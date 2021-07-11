Follow Us
Why “survival of the fittest” is wrong
He's studied apes for 50 years - here's what most people get wrong.
Frans de Waal is a Dutch/American biologist and primatologist. He teaches at Emory University and directs the Living Links Center for the Study of Ape and Human Evolution, in Atlanta, Georgia. He is known for his popular books, such as Chimpanzee Politics (1982), Bonobo: The Forgotten Ape (1997) and The Age of Empathy (2009). He has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences and the Royal Dutch Academy of Sciences.
FRANS DE WAAL: People sometimes describe nature as a dog-eat-dog world. Some of the biologists depict nature as a battlefield basically where selfish tendencies tend to prevail. And from morality, the evolution of morality there's very little room. What they mean is that all they see is competition. I win, you lose, winning is better than losing and so on. That's totally wrong. I fought against that sort of characterization of animal society all my life, because just like human society it is built on a lot of friendship and cooperation at the same time. We'd like to deny that connection that exists between us and animals. Certain tendencies, such as a sense of fairness, empathy, caring for others, helping others, following rules, punishing individuals who don't follow the rules, all of these tendencies can be observed in other primates. And they're saying these are the ingredients that we use to build a moral society.
The whole spectrum of both very positive behavior and very negative behavior can be seen in other animals. Animals can be heroic and they can be genuinely altruistic and we actively tested in our chimpanzees. We've done an experiment where a chimpanzee can choose between two options. One option rewards only himself, the other option rewards himself plus a partner who sits next to him. And our chimpanzees preferred the latter option. They prefer a task where they can reward the partner at the same time as themselves. The primates are a very cooperative society in general. The reason they live in groups is that on their own they cannot survive. So they have to have companions from whom they get support, with whom they live together, who help them find food, who warn them against predators. And they have long-term friendships in their society just like humans have. There's a lot of studies on how animals do favors for each other. And if you think about how this works it has to be based on gratitude. Like you do something for me, and I do something back to you. There must be some sort of emotional mechanism in there. And there's descriptions in the wild of people who, for example, who cut loose a whale who has been caught in a net, and they describe how the whale doesn't just swim away. The whale goes back to all these people and nuzzles them or lifts them up out of the water, and then he disappears, and they feel the whale is expressing his gratitude for whatever happened. So there's all sorts of signs that animals have that capacity.
In the '70s I discovered that chimpanzees reconcile after fights. Many animals have this process where a relationship is disturbed by fighting, but the relationship is still valuable to you, so you need to do something about what happened to it. When I saw in the chimpanzees that they sometimes kiss and embrace each other after fights, and later in bonobos, I saw that they have sex after fights. I immediately understood that reconciliation is common and then later of course, many other studies have found reconciliation not just in the primates, in elephants and dolphins, in wolves, in goats. And adoption is also typical. So for example, in Tai forest, in Ivory Coast, there is a documentation of 10 cases of adoption by males, adult males, who have adopted an orphaned chimpanzee. So the chimpanzee loses its mother, chimpanzees are dependent on their mother for at least eight years of their life. So if you lose your mother at three years of age, you may be able to survive on solid food, but you still need to be carried and protected. And someone needs to explain to you what to eat and what not to eat. And adult males are willing to do that. And so they spend an enormous amount of time and energy into individuals that they don't get much back from. And I find that very interesting cases, these cases of altruism that don't fit any evolutionary scenario but nevertheless occurred.
And so we look at prosocial tendencies and helping behavior, and animals can be truly altruistic, and I'm convinced of that. But animals can also of course be very mean to each other. Chimpanzees, for example, they are known in the field sometimes to kill their neighbors because chimpanzees are very hostile and very xenophobic. If they see strangers, they have very different reactions to them than when they see their familial members. For example, familial group members they have empathic reactions and we can test that in particular ways, but with strangers they certainly don't have that. So chimpanzees are very good model of tribal humans so to speak, but we have an equally close relative which is the bonobo, exactly as close to us as the chimp. And bonobos ,when the groups meet in the wild instead of killing each other the way chimpanzees will do, they mingle, they have sex, they groom each other. It looks more like a picnic than warfare between them. The bonobos has been called xenophilic meaning is actually attracted to strangers and has positive contacts with them.
In my work I sometimes contrast anthropomorphism as anthropodenial. Anthropomorphism is when we put, let's say, too much human characteristic into an animal. And that's of course not good. But anthropodenial is also not good where we sort of deny the connection that we have with animals. And the fact that we are animals. I look at humans basically as primates. 95% of what we do are primate tendencies and primate emotions and primate sociality. And there is a certain part that is uniquely human, obviously, for example, I'm talking here to a TV screen which is pretty unique I would say, but still I'm communicating and making facial expressions and gestures, I'm communicating, there's an audience, which is a very primate thing to do. And so we have this very interesting combination of our cultural and technical achievements, with our old primate heritage. But I always look more at the primate heritage than anything else.
- Frans de Waal has studied the behavior of primates for five decades. Some of his many important observations center around the evolution of morality and just how much we have in common with the animal kingdom.
- The idea that animals are always in conflict with one another and competing for resources is "totally wrong," de Waal says.
- Other primates, specifically chimpanzees and bonobos, have demonstrated a range of traits and tendencies typically regarded as human, including empathy, friendship, reconciliation, altruism, and even adoption.
Say goodbye to air conditioning with new roofing material
The guilt-free air conditioning, called "cooling paper," is made from recyclable paper and doesn't use any electricity.
Air conditioning is something you barely notice — until the power goes out, and it no longer works. But what if keeping cool didn't require electricity at all?
A scientist has invented a material that reflects the sun's rays off rooftops, and even absorbs heat from homes and buildings and radiates it away. And — get this — it is made from recyclable paper.
The essential AC: Air conditioners are in 87% of homes in the United States, costing the homeowner $265 per year, on average. Some homes can easily spend twice that.
With global temperatures on the rise, no one is giving up their AC. More people are installing air conditioners than ever before, especially in developing countries where the middle class can finally afford them. 15 years ago, very few people in China's urban regions had air conditioners; now, there are more AC units in China than there are homes.
But AC has drawbacks: it's expensive, and it takes a ton of electricity, which usually comes from fossil fuels, causing air pollution and global warming.
No electricity required: Yi Zheng, an associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at Northeastern University, calls his material "cooling paper."
He hopes that people everywhere will wrap their houses in the cooling paper one day, reports Good News Network. In addition to the cooling benefits, the paper doesn't require any electricity, and it is 100% recyclable.
The paper can reduce a room's temperature by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a radical but effective alternative to today's air conditioners, which consume a lot of power.
How to make "cooling paper": I remember making paper as a kid by soaking newsprint, shredding it in the blender, and rolling the slurry flat while pressing out the water. Zheng's technique isn't any more advanced than my 4th-grade science fair project. Except instead of pressing flower petals into his pulp, he mixed it with the material that makes up Teflon. The "porous microstructure of the natural fibers" inside the cooling paper absorbs heat and transfers it away from the house.
Zheng even tried recycling his cooling paper to remake a new sheet and found that it didn't lose any cooling power in the process.
"I was surprised when I obtained the same result," Zheng said. "We thought there would be maybe 10 percent, 20 percent of loss, but no."
Four people in the world have a mysterious dementia. Could it hold a key to Alzheimer's?
Alzheimer's has proved difficult to treat. But solving the mystery of this ultra-rare frontotemporal dementia may unlock new understanding.
Her son had not been acting himself: a sweetheart, an adoring husband and father, he had turned mean. He would leave the door to their basement open, despite having an infant, and would leave medicine for his MS in reach of the kids on the counter.
But what finally proved that something was deeply, deeply wrong was the numbers.
Her son had always been exceptional at math, "Susan" tells me (a pseudonym to protect her family's privacy). A business owner, he had always been capable of doing complex functions in his head. But his company's books had suddenly become disarrayed. Susan visited him in his home office and pointed out the problem.
"He broke down and cried," Susan says. "He said, 'mom, you don't understand. I can't add or subtract anymore.'"
Her son was suffering a form of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare class of neurodegenerative disorders which attacks the brain's frontal and temporal lobes. It often comes on earlier than other forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer's — between the 40s and 60s — and causes changes in behavior, mood, and attitude. Those afflicted become someone else.
Like a horror movie villain, the disease stalked their family.
Susan heard similar stories about her ex-husband, their father. Her daughter began to exhibit symptoms, a clue that it could be a hereditary problem; soon her other son did as well.
But they had no idea what it was, or how to fight it.
Half a world away from Susan's American family, John Papatriantafyllou, director of the memory outpatient clinic at Medical Center Hospital of Athens, was caring for "Mary." Her husband had brought her to the hospital from western Greece after upsetting changes in her behavior and attitudes unbalanced their working class family. She would spend recklessly, act indifferent to family issues, fight with her husband; she would wash already clean clothes, and clean the house with filthy water.
"These strange things," Papatriantafyllou says. "Like something is going wrong with her."
Mary, as well as Susan's children, have a rare form of FTD — in fact, the rarest, caused by a single mutation in one of their genes, a mutation previously unseen by science.
But this devastating mutation, confirmed in just these four people in the world, could be the key to unlocking new drugs and diagnostic tools for the most common forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's.
A brain unlike any other
When Susan's son's issues first emerged, they thought perhaps it was related to his MS. But University of Pennsylvania MS specialist Clyde Markowitz wasn't so sure.
In the spring of 2009, Markowitz referred her son to Geoffrey K. Aguirre, a behavioral neurologist at UPenn, to figure out what was happening.
"I went as far as I possibly could with any testing that was available," Aguirre says. "I said 'boy, it's gotta be something new, and it's gotta be something genetic.'"
In 2013, Susan noticed what appeared to be symptoms in her daughter, and Aguirre referred them to the NIH Undiagnosed Disease Program — think "House" for research scientists. (Remarkably, Susan's brother had been to the NIH as well as a teen, for another improbably rare disease.)
Then, late in the winter of 2016, Susan's son died. They arranged an autopsy.
What UPenn neuropathologist Edward Lee found was a brain unlike any of the hundreds he had seen before — or the thousands his colleagues had seen, either. Inside, there were tangles of tau protein, like one would see in an Alzheimer's patient. And, in another part of the brain, he discovered vacuoles: holes in the neurons — the horrifying calling card of prion diseases, like kuru or mad cow.
But this was not Alzheimer's or a prion disease; it was something new.
That same month, NIH identified a mutation of interest on the family's VCP gene. Many dementias are characterized by protein abnormalities, like Alzheimer's notorious amyloid plaques and tau tangles. The VCP gene detangles these protein clumps in the brain — or is supposed to.
With a suspect mutation identified, the researchers named this new form of FTD "vacuolar tauopathy" (VT), after the signature vacuoles and tau tangles found in the autopsy.
But if you are going to claim the discovery of a brand new, genetic form of dementia, you must provide irrefutable evidence. Lee and his postdoc Nabil Darwich got to work.
Using cellular and mouse models, the team proved that the VCP mutation was associated with the tangling of tau proteins.
The VCP mutation directly causes the buildup of tau protein between brain cells — a buildup seen in Alzheimer's as well.
"If this mutation … causes tau (aggregation), perhaps the converse is true," Lee says.
"Perhaps if you can boost — or enhance — VCP activity, that could help break apart tau aggregates."
"It gives us more shots on goal"
Estimates from the WHO peg the number of people with dementia — including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, FTD, and other neurodegenerative diseases — at around 50 million worldwide. Of these, Alzheimer's has the lion's share, potentially causing up to 70% of dementia cases.
It is a disease burden borne with heart-rending intimacy, as loved ones slowly fade away or jarringly alter who they were. And it is a disease with precious few treatments coming down the pike.
Alzheimer's, despite its prevalence, has proved almost impossible to treat. Part of this is the murkiness inherent when doctors are battling diseases inside the brain. A gray box at best, shielded behind the blood-brain barrier, the nervous system is a difficult place to claim a victory. We do not know what sickens and slays the cells in these patients, or how to stop that process, Aguirre wrote in an email.
Part of it is that dementia cases and causes often aren't cut and dry.
"For Alzheimer's disease, we only find maybe 25% of our cohorts are pure (Alzheimer's)," says Lynn Bekris, a researcher at the Cleveland Clinic's Genomic Medicine Institute. The rest will have mixed pathologies, showing signs of multiple dementias; shades of Parkinson's, say.
Part of it is that research on once-promising treatment targets, like the amyloid plaques, keep coming up maddeningly short. Drugs have wiped away amyloid plaque in mice and humans, only to leave Alzheimer's running its course. Another recent hopeful drug candidate, aducanumab, has just recently come into doubt.
Tau protein is another prime target for Alzheimer's drugs. Under normal conditions, tau protein helps form the infrastructure that delivers nutrients to the brain cells. In Alzheimer's, these proteins clump and tangle together, a hallmark of the disease.
The VCP gene has been studied for drug potential before, Bekris says. "There's ways that people are hoping they can either inhibit it, or enhance it."
But the ultra-rare mutation that causes VT is different; it affects tau, unlike the other mutations, and its impact sits in a different part of the protein the VCP gene makes.
"It's potentially interesting in two types of dementias," Bekris says. "It could be interesting in (Alzheimer's), and it could also be interesting for the FTD."
The deleterious VT mutation has now been shown to be associated with tau protein tangling. If researchers could find a way to enhance VCP, they could potentially then detangle the tau — and possibly provide a new drug for not only FTDs, but also Alzheimer's.
"The more genes we discover that are distinct mechanisms, that will be helpful because, again, it gives us more shots on goal," Lee says.
But VCP seems to have an optimal level in the brain — too enhanced is bad, as is too inhibited — and it performs multiple jobs in neural cells, necessitating caution. "Are we sure there's not going to be some off-target effect that might not be good?" Lee says. "We won't know until we start going down this road, and seeing if it might be helpful."
And even that, as always when dealing with Alzheimer's, is tinged with uncertainty. It is a maddeningly slippery disease. Years ago, Papatriantafyllou recalls seeing slides showing remarkable improvement in a mouse model, leaving the clinicians in the audience in awe.
The treatment did not save people.
"It's like sand," Papatriantafyllou says — slipping forever through medicine's fingers.
"And after that, twenty years after that, we don't have anything," he says.
Fear and hope
Thus far, the mutation that causes vacuolar tauopathy has been confirmed in only four people: Susan's three children and Mary, in Greece. One other family is suspected of carrying the VT mutation in Japan.
Aguirre, Lee, and the researchers were driven to provide an answer for Susan, to find a cause for the disease attacking her children.
"This really weighed on me for years, trying to figure out what was wrong with this family," Aguirre says. "To get an answer (for Susan) was something that really hung on me."
The science was grinding; between the autopsy in 2016 and their publication in Science in 2020 Lee and his team amassed proof, ensured as much as they could that the insights their novel mutation provided were accurate.
"We wanted to do right by the family," Lee says. "I'd motivate my student, I'd say 'get that done, because the family's waiting.'"
And Susan is grateful for their efforts. Her son's symptoms could have been written off as complications from MS; his dementia could have been classified an already known cause, and the NIH and Lee may have never been involved.
"It was their humanity that helped get me through this," Susan says.
But they have provided more than an answer; they have provided a choice. With the mutation identified, Susan's grandchildren can now be tested for it (none yet have). It is a deeply personal decision, and offers both agony and agency.
Susan's grandson "Josh," who has seen VT progress in his mother, feels nervous about the test, although he considers it necessary. "I definitely want to get tested and find out if we have it or not," Josh says. "Because if we do, there's a high chance if we have kids to pass it on."
If the mutation is present, then options — like IVF — could ensure the mutation is stopped in this generation.
"Ashley" is the daughter of Susan's surviving son. She has been wrestling with her decision to be tested — confiding in close friends, her partner, her sister, her mother. The test could provide her a concrete no, or it could give her a 50/50 chance of yes; such a result would raise questions that are difficult to comprehend without being in such exceptionally rare circumstances.
"I have to wonder, is it ethically responsible of me to be in a long-term relationship like I am, not knowing what the eventuality of my state of mind is going to be?" she says. "Nobody can know."
Josh and his sister "Jen" participate in studies at UPenn; Ashley wants to, as well, but has not yet. With neurological assessments and spinal taps, their lives — and potential mutation — may unlock new drugs and diagnostic models for those with FTD, Alzheimer's, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Using their dreadful gift to potentially help millions of others is now Susan's mission; she wants to live to help each of her children until the end, ensuring their comfort, securing proper autopsies, and providing a stable adult in her grandchildren's lives. She knows her children will die; she knows others may not have to in the future.
"Anything that we can do for science."
Physicist creates AI algorithm that may prove reality is a simulation
A physicist creates an AI algorithm that predicts natural events and may prove the simulation hypothesis.
- Princeton physicist Hong Qin creates an AI algorithm that can predict planetary orbits.
- The scientist partially based his work on the hypothesis which believes reality is a simulation.
- The algorithm is being adapted to predict behavior of plasma and can be used on other natural phenomena.
A scientist devised a computer algorithm which may lead to transformative discoveries in energy and whose very existence raises the likelihood that our reality could actually be a simulation.
The algorithm was created by the physicist Hong Qin, from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).
The algorithm employs an AI process called machine learning, which improves its knowledge in an automated way, through experience.
Qin developed this algorithm to predict the orbits of planets in the solar system, training it on data of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Ceres, and Jupiter orbits. The data is "similar to what Kepler inherited from Tycho Brahe in 1601," as Qin writes in his newly-published paper on the subject. From this data, a "serving algorithm" can correctly predict other planetary orbits in the solar system, including parabolic and hyperbolic escaping orbits. What's remarkable, it can do so without having to be told about Newton's laws of motion and universal gravitation. It can figure those laws out for itself from the numbers.
Qin is now adapting the algorithm to predict and even control other behaviors, with a current focus on particles of plasma in facilities built for harvesting fusion energy powering the Sun and stars. Along with Eric Palmerduca, a Ph.D. graduate student at PPPL, Qin is using his technique "to learning an effective structure-preserving algorithm with long-term stability to simulate the gyrocenter dynamics in magnetic fusion plasmas," as he elaborated. He also plans to utilize the algorithm to study quantum physics.
Physicist Hong Qin with images of planetary orbits and computer code.
Credit: Elle Starkman
Qin explained the unusual approach taken by his work:
"Usually in physics, you make observations, create a theory based on those observations, and then use that theory to predict new observations, " said Qin. "What I'm doing is replacing this process with a type of black box that can produce accurate predictions without using a traditional theory or law. Essentially, I bypassed all the fundamental ingredients of physics. I go directly from data to data (…) There is no law of physics in the middle."
Qin was partially inspired by the work of Swedish philosopher Nick Bostrom, whose 2003 paper famously argued that the world we are living in may be an artificial simulation. What Qin believes he has accomplished with his algorithm is provide a working example of an underlying technology that could support the simulation in Bostrom's philosophical argument.
In an email exchange with Big Think, Qin remarked: "What is the algorithm running on the laptop of the Universe? If such an algorithm exists, I would argue that it should be a simple one defined on the discrete spacetime lattice. The complexity and richness of the Universe come from the enormous memory size and CPU power of the laptop, but the algorithm itself could be simple."
Certainly, the existence of an algorithm that derives meaningful predictions of natural events from data does not yet mean that we ourselves have the capabilities to simulate existence. Qin believes we are likely "many generations" away from being able to carry out such feats.
Qin's work takes the approach of using "discrete field theory," which he thinks is particularly well suited for machine learning, while somewhat difficult for "a current human" to understand. He explained that "a discrete field theory can be viewed as an algorithmic framework with adjustable parameters that can be trained using observational data." He added that "once trained, the discrete field theory becomes an algorithm of nature that computers can run to predict new observations."
Are we living in a simulation? | Bill Nye, Joscha Bach, Donald Hoffman | Big Think
According to Qin, discrete field theories go against the most popular method of studying physics today, which looks at spacetime as continuous. This approach was started with Isaac Newton, who invented three approaches to describing continuous spacetime, including Newton's law of motion, Newton's law of gravitation, and calculus.
Qin believes there are serious issues in modern research that stem from the laws of physics in continuous spacetime being expressed through differential equations and continuous field theories. If laws of physics were based on discrete spacetime, as Qin proposes, "many of the difficulties can be overcome."
If the world works according to discrete field theory, it would look like something out "The Matrix," made of pixels and data points.
Qin's work also coincides with the logic of Bostrom's simulation hypothesis and would mean that "the discrete field theories are more fundamental than our current laws of physics in continuous space." In fact, writes Qin, "our offspring must find the discrete field theories more natural than the laws in continuous space used by their ancestors during the 17th-21st centuries."
Check out Hong Qin's paper on the subject in Scientific Reports.
Psilocybin and depression: “magic mushroom” drug could regrow lost brain connections
Psychedelics have been shown to help reduce depression. This study may show us why.
- Stressed out mice have damaged neurons in their brains, and magic mushrooms can help them grow back.
- Neuronal damage, specifically a lack of dendritic spines, also has been observed in cases of depression in humans.
- So far, the findings are limited to mice, but the results hold promise for humans.
Psychedelics, long demonized as substances used only by quacks and hippies, have been enjoying a renaissance in the biomedical community over the past few years. Even the FDA is getting in on the action, declaring psilocybin (the drug in psychedelic mushrooms), a "breakthrough therapy" in the treatment of depressive disorders.
However, the decades of stigma and prohibition mean that a lot of research on how these drugs work in the brain remains to be done. Luckily, studies are currently being carried out to make up for lost time. One of them, published in Neuron, sheds light on the ability of psilocybin to help repair the damage of chronic stress on the brains of mice.
A long, strange month for some laboratory mice
While previous studies had demonstrated that psychedelics like psilocybin can help battle depression, how they did that at a neurological level remained unknown. To see how they affect the brains of a living creature, the researchers in this study gave either psilocybin or saline (a control) to stressed out mice.
Stress (via electric shocks, in this case) alters the brains of mice in ways that can be directly observed. They then could see how psilocybin remodeled their brains. Specifically, they were examining small protrusions called "spines" on dendrites, the parts of neurons that are responsible for receiving signals from other nerve cells.
Co-author Dr. Alex Kwan, associate professor of psychiatry at Yale University, explained these structures in an email to BigThink:
"Dendritic spines are the locations in brain cells where connections are made. It is where information is exchanged between brain cells. The strength and number of these connections are obviously important, because they dictate how our brain cells are wired together and could communicate to perform normal brain function."
These connections are often impacted by things like stress, and people with depression often have fewer of them. Chronic stress also lowers their number.
The mice were then examined over the next month for changes in their brain structure. By scanning their brains, the researchers were able to compare the growth of the dendritic spines in the mice given psilocybin with those of the control group. Over time, the spines in the psilocybin-treated mice were about 10 percent more numerous and larger than those in mice that were not given the drug.
This increase was durable, lasting for more than a month, and was caused by increased growth in the spines right after the administration of the drug. The mice given psychedelics also saw improvements in their maladaptive behaviors triggered by the stress of the electrical shocks.
Of mice and men
When asked if these findings were immediately applicable to humans, Dr. Kwan explained:
"It's difficult to speculate on humans based on mouse results. I can note though that mice are mammals and their cortex has some similarities with humans, although there are also some big differences. There is another study from a lab in Copenhagen where they imaged pigs that received psilocybin. There they also find that psilocybin leads to increases in markers of neuronal connections after a single dose. So we know at least it is true for mice and pigs. I am sure people are now doing studies to see if this is also true in humans."
So, maybe don't start self-medicating with 'shrooms just yet. Years of study to see how they affect the human brain are needed before we fully understand them. Luckily, the scientific community is extremely interested in the subject. As Dr. Kwan put it:
"Overall there is tremendous excitement in psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds for treating mental illnesses, but there is still a lot in terms of basic knowledge that we don't know. Where do these drugs act on the brain? What cell types do they target? I believe knowing more about what these drugs do at a cellular level is important if we want to use psilocybin as a treatment and find novel analogs that may be even better drugs."