Discovery of new type of supernova explains ancient mystery

Astronomers find a third type of supernova and explain a mystery from 1054 AD.

 Paul Ratner
07 July, 2021
Discovery of new type of supernova explains ancient mystery

Hubble image shows the likely electron-capture supernova SN 2018zd (large white dot at right) within the galaxy NGC 2146.

Credit: NASA / STScI /J. DePasquale and Las Cumbres Observatory
  • Astronomers confirm the existence of the theorized electron-capture supernova.
  • The discovery was based on observing a supernova in 2018.
  • An electron-capture supernova likely explains a mysterious sky event from 1054 AD.

      • Astronomers found evidence for a new type of supernova, confirming a theory from over 40 years ago. The discovery expands our knowledge of the life cycle of stars and may explain the formation of the famous Crab Nebula.

      A primer on supernovae

      Supernovae are gigantic, extremely bright explosions that take place when stars die. Previously, two types of supernovae have been confirmed to exist: A thermonuclear (type Ia) supernova describes the explosion of a white dwarf star (the remains of a star less than eight times the mass of the sun) in an uncontrolled fusion reaction. A core collapse (type II) supernova happens when a star with more than 10 times the mass of the sun burns up all its fuel and its core collapses into a black hole or a neutron star.

      The supernova whose existence astronomers likely proved would be called an electron capture (type III) supernova, a phenomenon that pertains to the explosion of stars between eight and 10 times the sun's mass. In this type of supernova, as the star's core runs out of fuel, gravity would force the core's electrons into their atomic nuclei, causing the core to collapse in on itself.

      Electron capture (type III) supernova

      The international team of researchers behind the new study, which was published in Nature Astronomy, followed up on an idea first proposed in 1980 by Ken'ichi Nomoto of the University of Tokyo.

      The new type of supernova was identified based on analysis of supernova 2018zd, first spotted in March 2018. This supernova, about 31 million light-years from Earth in the galaxy NGC2146, was detected three hours after the explosion happened. Astronomers were able to compare images from before the explosion taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and Spitzer Space Telescope to images and data obtained after the supernova, including data from the 10-meter telescope at the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii.

      As explained in the press release from UC Davis, the SN 2018zd blast exhibited all six indicators of an electron capture supernova: (1) Its progenitor was a Super-Asymptotic Giant Branch (Super-AGB) star; (2) the progenitor lost most of its mass prior to the explosion; (3) the stellar data showed an unusual chemical spectrum expected of this type of supernova; (4) the actual explosion was relatively weak; (5) the supernova's light behaved like theory predicted; and (6) there was little radioactivity.

      "We started by asking 'what's this weirdo?' Then we examined every aspect of SN 2018zd and realized that all of them can be explained in the electron-capture scenario," lead author Daichi Hiramatsu said.

      Crab Nebula.Credit: NASA, ESA, J. Hester and A. Loll (Arizona State University)

      Explaining an ancient mystery

      While the scientists were excited to find such a perfect match for an electron capture supernova, the discovery also sheds light on a nearly thousand-year-old mystery. Chinese and Japanese records from 1054 AD talk of a bright light in the sky that was visible even during the daytime for 23 days. At night, the light could be seen for almost two years.

      The new study's result provides greater confidence that this ancient event was, in fact, an electron capture supernova. Its remnants became the Crab Nebula.

      Ken'ichi Nomoto, who is also credited as the author of the paper, commented that he was "very pleased that the electron capture supernova was finally discovered, which my colleagues and I predicted to exist and have a connection to the Crab Nebula 40 years ago." He added that "this is a wonderful case of the combination of observations and theory."

      From Your Site Articles
      Related Articles Around the Web
      supernova space cosmos nasa astronomy universe physics telescope
      Badge
      Pfizer
      Pfizer

      How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine

      How were mRNA vaccines developed? Pfizer's Dr Bill Gruber explains the science behind this record-breaking achievement and how it was developed without compromising safety.

      How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine
      Sponsored by Pfizer
      • Wondering how Pfizer and partner BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time without compromising safety? Dr Bill Gruber, SVP of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, explains the process from start to finish.
      • "I told my team, at first we were inspired by hope and now we're inspired by reality," Dr Gruber said. "If you bring critical science together, talented team members together, government, academia, industry, public health officials—you can achieve what was previously the unachievable."
      • The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent COVID-19 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the emergency declaration unless ended sooner. See Fact Sheet: cvdvaccine-us.com/recipients.

      Keep reading Show less
      Health Science Innovation Technology Vaccines

      The mystery of the Bermuda Triangle may finally be solved

      Meteorologists propose a stunning new explanation for the mysterious events in the Bermuda Triangle.

      Surprising Science

      One of life's great mysteries, the Bermuda Triangle might have finally found an explanation. This strange region, that lies in the North Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been the presumed cause of dozens and dozens of mind-boggling disappearances of ships and planes.

      Keep reading Show less
      bermuda triangle mystery solved explanation hexagonal clouds

      Lab grown chicken nuggets makes cruelty-free meat possible

      We eat 50 billion chickens every year. Is there a better way?

      Freethink Media Inc
      Technology & Innovation
      • A restaurant in Singapore recently served the world's first lab grown chicken nuggets.
      • Grown from animal cells, the nuggets taste like chicken because they are made from real chicken.
      • The lab grown chicken is only available in Singapore, though regulatory agencies in other countries are considering approval.
      Keep reading Show less
      animals farming synthetic biology food

      Fossilized dinosaur poop contains new insect species

      Discovering fossilized insects is difficult, but a new find suggests a unique place to look.

      Qvarnström et al., Current Biology, 2021
      Surprising Science
      • A new study demonstrates that dinosaur dung may contain fossilized insects unknown to science.
      • The newly discovered bug, Triamyxa coprolithica, is a new species that shares a family with many modern aquatic beetles.
      • The dinosaur that ate the bug 230 million years ago, Silesaurus, was a two-meter-long omnivore.
      Keep reading Show less
      dinosaurs insects
      Quantcast