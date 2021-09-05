Follow Us
Black swans: can we learn to predict unpredictable events?
A black swan event is rare but disruptive — and might be predictable.
A black swan event has, unfortunately, nothing to do with Natalie Portman or Western Australia; it describes an event that is extremely unlikely, but can cause massive upheaval. For example, the 2008 global recession or, say, pretty much all of 2020.
By definition, no one sees a black swan event coming — but researchers at Stanford are attempting to change that. They are building a computational method to try and predict when the next graceful neck will raise its head.
"This work is exciting because it's a chance to take the knowledge and the computational tools that we're building in the lab and use those to better understand — even predict or forecast — what happens in the world surrounding us," Bo Wang, assistant professor of bioengineering at Stanford and senior author of the study, told Stanford News.
Predicting unprecedented events
Published in PLOS Computational Biology, the method is based on natural systems, Stanford News reports, and could be useful in environmental and healthcare research. (Applications in other fields with black swan events, like economics and politics, may be further down the pike.)
According to Stanford News, the work was inspired by Samuel Bray, a research assistant in Wang's lab.
"Existing methods rely on what we have seen to predict what might happen in the future, and that's why they tend to miss black swan events," Wang told Stanford News.
"But Sam's method is different in that it assumes we are only seeing part of the world. It extrapolates a little about what we're missing, and it turns out that helps tremendously in terms of prediction."
How it works
Bray had been studying microbial communities for years, and in that time he had observed a few events wherein one microbe would explode in population, overwhelming its rivals. Bray and Wang wondered if this also happened outside the lab, and if so, if it could be predicted.
To find out, the two not only needed to find ecological systems with their own black swan events, but ones with massive and detailed amounts of data, both about the events themselves and the ecosystem they happened in.
Three data sets from natural systems were chosen: algae, barnacle, and mussel measurements on the Kiwi coast taken monthly for 20 years; Black Sea plankton levels taken twice weekly for eight years; and a Harvard study that took net carbon measurements from a forest every half hour since 1991.
They crunched all this data using statistical physics — that's physics which uses probability theory and statistics in an attempt to puzzle out physical events. Specifically, they used models developed for avalanches and other natural systems with physical fluctuations that are short-term, extreme, and come on without notice — the same qualities that mark a black swan event.
Taking that analysis, they developed a method for predicting a black swan event. The method is meant to be open to variables like species and time-scale, allowing it to work even with lower quality data.
The method was tested against the three datasets it was constructed with. Armed with fragments that showed only the smallest variance, the method did accurately predict the black swan event occurring.
Wang and Bray hope to widen their predictor, bringing it to other fields where a black swan event may occur, including economics, epidemiology, and physics.
The work joins a burgeoning field of AI algorithms and computational models geared towards extreme events, including ones meant to predict wildfires, assist in search and rescue at sea, and optimize emergency response.
Japan finds a huge cache of scarce rare-earth minerals
Japan looks to replace China as the primary source of critical metals
- Enough rare earth minerals have been found off Japan to last centuries
- Rare earths are important materials for green technology, as well as medicine and manufacturing
- Where would we be without all of our rare-earth magnets?
Rare earth elements are a set of 17 metals that are integral to our modern lifestyle and efforts to produce ever-greener technologies. The "rare" designation is a bit of a misnomer: It's not that they're not plentiful, but rather that they're found in small concentrations, and are especially difficult to successfully extract since they blend in with and resemble other minerals in the ground. China currently produces over 90% of the world's supply of rare metals, with seven other countries mining the rest. So though they're not precisely "rare," they are scarce. In 2010, the U.S. Department of energy issued a report that warned of a critical shortage of five of the elements. Now, however, Japan has found a massive deposit of rare earths sufficient to supply the world's needs for hundred of years.
What are the rare earth elements?
(julie deshaies/Shutterstock)
The rare earth metals can be mostly found in the second row from the bottom in the Table of Elements. According to the Rare Earth Technology Alliance, due to the "unique magnetic, luminescent, and electrochemical properties, these elements help make many technologies perform with reduced weight, reduced emissions, and energy consumption; or give them greater efficiency, performance, miniaturization, speed, durability, and thermal stability."
In order of atomic number, the rare earths are:
- Scandium or Sc (21) — This is used in TVs and energy-saving lamps.
- Yttrium or Y (39) — Yttrium is important in the medical world, used in cancer drugs, rheumatoid arthritis medications, and surgical supplies. It's also used in superconductors and lasers.
- Lanthanum or La (57) — Lanthanum finds use in camera/telescope lenses, special optical glasses, and infrared absorbing glass.
- Cerium or Ce (58) — Cerium is found in catalytic converters, and is used for precision glass-polishing. It's also found in alloys, magnets, electrodes, and carbon-arc lighting.
- Praseodymium or Pr (59) — This is used in magnets and high-strength metals.
- Neodymium or Nd (60) — Many of the magnets around you have neodymium in them: speakers and headphones, microphones, computer storage, and magnets in your car. It's also found in high-powered industrial and military lasers. The mineral is especially important for green tech. Each Prius motor, for example, requires 2.2 lbs of neodymium, and its battery another 22-33 lbs. Wind turbine magnets require 43.2 kilograms of neodymium per megawatt of power.
- Promethium or Pm (61) — This is used in pacemakers, watches, and research.
- Samarium or Sm (62) — This mineral is used in magnets in addition to intravenous cancer radiation treatments and nuclear reactor control rods.
- Europium or Eu (63) — Europium is used in color displays and compact fluorescent light bulbs.
- Gadolinium or Gd (64) — It's important for nuclear reactor shielding, cancer radiation treatments, as well as x-ray and bone-density diagnostic equipment.
- Terbium or Tb (65) — Terbium has similar uses to Europium, though it's also soft and thus possesses unique shaping capabilities .
- Dysprosium or Dy (66) — This is added to other rare-earth magnets to help them work at high temperatures. It's used for computer storage, in nuclear reactors, and in energy-efficient vehicles.
- Holmium or Ho (67) — Holmium is used in nuclear control rods, microwaves, and magnetic flux concentrators.
- Erbium or Er (68) — This is used in fiber-optic communication networks and lasers.
- Thulium or Tm (69) — Thulium is another laser rare earth.
- Ytterbium or Yb (70) — This mineral is used in cancer treatments, in stainless steel, and in seismic detection devices.
- Lutetium or Lu (71) — Lutetium can target certain cancers, and is used in petroleum refining and positron emission tomography.
Where Japan found is rare earths
Minimatori Torishima Island
(Chief Master Sergeant Don Sutherland, U.S. Air Force)
Japan located the rare earths about 1,850 kilometers off the shore of Minamitori Island. Engineers located the minerals in 10-meter-deep cores taken from sea floor sediment. Mapping the cores revealed and area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers containing rare earths.
Japan's engineers estimate there's 16 million tons of rare earths down there. That's five times the amount of the rare earth elements ever mined since 1900. According to Business Insider, there's "enough yttrium to meet the global demand for 780 years, dysprosium for 730 years, europium for 620 years, and terbium for 420 years."
The bad news, of course, is that Japan has to figure out how to extract the minerals from 6-12 feet under the seabed four miles beneath the ocean surface — that's the next step for the country's engineers. The good news is that the location sits squarely within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, so their rights to the lucrative discovery will be undisputed.
Rhino mystery going back to Darwin solved
A recent study sheds light on the evolutionary history of rhinoceroses and their remarkably low levels of genetic diversity.
- Rhinos were once a highly successful family of mammals that included more than 100 species, most of which have been extinct for more than two million years.
- The evolutionary history of rhinos has long puzzled scientists.
- New research has solved a longstanding debate about the lineage of rhinos, while shedding new light on rhinos' lack of genetic diversity.
Ancient Earth was a better home for rhinoceroses than today's. After emerging in North America or Eurasia about 55 million years ago, the herbivorous mammals went on to radiate into more than 100 species that roamed Eurasia, North and Central America, and Africa.
Some were quite different from modern species. Hyracodontidae, for example, were a family of hornless rhinos that looked like muscular horses. Metamynodon rhinos seemed to spend much of their time in the water, like hippos. And then there was Paraceratherium, which at 23 feet tall and 33,000 pounds, was one of the largest land mammals to ever walk the planet.
But by the time the Pleistocene epoch began some 2.5 million years ago, the majority of rhinos had gone extinct. By the end of the Pleistocene, about 11,700 years ago, only nine rhino species had survived. Today five species remain, and all are endangered.
Scientists have a decent understanding of why the more recent rhinos went extinct — likely a combination of pre-industrial climate change and poaching. But what has long puzzled biologists is the evolutionary lineage of rhinos.
Since the time of Charles Darwin, there has been debate over how the existing species of rhinos are related to their recently deceased relatives. Biologists have proposed several hypotheses for the lineage of recent rhinos, centering on different factors like geography or horn characteristics. That debate now seems settled.
The evolutionary history of rhinos
A recent study — published in the journal Cell — analyzed a genome dataset of eight rhino species, including all extant species and three extinct ones. The extant species included the Indian rhinoceros, white rhinoceros, black rhinoceros, Sumatran rhinoceros, and the Javan rhinoceros, while the extinct species included the Siberian unicorn, Merck's rhinoceros, and the woolly rhinoceros.
The goal was to compare the genomes of living species with recently extinct species in order to establish their evolutionary lineage. The results showed that a divergence occurred among rhinos about 16 million years ago, leading them to evolve into two distinct lineages on the African and Eurasian continents. This geographically based split helped shape the evolution of the rhinos still alive today.
Credit: Liu et al., Cell, 2021
The researchers suggested that the formation of the Gomphotherium land bridge, which connected Africa and Eurasia about 19 million years ago, might have facilitated their ancestral divergence.
"We hypothesize that this land bridge enabled dispersal events followed by vicariance, as is well documented with the immigration into Africa from Eurasia of early rhinocerotids, giraffids, suids, and viverrids and the emigration from Africa to Eurasia of apes, deinotheres, and elephantoids, among others," they wrote.
Rhino genome diversity
The results also shed light on biological diversity among rhinos. Although rhinos were once biologically diverse, the surviving species are remarkable for their low genetic diversity. The study found that this lack of diversity is not exactly new: rhino populations seem to have been slowly but steadily declining over the past two million years.
"This may be positive news for conservation, since it implies that recent declines may have had less impact on the genetic aspects of population viability than previously thought," the researchers wrote.
In other words, restoring dwindling rhino populations without causing health problems seems possible. Still, the researchers added that human development and poaching have exacerbated population decline among rhinos. Today, fewer than 30,000 rhinos are estimated to roam the wild, while Indonesia's Ujung Kulon National Park houses the last remaining wild Javan rhinos on Earth.
"A major priority for rhinoceros conservation will be to halt illegal poaching and ensure that there is sufficient carrying capacity for population recovery," the researchers concluded.
Your reptilian brain, explained | Robert Sapolsky
Don't let your reptile brain tell you what to do.
- What's the best way to think about the brain? While most of us think of it as a dense gray matter that's separate from the physical body, that actually couldn't be further from the truth. Our brain is actually made up of 3 layers, and each layer not only directly impacts the other, but has control over the physical body and how you feel.
- The brain comes in 3 functional layers - the reptilian brain, the limbic system, and the cerebral cortex. The reptilian brain controls the regulatory systems in your body like hormones, body temperature, blood pressure, and even hunger. The limbic system is the emotional function of your brain, making you feel fear, anger, joy, or gratitude. Finally, the cerebral cortex is the most evolved part of the brain that oversees impulse control, decision making, and long-term planning.
- With a better understanding of how each part of the brain functions, we can have more mindful thoughts that will influence more favorable decision-making and outcomes in life. For example, when you think of your favorite memory or something that makes you happy, your reptilian brain will quickly cool down your body and even lower your blood pressure. This can then lead to feeling less stressed, and finding more joy throughout the day.
AI avatars bring deepfakes to the business world
Deepfakes featuring your digital double could replace emails and zoom presentations.