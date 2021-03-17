How your brain bonds with fictional characters

Scans show similar activity to what occurs when you think about yourself.

 Robby Berman
17 March, 2021
How your brain bonds with fictional characters
Credit: Aneta Pawlik/Unsplash
  • Researchers explored the brain activity that accompanies our often-close association with fictional characters.
  • The same brain region that's active when we think about ourselves seems to be involved.
  • When we like a fictional character, the research suggests, we see ourselves in them.

      • It's really remarkable how seriously we take the fortunes of fictional characters. We care what happens to the people that we know perfectly well are simply words on a page or a screen. That they exist only in a writer's—and then in our—imagination somehow makes little difference. The best fictional characters stay with us, and we miss them when their stories end. We're weird.

      Scientists from Ohio State University have published a study that describes just what is going on in people's heads when they invest in fictional characters. According to lead author of the study Timothy Broom, "When they think about a favorite fictional character, it appears similar in one part of the brain as when they are thinking about themselves." It would seem what's going on is that we identify with these characters to the extent that we—at least somewhat—become them.

      This kind of identification can impact our real lives, too. As the study notes, there are undoubtedly more educators in the world because of Robin Williams' Mr. Keating in "Dead Poets Society," more doctors thanks to Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey in "Grey's Anatomy," and more than a few attorneys who got the idea for their careers from Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird."

      The study is published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience.

      Conducting research in Westeros

      Credit: HBO

      The researchers used characters from HBO's "Game of Thrones": Bronn, Catelyn Stark, Cersei Lannister, Davos Seaworth, Jaime Lannister, Jon Snow, Petyr Baelish, Sandor Clegane, and Ygritte. They chose the series due to its massive popularity and because the personalities of its characters were diverse enough that participants in the study would be more likely to find one they identified with.

      The study took place over the course of GoT's seventh season. There were 19 participants in the study, all fans of the show, ranging in age from 18-37 years with a median age of 24. Ten were female, nine male, and all were right-handed and deemed to be good fMRI candidates — an fMRI shows changes in blood flow that indicate activity.

      This is your brain on fiction

      Credit: Judeus Samson/Unsplash

      The study had two phases.

      First, participants responded to questions asked in two well-regarded questionnaires: the interpersonal reactivity index (IRI) and the Transportability Scale. They were asked to rate their level of agreement with statements such as, "I really get involved in the feelings of the characters in a novel."

      Next, each participant's brain was scanned in a functional neuroimaging (fMRI) device as they were shown a series of names: their own, any of nine pre-selected personal friends, or a Thrones character. Beneath each name was a descriptor such as "smart," "trustworthy," "lonely," or "sad," and the individual was asked to state whether the attribute was applicable by saying "yes" or "no."

      The researchers were most interested in activity in the ventral medial prefrontal cortex (vMPFC). It's known from previous research that when we think of ourselves, activity in the vMPFC increases.

      As the researchers predicted, those with lower scores on the IRI and Transportability Scale had the greatest activity in the vMPFC when they thought about themselves, somewhat less when they thought about their friends, and the least activity of all when they thought about the characters.

      On the other hand, people with higher tests scores—those who had reported that they often identified with fictional characters—were seen as having higher levels of activity in the vMPFC than other participants when they were considering the characters, especially when they were thinking about characters they liked or related to.

      Co-author of the study Dylan Wanger suggests that our identification with fictional characters may be a kind of pleasurable role-playing: "For some people, fiction is a chance to take on new identities, to see worlds though others' eyes and return from those experiences changed."

      "What previous studies have found," Wanger says, "is that when people experience stories as if they were one of the characters, a connection is made with that character, and the character becomes intwined with the self. In our study, we see evidence of that in their brains."

      From Your Site Articles
      Related Articles Around the Web
      brain identity literature psychology science and art storytelling neuroscience

      Got a question for Michelle Thaller? Ask it here!

      NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller is coming back to Big Think's studio soon to answer YOUR questions! Here's all you need to know to submit your science-related inquiries.

      Surprising Science

      Big Think's amazing audience has responded so well to our videos from NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller that we couldn't wait to bring her back for more!

      This March, she's ready to tackle any questions you're willing to throw at her, such as, "How big is the universe?" or "Am I really made of stardust?" or, "How long until Elon Musk starts a colony on Mars?"

      All you have to do is submit your questions to the form below, and we'll use them for an upcoming Q+A session with Michelle. You know what to do, Big Thinkers!

      Keep reading Show less
      michelle thaller ask an astronomer science space cosmos universe physics planets

      Iron Age discoveries uncovered outside London, including a ‘murder’ victim

      A man's skeleton, found facedown with his hands bound, was unearthed near an ancient ceremonial circle during a high speed rail excavation project.

      Photo Credit: HS2
      Culture & Religion
      • A skeleton representing a man who was tossed face down into a ditch nearly 2,500 years ago with his hands bound in front of his hips was dug up during an excavation outside of London.
      • The discovery was made during a high speed rail project that has been a bonanza for archaeology, as the area is home to more than 60 ancient sites along the planned route.
      • An ornate grave of a high status individual from the Roman period and an ancient ceremonial circle were also discovered during the excavations.
      Keep reading Show less
      ancient world europe Death history violence archaeology

      The mystery of the lightning-produced Schumann Resonances

      Is the Earth's "heartbeat" of 7.83 Hz influencing human behavior?

      Schumann Resonance.

      Credit: NASA/Goddard Conceptual Image Lab.
      Surprising Science
      • The Schumann Resonances are a set of frequencies produced by electromagnetic waves in Earth's lower ionosphere.
      • The frequencies, created from thunderstorms and lightning, range from 7.83 Hz, called the Earth's "heartbeat," to 33.8 Hz.
      • The Schumann Resonance has been studied for its effect on the planet as well as on humans.
      Keep reading Show less
      physics planets cosmos universe space human body brain astronomy

      Help your kids, but not too much, says new Stanford study

      Flying that helicopter too low is counterproductive.

      Photo: Jacob Lund / Adobe Stock
      Surprising Science
      • A new study at Stanford finds that giving too much direction to children can be counterproductive.
      • Children that are given too much advice display more difficulty regulating their behavior and emotions at other times.
      • The researchers suggest a balance between being involved while allowing children to figure things out on their own.
      Keep reading Show less
      personal growth children education psychology learning parenting
      Surprising Science

      Nature-based Solutions (NbS) won't save the planet

      Their success is based on us adopting a plant-based diet, too.

      Quantcast