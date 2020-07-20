Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

Special glasses help colorblind people see more hues, even with glasses off

A new study enhanced color vision for individuals with the most common type of red-green color blindness.

Molly Hanson
20 July, 2020
Photo by Sharon Pittaway on Unsplash
  • Special glasses constructed with technically advanced "spectral notch filters" enhance color vision for individuals with the most common type of red-green color blindness.
  • The ability for colorblind participants to experience expanded color channels was demonstrated even after they took the glasses off.
  • At least 8 percent of men and .5 percent of women have red-green color vision deficiency (CVD).

A new study may be a breakthrough in treating the most common type of red-green color blindness.

Research conducted by UC Davis Eye Center in collaboration with Frances INSERM Stem Cell and Brain Research Institute discovered that special patented glasses constructed with technically advanced "spectral notch filters" enhance color vision for individuals with anomalous trichromacy.

Interestingly, the ability for colorblind participants to experience and discern expanded color channels was demonstrated even when they were not wearing the glasses.

Red-green color blindness

At least 8 percent of men and .5 percent of women have red-green color vision deficiency (CVD). That's 13 million people in the United States and 350 million globally.

Someone with "normal" color vision is able to experience one million hues and shades, but those with CVD see a diminished range of colors. They see colors that are more muted and washed out, and some colors are difficult to distinguish and may cause confusion.

This UC Davis study analyzed the impact of spectral notch filters—EnChroma glasses—on boosting the chromatic responses of observers with red-green CVD over a two-week period of usage. The filters are engineered to increase the separation between color channels to assist colorblind individuals in seeing colors more vibrantly and precisely.

Research findings 

The study, which was published in the journal Current Biology, had participants with CVD color blindness wear either the special filter glasses or placebo glasses.

"Over two weeks, [the participants] kept a diary and were re-tested on days 2, 4 and 11 but without wearing the glasses," UC Davis Health detailed in a news release statement. "The researchers found that wearing the filter glasses increased responses to chromatic contrast response in individuals with red-green color blindness." It's still not clear how long the enhancement to vision lingers after the filtered glasses are taken off, however evidence shows that the effect lasts for a substantial amount of time.

"Extended usage of these glasses boosts chromatic response in those with anomalous trichromacy (red-green color vision deficiency)," said John S. Werner, a professor of ophthalmology and a leader in vision science at UC Davis Health. "We found that sustained use over two weeks not only led to increased chromatic contrast response, but, importantly, these improvements persisted when tested without the filters, thereby demonstrating an adaptive visual response."

Seeing color 

The researchers in this study think that the study's results suggest that modifications of photoreceptor signals activate a plastic post-receptoral substrate in the brain that could possibly be exploited for visual rehabilitation.

"When I wear the glasses outside, all the colors are extremely vibrant and saturated, and I can look at trees and clearly tell that each tree has a slightly different shade of green compared to the rest," said Alex Zbylut, one of the colorblind study participants who got the placebo glasses first and then tried the special filter version afterwards. "I had no idea how colorful the world is and feel these glasses can help colorblind people better navigate color and appreciate the world."

Read the study in Current Biology here.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
health science blindness sight
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

Now, more than ever, student-focused education is critical

The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting the innovations that have been desperately needed in higher education all along.

Photo: Courtesy of Western Governors University
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • Regardless of the means of delivery—in person or remote learning during coronavirus—effective, high-quality education must focus on the student, writes Scott D. Pulsipher, president of online university Western Governors University (WGU).
  • Among other innovations, WGU differs from most higher education institutions in two important ways: Progress is based on competency, not credits or course hours; and students are supported by dedicated mentors and course experts.
  • WGU, and institutions like it, are emerging as examples of innovation ahead of the curve during this coronavirus wake-up call.
Keep reading Show less
education learning technology innovation

5 of Albert Einstein's favorite books

Some books had a profound influence on Einstein's thinking and theories.

Getty Images
Culture & Religion
  • Einstein had a large library and was a voracious reader.
  • The famous physicist admitted that some books influenced his thinking.
  • The books he preferred were mostly philosophical and scientific in nature.
Keep reading Show less
books history science education physics astronomy philosophy intelligence art

​How start-ups raise capital when their bank account is empty

Big Think's co-founder and CEO, Victoria Montgomery Brown, offers six pieces of advice to founders in her forthcoming book.

Credit: PM Images via Getty Images
Personal Growth
  • Big Think's CEO and co-founder Victoria Montgomery Brown explores the challenges of being a female entrepreneur in her forthcoming book, Digital Goddess.
  • In one chapter, Brown offers key insights into how to raise capital when you have no money and no MVP.
  • She advises to use every edge at your disposal; perseverance and tenacity are essential.
Keep reading Show less
Entrepreneurs creativity goal-setting investment productivity business

The real-world effect of coronavirus conspiracy theories

This is what happens when the fringe becomes mainstream.

Protesters gather to demonstrate against lockdown measures and government policy on the 71st anniversary of Germany's Basic Law during the coronavirus crisis on May 23, 2020 in Cologne, Germany.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Coronavirus
  • New research finds that YouTube is the worst disseminator of coronavirus misinformation.
  • People that rely on social media for their news are more likely to believe coronavirus conspiracy beliefs.
  • With only 50 percent of Americans willing to get a vaccination, conspiracy theories are fueling a public health crisis.
Keep reading Show less
public health fake news society health Mental health coronavirus
Videos

Drugs: What America gets wrong about addiction and policy

Addiction is not a moral failure. It is a learning disorder, and viewing it otherwise stops communities and policy makers from the ultimate goal: harm reduction.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast