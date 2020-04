COVID surprise: Kids are doing all the stuff their helicopter parents used to do for them

Lenore Skenazy is the co-founder and president of Let Grow , a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience. Ever since her column ”Why I Let My 9-Year-Old Ride the Subway Alone” created a media firestorm, Lenore has been declaring that our kids are smarter, stronger and safer than our fearful culture gives them credit for. She is the author of Free-Range Kids , the book-turned-movement. Before that she spent 14 years as a reporter and columnist at the New York Daily News. At Let Grow, Lenore oversees school programs, an online community, and legislative efforts all fueled by the belief that when adults step back, kids step up.