climate and a multitude of paradise-like islands and atols in the Pacific puts those islands nations prominent on this map.</li></ul>
Private paradise or private prison?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjAzMDI5MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTI0NTgwMn0.7e-te6eheD-0r0SZZyEHtaDOu43cJlJycV2bo4IBhdc/img.png?width=980" id="92d83" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c791d88b5b5f93016eba9cb8070a3f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Map showing Nafsika, Omfori, Echinadon and other Greek private islands." />
Greece abounds in private islands. Turkey only has a few - including the prison island housing PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan
Image: TD Architects<p>The islands on the map, which dates from 2015, are color-coded for price. From lightest green: up to €5/m2 ($4.6/sq yd) to darkest: €500-€5,000/m2 ($464-$4,642/sq yd). Their size on the map reflects actual size: Brazil's Ilha das Pacas, the largest island on the map, is about 150 km2 (60 sq mi) – about three times the size of Manhattan. <br></p><p>Owning your own private island doesn't have to break the bank. The five cheapest islands, labelled in blue, range from €37,000 ($41,000) for Small Island, USA to €53,000 ($59,000) for Forbes Island, Canada (the latter with some forest property on the mainland thrown in). <br></p>
Pacific retreats<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjAzMDI5MS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NjE3ODU2NX0.9kNDZEplxj12YlnTk89YpEAEGsclPCoNU9z1363hSbw/img.png?width=980" id="33696" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a154e3842187a5d5c1d6195448742a58" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bAn overview of some of the private islands in Asia/Pacific, including the most expensive one on the map: Rangyai in Thailand" />
An overview of some of the private islands in Asia/Pacific, including the most expensive one on the map: Rangyai in Thailand
Image: TD Architects<p>On the other hand, if you do have the do re mi, here's where you could spend it on:</p><ul><li>Cave Cay in the Bahamas. You get change for €83 million (app. $92m)</li><li>Macapule Island, Mexico: not even €88 million ($98m)</li><li>A collection of three Mexican islands, Venado, Pajaros and Los Lobos. Yours for €92 million ($102m)</li><li>Pumpkin Key, Florida. A mere €101 million ($112m)</li><li>Rangyai Island, off Phuket in Thailand: just over €147 million ($163m).</li></ul><p>As mentioned, the map is a few years old. But don't worry, there are still islands for sale. Hen Island, Ontario can be yours for under $26,000. At the other end of the spectrum, Rangyai is still for sale. Same price (or best offer).</p>
Unevenly distributed<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjAzMDI5Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTcxMDIyMH0.ZitBdW7n4GDHrOOCD4lmka3zleTIEREsXpCIkm38NFw/img.jpg?width=980" id="06063" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="85744b8bd116073db5fecf619bdff78f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bAfrica and the former communist bloc is underrepresented on this world map of private islands" />
The world's private islands are unevenly distributed. Africa and the former communist bloc are underrepresented on this map
Image: TD Architects<p><em>Map reproduced with kind permission by <a href="http://td-architects.eu/" target="_blank">TD Architects</a>. Image found <a href="http://td-architects.eu/projects/show/private-islands/#imgid-2601" target="_blank">here</a>.</em></p><p><strong>Strange Maps #994</strong></p><p><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a>.</p>
A time capsule of computer code is buried deep in the Arctic
We're safeguarding the world's seeds in the Arctic, why not our most precious data?
- Buried underground near the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is the Arctic World Archive safeguarding humanity's books, documents, and data.
- The Archive includes the massive GitHub library of software code behind the world's open-source applications.
- Information in the vault is stored on special media said to be durable for 1,000 years.
For a place that's so cold, Norway's Svalbard archipelago is downright hot when it comes to safeguarding some of humanity's most precious stuff. We've written before about the Svalbard Global Seed Vault that holds the world's backup supply of seeds capable of replanting our planet's flora should some horrible catastrophe occur. Since 2017, there's been another critical repository embedded about 91 meters down in that Svalbardian mountain: It's called the Arctic World Archive (AWA) and it holds the world's books, documents, and data from across the globe.
The Arctic World Archive
The AWA describes itself as "home to manuscripts from the Vatican Library, political histories, masterpieces from different eras (including Rembrandt and Munch), scientific breakthroughs and contemporary cultural treasures." Government and research facilities can store their data at AWA, as can private companies and individuals, for a price.
"Our ambition is to be a secure world archive to help preserve the world's digital memory and ensure that the world's most irreplaceable digital memories of art, culture and literature are secured and made available to future generations." — Arctic World Archive
AWA's first deposits were made by the National Archives of Mexico and Brazil, and have been joined by a growing number of entities from over 15 countries. These include the National Museum of Norway, the European Space Agency, the Museum of the Person, and major global corporations.
The AWA is a collaboration between SNSK, a 100-year-old local coal mining company, and piql, which has developed a unique means of storage employed in the vault we'll explain below.
GitHub’s vault with a vault
Within the AWA is the GitHub Arctic Code Vault, located roughly 76 meters below the Svalbard surface. GitHub is the preeminent library of programming code for those who develop open-source software applications. Each directory — think: folder — of code is a GitHub repository. Together, it's a massive resource used continually by countless programmers storing and sharing their source code. GitHub says it has 37 million users and holds over 100 million repositories.
21 terabytes of GitHub data have already been moved to the code vault — or copied, presumably, since GitHub remains an active day-to-day resource — beginning with the 2019 deposit of 6,000 of the most important repositories GitHub held at the time. The latest transfer contains a snapshot of all of GitHub's active libraries as of February 2, 2020.
Says GitHUb's director of strategic programs, Julia Metcalf, "Our mission is to preserve open-source software for future generations by storing your code in an archive built to last a thousand years." It's hoped that the source code in the vault will provide insight into today's programming and provide a trail of bread-crumbs that reveals the workings of apps from our era, apps that may become foundational for future applications.
How to store data for the future
The lifespan of any given storage medium is brief. Gone the way of the dinosaurs are floppy disks, cassettes, and so on — a 10-year-old may even wonder what a CD was. "It is easy to envision a future in which today's software is seen as a quaint and long-forgotten irrelevancy, until an unexpected need for it arises," says the GitHub Archive Program website. So, AWA data is stored on a specially developed, digital archival film called piqlFilm — GitHub alone has filled up 186 reels of it so far. This may at first seem sort of a retro approach, but it's not.
piql, one of the two partners behind the AWA, developed the film. The company claims it can "keep data alive" for over 1,000 years, so long as one has an app that can read it, such as the open-source app GitHub has created. piql asserts that their film has undergone "extensive longevity testing," and can withstand electromagnetic exposure.
piqlFilm is made up of layers of silver halide on a polyester backing. The data, when written, looks similar to a QR code, although it can hold far more information: Each frame in piqlFilm can pack about 8.8 million microscopic pixels. A reel of piqlFilm loaded with these frames is almost a kilometer long and can thus store a truly massive amount of data.
Of course, it remains impossible to guess the capabilities of future humans (presumably) trying to decode all this data, so GitHub has a backup plan, a human-readable document called the "Tech Tree," which they describe as "a roadmap and Rosetta Stone for future curious minds inheriting the archive's data."
Warming up to Svalbard
Svalbard has a number of attributes that have made it attractive as a permanent storage site. It's a demilitarized zone by agreement between 42 nations. It's also quite remote. Plus, it's very cold and dry, for now.
When the seed vault was first contemplated, Svalbard seemed a place that could be counted on to remain frigid, with the underground vaults dug deep into the area's permafrost safe from moisture damage. However, conditions are changing more rapidly than anticipated thanks to climate change. The Arctic, says NOAA, is warming at "twice the rate relative to the rest of the globe."
Between 1971 and 2017, the temperature in the Svalbard area has risen by 3-5° Celsius. Svalbard's current average temperature is -8.7° C, but models suggests that with moderate global emission levels going forward it will go up by 7° C, and with heavy emissions up by 10° C.
Already, there has been at least one incident of ice melting and then freezing in the entrance to a seed vault tunnel. Also, less snow and ice means more rain, which can cause landslides in the previously stable local environment, and glaciers nearby are breaking up more frequently.
The seed vault's managers say, for now, that it looks like their vaults will be okay, and the people running the AWA and the GitHub Arctic Code Vault are also optimistic.
Autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal surprising effects of heart damage
The information could influence future treatments.
- LSU Health New Orleans pathologists conducted autopsies on 22 patients that died of the novel coronavirus.
- The team discovered that damage is not typical inflammation of the heart, as is common with myocarditis.
- These research findings could have implications in treating COVID-19.
Medical staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks near a patient at Parque dos Atletas (Athlete's Village) field hospital amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 8, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images<p>An earlier report by the team found that patents suffered from diffuse alveolar damage, which affects "the small airspaces of the lung where gas exchange occurs." Blood clots and bleeding in blood vessels in the lungs, alongside severely enlarged right ventricles, were the major causes of death.</p><p>The age range of the patients was 44 to 79, with a median age of 68.5. Ten male and a dozen female patients were autopsied, 19 of whom were African-American. All suffered from pre-existing conditions: 18 had hypertension; nine were obese; half suffered from type 2 diabetes; and four had chronic kidney disease. While 18 of these patients were intubated, all died of respiratory failure. </p><p>The exact mechanism of cardiac injury from COVID-19 remains unknown. As the team writes in the Research Letter, these autopsies are providing insight into that process. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Given that inflammatory cells can pass through the heart without being present in the tissue proper, a role for cytokine-induced endothelial damage cannot be ruled out."</p><p>Members of the LSU team are not the only researchers to discover viral infection of the endothelium, which might be the trigger for the <a href="https://www.newscientist.com/term/cytokine-storm/" target="_blank">cytokine storm</a>. </p><p>Until the development of a vaccine, which may be some time off (and may never happen), or until more successful treatments are discovered, we'll have to settle for incremental knowledge. Like COVID-19 itself, the research process is not beholden to a news cycle, but we can be thankful for small gains in our understanding of this virus. </p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
The sun is setting on unsustainable long-haul, short-stay tourism — regional travel bubbles are the future
The trans-Tasman and Pacific bubbles will likely be among the first safe international travel zones in the world.