Special glasses help colorblind people see more hues, even with glasses off
A new study enhanced color vision for individuals with the most common type of red-green color blindness.
- Special glasses constructed with technically advanced "spectral notch filters" enhance color vision for individuals with the most common type of red-green color blindness.
- The ability for colorblind participants to experience expanded color channels was demonstrated even after they took the glasses off.
- At least 8 percent of men and .5 percent of women have red-green color vision deficiency (CVD).
A new study may be a breakthrough in treating the most common type of red-green color blindness.
Research conducted by UC Davis Eye Center in collaboration with Frances INSERM Stem Cell and Brain Research Institute discovered that special patented glasses constructed with technically advanced "spectral notch filters" enhance color vision for individuals with anomalous trichromacy.
Interestingly, the ability for colorblind participants to experience and discern expanded color channels was demonstrated even when they were not wearing the glasses.
Red-green color blindness
At least 8 percent of men and .5 percent of women have red-green color vision deficiency (CVD). That's 13 million people in the United States and 350 million globally.
Someone with "normal" color vision is able to experience one million hues and shades, but those with CVD see a diminished range of colors. They see colors that are more muted and washed out, and some colors are difficult to distinguish and may cause confusion.
This UC Davis study analyzed the impact of spectral notch filters—EnChroma glasses—on boosting the chromatic responses of observers with red-green CVD over a two-week period of usage. The filters are engineered to increase the separation between color channels to assist colorblind individuals in seeing colors more vibrantly and precisely.
Research findings
The study, which was published in the journal Current Biology, had participants with CVD color blindness wear either the special filter glasses or placebo glasses.
"Over two weeks, [the participants] kept a diary and were re-tested on days 2, 4 and 11 but without wearing the glasses," UC Davis Health detailed in a news release statement. "The researchers found that wearing the filter glasses increased responses to chromatic contrast response in individuals with red-green color blindness." It's still not clear how long the enhancement to vision lingers after the filtered glasses are taken off, however evidence shows that the effect lasts for a substantial amount of time."Extended usage of these glasses boosts chromatic response in those with anomalous trichromacy (red-green color vision deficiency)," said John S. Werner, a professor of ophthalmology and a leader in vision science at UC Davis Health. "We found that sustained use over two weeks not only led to increased chromatic contrast response, but, importantly, these improvements persisted when tested without the filters, thereby demonstrating an adaptive visual response."
Seeing color
The researchers in this study think that the study's results suggest that modifications of photoreceptor signals activate a plastic post-receptoral substrate in the brain that could possibly be exploited for visual rehabilitation.
"When I wear the glasses outside, all the colors are extremely vibrant and saturated, and I can look at trees and clearly tell that each tree has a slightly different shade of green compared to the rest," said Alex Zbylut, one of the colorblind study participants who got the placebo glasses first and then tried the special filter version afterwards. "I had no idea how colorful the world is and feel these glasses can help colorblind people better navigate color and appreciate the world."
Read the study in Current Biology here.
Now, more than ever, student-focused education is critical
The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting the innovations that have been desperately needed in higher education all along.
- Regardless of the means of delivery—in person or remote learning during coronavirus—effective, high-quality education must focus on the student, writes Scott D. Pulsipher, president of online university Western Governors University (WGU).
- Among other innovations, WGU differs from most higher education institutions in two important ways: Progress is based on competency, not credits or course hours; and students are supported by dedicated mentors and course experts.
- WGU, and institutions like it, are emerging as examples of innovation ahead of the curve during this coronavirus wake-up call.
Photo: Courtesy of Western Governors University<p>Regardless of the means of delivery, effective, high-quality education must focus on the student. While it is vital to maintain academic excellence as institutions and programs move online, providing faculty and staff support is equally important. In times of crisis, we need to address students' academic as well as personal needs and deliver innovations that help students persist through the financial, health, and family challenges so many are facing.</p><p>As president of <a href="https://www.wgu.edu/" target="_blank">nonprofit, online, competency-based Western Governors University (WGU)</a>—which now serves 121,000 students and has more than 178,000 graduates across the U.S. in the highly in-demand fields of nursing, teaching, information technology, and business—student-centric education is my full-time preoccupation. At WGU, we put student experience at the center of everything we do, which changes the model of education from top to bottom.</p>
5 of Albert Einstein's favorite books
Some books had a profound influence on Einstein's thinking and theories.
- Einstein had a large library and was a voracious reader.
- The famous physicist admitted that some books influenced his thinking.
- The books he preferred were mostly philosophical and scientific in nature.
5. “Analysis of Sensations” by Ernst Mach<p>Einstein's development of the theory of relativity was by his own admission influenced by the work of <strong>Ernst Mach</strong> – a 19th-century Austrian philosopher and physicist. In his <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Analysis-Sensations-Ernst-Mach/dp/0486605256" target="_blank">Analysis of Sensations,"</a> Mach wrote about the elusive nature of the human senses and the mutability of the ego. </p><p>Mach's work also included criticism of Newton's theories of time and space – another source of inspiration for Einstein's own ideas. In fact, Einstein named a hypothesis that he derived from Mach as 'Mach's Principle' – the idea that inertia is originated in an interaction between bodies, which was an idea Einstein himself saw as instrumental. </p><p>In a <a href="http://www.scienceforums.com/topic/3025-einsteins-intellectual-debt-to-david-hume/" target="_blank">1915 letter</a> he wrote to Moritz Schlick, Einstein explained what writers influenced his thinking in coming up with the theory of relativity, saying:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"You have also correctly seen that this trend of thought [positivism] was of great influence on my efforts, and specifically E. Mach and still much more Hume, whose treatise on understanding I studied with fervor and admiration shortly before the discovery of the theory of relativity. It is very well possible that without these philosophical studies I would not have arrived at the solution."</p><p>While he revealed in this letter that the work of Ernst Mach and David Hume inspired his thinking, it is known also that in later years Einstein came to repudiate Mach's work and positivism in particular – the logic-centered philosophy that rejects theology and metaphysics, maintaining that every rational assertion can be scientifically verified and that "positive" knowledge is based on natural phenomena and their properties.</p>
Ernst Mach.
Photo by H. F. Jütte. 1902.
4. “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes<p>Leopold Infeld, who worked with Einstein, wrote in his autobiography <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Quest-Autobiography-AMS-Chelsea-Publishing/dp/0821840738" target="_blank">"The Quest"</a> about how much Einstein loved Cervantes's classic tale of the chivalrous knight <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Don-Quixote-Dover-Thrift-Editions/dp/0486821951/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548853658&sr=1-1-spons&keywords=don+quixote&psc=1" target="_blank"><strong>Don Quixote:</strong></a></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Einstein lay in bed without shirt or pajamas, with Don Quixote on his night table. It is the book which he enjoys most and likes to read for relaxation…"</p>
3. “Ethics” by Baruch Spinoza<p><strong>Baruch Spinoza</strong> was a 17th-century Jewish-Dutch philosopher whose writings provided the groundwork for the Enlightenment and contemporary biblical criticism. Spinoza's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ethics-Benedict-Spinoza/dp/163600055X" target="_blank">"Ethics"</a> is one of the fundamental works of Western thinking, describing full cosmology and a picture of reality, while providing instruction for leading an ethical life. The book describes God as the natural order, with humans being the "modes" of God. Everything that happens, per Spinoza's thinking, follows from the nature of God.</p><p>This "pantheism" of Spinoza was part of Einstein's own spiritual view of the world, <a href="https://bigthink.com/did-einstein-pray-what-the-great-genius-thought-about-god" target="_self">as he told</a> to Rabbi Herbert S. Goldstein:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"> <em></em>"I believe in Spinoza's God, who reveals himself in the harmony of all that exists, not in a God who concerns himself with the fate and the doings of mankind."<em></em></p><p> Check out this video on Spinoza's philosophy:</p>
The philosophy of Baruch Spinoza<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7aeb3240af61a2a0aa64f6460f3093b"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pVEeXjPiw54?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
2. “A Treatise of Human Nature” by David Hume<p> By his own admission, this book by an 18th-century Scottish philosopher, that looked to understand the link between science and human nature, had a big influence on Einstein. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1466297468?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creativeASIN=1466297468&linkCode=xm2&tag=favobooks0b-20" target="_blank">Hume's accomplishment</a> of articulating a scientifically moral philosophy appealed to the physicist as did the book's call to move from metaphysical speculation towards facts you can observe. There was also an important caveat to this, according to Hume, that observation alone cannot grasp the laws of nature. This implication had a profound impact on the development of Einstein's counter-intuitive ideas.</p>
1. Johann von Goethe’s oeuvre<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTEzMjAyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTA2NTQ2Mn0.q9TpNDHid8xpFVSOXksNQZx9pDIJbZWsFTfrD4GTqOo/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C110%2C0%2C1552&height=700" id="e212c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c2fc8aea936b01d506c1d776c1f8fbc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Johann Wolfgang von Goethe " />
Johann Goethe.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images<p>Perhaps the most sizable part of Einstein's large collection of books belonged to the German author <strong>Johann von Goethe.</strong> The physicist owned the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Essential-Goethe-Johann-Wolfgang-von/dp/0691162905/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548764454&sr=1-1&keywords=johann+von+goethe" target="_blank">collected works</a> of the author in a 36-volume edition, along with an additional 12 volumes as well as 2 volumes of the "Optics" (including a letter exchange between Goethe and Schiller), and another volume of "Faust".</p><p>Einstein kept a bust of Goethe and was known to quote the writer to his German-speaking assistants. In a <a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=G_iziBAPXtEC&pg=PA125&lpg=PA125&dq=%E2%80%9CI+admire+Goethe+as+a+poet+without+peer,+and+as+one+of+the+smartest+and+wisest+men+of+all+time.+Even+his+scholarly+ideas+deserve+to+be+held+in+high+esteem,+and+his+faults+are+those+of+any+great+man%E2%80%9D.&source=bl&ots=NQ86cmgtWp&sig=ACfU3U1p4QlIemFnBV1YNv-6GGGrO4mJ2w&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi_7OHe0JXgAhVokeAKHYC6DUAQ6AEwAHoECAEQAQ#v=onepage&q=%E2%80%9CI%20admire%20Goethe%20as%20a%20poet%20without%20peer%2C%20and%20as%20one%20of%20the%20smartest%20and%20wisest%20men%20of%20all%20time.%20Even%20his%20scholarly%20ideas%20deserve%20to%20be%20held%20in%20high%20esteem%2C%20and%20his%20faults%20are%20those%20of%20any%20great%20man%E2%80%9D.&f=false" target="_blank">1932 letter</a> to Leopold Casper, Einstein wrote that he admired Goethe as <em></em>"a poet without peer, and as one of the smartest and wisest men of all time." He added that "even his scholarly ideas deserve to be held in high esteem, and his faults are those of any great man."<em></em></p><p>If you're looking for more great books enjoyed by the world-changing scientist, it is known that he also loved <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0374528373/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=390957&creativeASIN=0374528373&linkCode=as2&tag=favobooks0b-20" target="_blank">"The Brother Karamazov"</a> by Fyodor Dostoyevsky and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Isis-Unveiled-Master-Key-Mysteries-Illustrated/dp/1979194122/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548866911&sr=1-1&keywords=%22Isis+Unveiled%22" target="_blank">"Isis Unveiled" </a>– a mystical tract by the theosophist Helena Petrovna Blavatsky.</p>
How start-ups raise capital when their bank account is empty
Big Think's co-founder and CEO, Victoria Montgomery Brown, offers six pieces of advice to founders in her forthcoming book.
- Big Think's CEO and co-founder Victoria Montgomery Brown explores the challenges of being a female entrepreneur in her forthcoming book, Digital Goddess.
- In one chapter, Brown offers key insights into how to raise capital when you have no money and no MVP.
- She advises to use every edge at your disposal; perseverance and tenacity are essential.
Credit: Harper Collins<p><strong><a href="https://bit.ly/2ZAbMqO" target="_blank">Get the free download:</a></strong><strong> 7 Things You Need to Sort Out Before Starting a Business</strong></p><p><em>Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur </em>by Big Think founder Victoria Montgomery Brown is available for <a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" target="_blank">preorder now</a>.</p>
The real-world effect of coronavirus conspiracy theories
This is what happens when the fringe becomes mainstream.
- New research finds that YouTube is the worst disseminator of coronavirus misinformation.
- People that rely on social media for their news are more likely to believe coronavirus conspiracy beliefs.
- With only 50 percent of Americans willing to get a vaccination, conspiracy theories are fueling a public health crisis.
Coronavirus: Conspiracy Theories: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a5188224279cc959c6a112713437d500"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0b_eHBZLM6U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Allington's team used data collected from partnerships with CitizenMe (Study 1) and Ipsos-MORI (Studies 2 and 3). In the first study, respondents had to identify the truth behind three conspiracy beliefs:</p><ul><li>The virus that causes COVID-19 was probably created in a laboratory</li><li>The symptoms of COVID-19 seem to be connected to 5G mobile network radiation</li><li>The COVID-19 pandemic was planned by certain pharmaceutical corporations and government agencies</li></ul><p>Among their findings, younger people tend to buy into one or more conspiracy belief, while older respondents are more likely to engage in protective behaviors. Women listen to public health guidance more than men, though there is no gender distinction in those that believe in conspiracy theories. </p><p>Study 2 also asked about the possibility of the novel coronavirus being created in a laboratory, while Study 3 looked more deeply into the respondents' usage of social media. In each case, the results were clear: people that rely on social media for news are more likely to peddle in conspiracy theories. </p><p>YouTube appears to be the most problematic source of misinformation. Slickly produced shows, such as London Real, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2y5v6vJCso" target="_blank">feature</a> prominent anti-vaxxers like Del Bigtree. The anti-vaxx propaganda film, "<a href="https://bigthink.com/coronavirus/the-plandemic" target="_self">Plandemic</a>," was viewed over eight million times on YouTube before it was removed; the producer, Mikki Willis, is <a href="https://www.facebook.com/mikki.willis/posts/2875973472513592" target="_blank">using this spotlight</a> to raise funds for Part 2. These are only two examples in a deluge of anti-vaxx videos driving a dangerous narrative. </p><p>The danger is especially prevalent as a coronavirus vaccine becomes a possibility. Oxford University researchers have <a href="https://apnews.com/fdd8be1fafa10b71d4de0dabbcd74bdf?fbclid=IwAR1djL-pXBBxsImTlYIwnlYvJG2lHvtMVAZCfojI1MS_iVZFwNj-IAnypnI" target="_blank">just discovered</a> a strong candidate. Still, a June poll found that <a href="https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/just-50-americans-plan-get-covid-19-vaccine-here-s-how-win-over-rest" target="_blank">only 50 percent of Americans</a> plan on getting a coronavirus vaccine. If anti-vaxx organizations continue to influence the public, less than half of this country could receive a vaccination. </p><p>In America, conspiracy beliefs are not only spread on social media. A <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/coronavirus-covid-19/fox-news-pushed-coronavirus-misinformation-253-times-just-five-days" target="_blank">recent study</a> found Fox News pushing coronavirus misinformation 253 times over a five-day period. The going narrative is that vaccination is a question of "individual liberty," and if you're vaccinated you shouldn't worry about the unvaccinated. As with other misinformation, this is false, exposing the real danger of coronavirus misinformation. </p>
People participate in a Reopen New Jersey protest on May 25, 2020 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images<p>In her book, "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1555977200?tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1" target="_blank">On Immunity</a>," writer Eula Biss asks readers to imagine vaccination "as a kind of banking of immunity." When getting vaccinated, you contribute to a collective bank, ensuring those who cannot or will not get vaccinated are protected. Herd immunity only occurs when a population reaches a certain threshold; that threshold is well over 50 percent.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The unvaccinated person is protected by the bodies around her, bodies through which disease is not circulating," writes Biss. "But a vaccinated person is surrounded by bodies that host disease is left vulnerable to vaccine failure or fading immunity. We are protected not so much by our own skin, but by what is beyond it. The boundaries between our bodies begin to dissolve here." </p><p>The prevalence of immunosuppressed individuals unable to get vaccinated is left out of this conversation. This is a growing concern in countries like America, where obesity has led to increasing numbers of immunosuppressed citizens. </p><p>While the myth that children are protected against the ravages of the coronavirus persists, the <a href="https://apple.news/AiPKQDP1BTEuNtlRaVJ-6bg" target="_blank">long-term complications</a> of this multi-system disease are still becoming known, making anti-vaxx parents accountable for potential harm that may come. </p><p>Every citizen should be wary of a rushed vaccine. Researchers are attempting to create a vaccine faster than ever. There are inherent dangers in such a pursuit. But costs associated with rejecting any vaccine on the grounds of perceived "sovereignty" is even more dangerous. The price we'll pay for this misinformation is higher than any society can bear. </p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
