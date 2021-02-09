Inspirational quotes from famous people on the autism spectrum

Words of wisdom from H.P. Lovecraft, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Dr. Temple Grandin, Hannah Gadsby and more.

 Jaimee Bell
09 February, 2021
Inspirational quotes from famous people on the autism spectrum

H.P Lovecraft, Daryl Hannah, Anthony Hopkins

Credit: World Travel & Tourism Council /gdcgraphics on Flickr / Big Think
  • Autism (commonly referred to as ASD, autism spectrum disorder) refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication.
  • The effects of ASD and the severity of symptoms can be very different in each person. Additionally, these things can also change over time. This is why it's considered a spectrum.
  • Many people with ASD gift the world with inventions or new ways of thinking. Judy Singer, for example, is the woman who coined the term "neurodiversity" in the 1990s.

What is autism?

Autism (commonly referred to as ASD, autism spectrum disorder) refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication.

What is neurodiversity?

Neurodiversity is the concept that there are many different variations of human functionality and that each and every variation needs to be better understood and respected.

Previously (and in some places, currently), neurological differences such as autism or ADHD were considered medical deficits. They were classified as things that need to be treated and cured.

Neurodiversity is an alternative approach to learning and disability that shifts the focus from treatment and cures to acceptance and accommodation. The neurodiversity movement began in the late 1990s, when sociologist Judy Singer (who is on the autism spectrum), came up with the word to describe conditions such as ADHD, autism, and dyslexia. This ideology recognizes that neurological differences are the result of natural variations to the human genome.

What does it mean to be on the autism spectrum?

The "official" term for the diagnosis is ASD (autism spectrum disorder). While the days where things were viewed as black and white aren't too far behind us, the world is slowly gravitating towards understanding that many things (from mental health conditions to gender) can land on a spectrum. The effects of ASD and the severity of symptoms can be very different in each person. Additionally, these things can also change over time. This is why it's considered a spectrum.

There are several people throughout history who have been rumored to be on the autism spectrum, from infamous author Lewis Carroll, to iconic mathematician Isaac Newton. Many people with ASD gift the world with inventions or new ways of thinking. In fact, the first entry on the list is the woman who coined the term "neurodiversity" in the 1990s, Judy Singer.

Judy Singer

"I think the concept of Neurodiversity has been world-changing, by giving us a new perspective on humanity, but it needs to mature to the point where we see that human nature is complex, and nature is beautiful but not benign."
- Judy Singer to Autism Awareness

Hannah Gadsby

"There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself."
- Hannah Gadsby, Marie Claire

Daryl Hannah

Daryl Hannah

Credit: World Travel & Tourism Council / Flickr

"And I know that the younger generation is doing things that are so ingenious. And for them it's not a matter of a political belief or an environmental stance. It's really just common sense."
- Daryl Hannah, NBC News

Susan Boyle

"There are enough people in the world who are going to write you off. You don't need to do that to yourself."
- Susan Boyle, "The Woman I Was Born to Be: My Story"

Dan Harmon

"We float around and we run across each other and we learn about ourselves, and we make mistakes and we do great things. We hurt others, we hurt ourselves, we make others happy and we please ourselves. We can and should forgive ourselves and each other for that."
- Dan Harmon

Dr. Temple Grandin

"When I was younger I was looking for this magic meaning of life. It's very simple now. Making the lives of others better, doing something of lasting value. That's the meaning of life, it's that simple."
- Dr. Temple Grandin, WECapable

Kim Peek

"Recognizing and respecting differences in others, and treating everyone like you want them to treat you, will help make our world a better place for everyone."
- Kim Peek, All That's Interesting

H.P Lovecraft

H.P. Lovecraft

Public domain

"What a man does for pay is of little significance. What he is, as a sensitive instrument responsive to the world's beauty, is everything!"
- H.P. Lovecraft

Daniel Tammet 

"I would play with numbers in a way that other kids would play with their friends."
- Daniel Tammet

Sir Anthony Hopkins

Credit: gdcgraphics on Flickr

"My philosophy is: It's none of my business what people say of me and think of me. I am what I am, and I do what I do. I expect nothing and accept everything. And it makes life so much easier."
- Sir Anthony Hopkins

John Elder Robinson

"It does not matter what sixty-six percent of people do in any particular situation. All that matters is what you do."
- John Elder Robinson, "Be Different: Adventures of a Free-Range Aspergian with Practical Advice for Aspergians, Misfits, Families & Teachers"
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
creativity emotions health brain self storytelling success movies art philosophy autism spectrum disorder
Badge
Northwell Health
Northwell Health

How one NY hospital system treated 128,000+ COVID cases

From making their own swabs to staying in constant communication across the board, Northwell Health dove headfirst into uncharted waters to take on the virus and save lives.

Sponsored by Northwell Health
  • Preparing for a pandemic like COVID-19 was virtually impossible. Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling explains how, as the largest healthcare provider in New York, his team had to continuously organize, innovate, and readjust to dangerous and unpredictable conditions in a way that guaranteed safety for the staff and the best treatment for over 128,000 coronavirus patients.
  • From making their own supplies when they ran out, to coordinating with government at every level and making sense of new statistics and protocols, Northwell focused on strengthening internal and external communication to keep the ship from sinking.
  • "There was no such thing as putting up the white flag," Dowling says of meeting the pandemic head on and reassuring his front line staff that they would be safe and have all the resources they needed to beat the virus. "It's amazing how innovative you can be in a crisis."
Keep reading Show less
communication coronavirus data government health innovation leadership pandemic public health resources

Weird science shows unseemly way beetles escape after being eaten

Certain water beetles can escape from frogs after being consumed.

R. attenuata escaping from a black-spotted pond frog.

Shinji Sugiura
Surprising Science
  • A Japanese scientist shows that some beetles can wiggle out of frog's butts after being eaten whole.
  • The research suggests the beetle can get out in as little as 7 minutes.
  • Most of the beetles swallowed in the experiment survived with no complications after being excreted.
Keep reading Show less
biology Insects research experiment weird science japan

Could a human enter a black hole to study it?

Get the answer from two physicists who study black holes (albeit from a safe distance).

ESO/L. Calçada
Surprising Science
Could a human enter a black hole to study it? – Pulkeet, age 12, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, India
Keep reading Show less
astronomy space nasa physics

New animation shows a billion years of continental drift

A new model of plate tectonics offers a chance to look back a billion years with new found accuracy.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Surprising Science
  • A new way of looking at plate tectonics offers evidence for how the world looked up to a billion years ago.
  • By focusing on plate boundaries rather than the continents and land itself, it avoids the pitfalls of other methods.
  • The model doesn't account for everything but is still a great step forward in our understanding of continental drift.
Keep reading Show less
Oceans animation Geology pangea plate tectonics
13-8

The way we teach science misses something key: Human context

Why do we deprive students of the historical and cultural context of science?

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast