How does gravity bend spacetime?
Time travel is possible, but only in one direction.
KONSTANTIN BATYGIN: In our daily experience we are used to thinking of events as being separated in space and separated in time and there's a true kind of sense of simultaneity, where two things that are separated in space happen in the same time, and we're okay with that. As it turns out, that's only an approximate view of what's really happening. In reality, space and time are strongly intertwined things and the union of them is called spacetime. Now spacetime is the grid if you will of this world. It is the coordinate system on which everything happens. And gravity tends to bend that coordinate system. And so indeed, gravity what we experience as falling, for example if we jump off a little hill or something like that, that is nothing. That is just a manifestation of the fact that spacetime continuum itself is being curved by the gravitational field of the Earth. What does this mean? What does this curving mean? It means that depending on how close you are to the source of gravity, time will pass at different rates. That said, biologically you will not experience it differently one way or another. The only thing that this is useful for is if you wanted to build a time machine.
So a time machine can never go backwards in time, but you can make a time machine that goes forward in time. Suppose you are a fan of some Netflix series and you want to watch the whole thing and you don't want to wait for different seasons to come out one year apart. You just want to binge watch the whole thing now. Then what you do is you build a planet and then you put yourself in the center so that you are experiencing no gravitational field because you are weightless in the center of the planet. You drill a hole and then you put a TV outside of the planet, submerge the TV in the gravitational field so that time passes more rapidly for the TV and then you watch. So, as a biological being you will not experience aging any differently at least due to gravity. You will not experience aging any differently if you live on a mountain or on the surface of the Earth.
America needs faster and cheaper pathways to good jobs
Colleges and universities can continue to ignore what the market wants, or they can get in the game and differentiate with new on-ground and online pathways to employment-centric education.
- Since the COVID-19 crisis, Google has seen an explosion in searches for online courses. Yet it has not seen any uptick in searches for degree programs. Why is that?
- When it comes to time, cost, and employment opportunities, traditional university degree programs are not paying attention to product-market fit.
- More and more students are searching for faster and cheaper pathways to good first digital jobs such as apprenticeships and programs that hire candidates on day one with a promise to upskill and ultimately place them at a client.
Here’s a new way to do study abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond
Would you study abroad online?
With the U.S. and much of the world engulfed in the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health risks have threatened to make study abroad difficult, if not impossible.
COVID-19 shutdown prevented 60 million infections in U.S., study says
The study also estimated that international lockdown efforts prevented more than 500 million infections worldwide.
- On Monday, the journal Nature published two studies on the efficacy of shutdown measures.
- Both concluded that shutdown efforts led to significant deceases in death and infection rates.
- The studies highlight how important it is to consider exponential growth when thinking about the spread of viruses.
GREGG NEWTON / Getty<p>The study examined the efficacy of interventions in six countries: China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, and the United States. The researchers looked at epidemiological data in various areas, recording how quickly the virus was spreading without any preventative measures in place. In most areas, the number of infections was roughly doubling every two days.</p><p>Using this data on how fast COVID-19 was spreading in the spring, the researchers used economic models to estimate the effects of the six nations' shutdown orders. The results suggest that non-pharmaceutical interventions — like closing businesses and public spaces — significantly slowed the spread of the virus.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Without these policies employed, we would have lived through a very different April and May," Solomon Hsiang, lead study author and director of the Global Policy Laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/06/08/shutdowns-prevented-60-million-coronavirus-infections-us-study-finds/" target="_blank">told</a> the Washington Post.</p>
The power of exponential growth<p>Both studies highlight the importance of stopping a virus from spreading as early as possible. That's mainly because of exponential growth: When infections double every two days, it doesn't take long to reach pandemic levels. In other words, an outbreak left unmitigated becomes increasingly dangerous with every minute.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"...our analysis of existing policies indicates that seemingly small delays in policy deployment likely produced dramatically different health outcomes," the Berkeley researchers wrote.</p><p>Both studies also noted that the pandemic is ongoing, and suggested that these kinds of non-pharmaceutical measures are still helping to limit the total worldwide number of infections.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The whole point of this study is to help us understand what we got for this tremendous sacrifice that the country has gone through," he told the Washington Post. "Ultimately, whether or not it was worth it is something society has to decide."</p>
Scientists Find First Observed Evidence That Our Universe May Be a Hologram
Physicists finds evidence from just after the Big Bang that supports the controversial holographic universe theory.
An international study claims to have found first observed evidence that our universe is a hologram.
5 products that come from outer space
Can't get to space? Why not bring space to you?
- Meteorites have been used for a variety of practical purposes since the Bronze Age.
- Since we can get iron from Earth, some of these items are focused towards collectors.
- These items are practical, beautiful, and remind us of the heavens we interact with more than we think.
Meteorite rings<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1473923&u=2216766&m=93947&urllink=&afftrack=" ><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM4MTc3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNjk2MTkyMX0.kVSf7PddhkkHDK14AcHJ97TBxpC9xAG6x2sgnrPdS5s/img.jpg?width=980" id="a9f68" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2e5c2a79f73a5f13027a6a39104b4a7d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a>
Manly Bands makes wedding rings out of the rare Gibeon meteorite.
Photo: Manly Bands Rings<p>Manly Bands makes men's wedding bands that are a bit more exciting that your usual gold and silver. It uses materials that span the periodic table—like carbon fiber, titanium and tungsten—and even wood, antler, and dinosaur bone. What caught our eye, though, are the <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1473923&u=2216766&m=93947&urllink=&afftrack=" target="_blank">rings that use shards of Gibeon meteorite</a>, which crashed into Namibia in prehistoric times, and have a cool medium grey coloring and characteristic <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Widmanst%C3%A4tten_pattern" target="_blank">Widmanstätten pattern</a>. The website includes instructions on how to properly care for the rings so that you can keep this out-of-this-world piece for years to come and get a glimpse of space every time you look at your hands. <br></p>
Meteorite jewelry<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM2Njg4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTkwMjEwOX0.9BXo_6msPVw88IBJqrX1k0g5hEgm0y07YabinAZBEus/img.jpg?width=980" id="f5ddd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e1acde19544f9f9b3306a1af5a12ff42" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Photo: The Space Store<p>Are you looking for a little more variety than just rings? More of a necklace person? That's fine; <a href="https://thespacestore.com/collections/meteorite-jewelry/products/stone-meteorite-cage-pendant-with-18-sterling-silver-chain-necklace" target="_blank">The Space Store</a> has you covered. They have a variety of items made with meteorites, including watches, pendants, earrings, and jewelry. If you have a more minimalist sense of fashion, they also offer vials of moon dust.</p>
Space pens!<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM2Njg5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjM3NDE1MH0.yikJe-t_NFxcZw0xo0yFZjiPNfT8t1ayUTEl9KoTQCQ/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C367%2C0%2C472&height=700" id="ac7d5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8bbb5bbd9bf351ea998b52c45677e71" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Photo: Grayson Tighe<p>A long time ago in a galaxy not so far from here, people didn't type everything they had to say. They wrote it on paper with indelible ink, taking the time and effort to produce the thoughts they wanted to record by hand. These <a href="http://graysontighe.com/gallery-limitededitions/" target="_blank">Grayson Tighe</a> pens are made from Gibeon meteorite, gold, and stainless steel by hand in Switzerland.</p><p> The price isn't listed on the website, so you might have to ask for it. That was something else we used to do way back when.</p>
Role-playing dice from space!<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM4MTg1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTU1Mzg4NH0.DISwy69Pg1yEeA9zmVpA66M6L0H8iSxK9CctqG8d3P0/img.jpg?width=980" id="c2277" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f21b0368637a11cd097e41fd5117e396" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Photo: ZucatiCorp<p>What every hardcore DnD player needs, but didn't know they wanted. <a href="http://crystalcaste.com/mm5/merchant.mvc?Screen=PROD&Store_Code=CC&Product_Code=02152S&Category_Code=" target="_blank">Crystal Case</a>'s stones are made from meteorite samples found in the desert of Oman, they are unweathered and quite durable. Until mithril dice become available, this is probably the coolest die you're going to come across. Dice made of this stuff are relatively hard to produce. As a result, similar ones on Etsy go for a lot <a href="https://www.etsy.com/search?q=Meteorite%20dice" target="_blank">more</a>. </p>
Pocket knives<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM2NjkxNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMTQzNzU4OH0.RkTX0R00EplXqzJgZ0q9mpTsYwlkCPXQdmXq_n8mKcU/img.png?width=1245&coordinates=6%2C0%2C105%2C0&height=700" id="d681f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d2d0f43d762a18ecb3e6e563b491bdf3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image provided by Perceval<p>For those with high-end taste in pocket knives and a flair for the exotic or who just really want to master their King Tut cosplay, these blades by <a href="https://www.perceval-knives.co.uk/56-meteorites-knives.html" target="_blank">Perceval</a> feature handles made of Muonionalusta meteorite to complement their fine craftsmanship.</p><p>Made in Thiers, France, a historical center of knife manufacturing, the knives combine a tradition of excellence with a unique material that reminds us of humanity's long relationship with the heavens and the occasional stony visitors we get. </p>