Solved: A 50-year mystery about Jupiter
Jupiter's atmosphere is hotter than it should be, and now we know why.
- The source of most of Jupiter's heat has baffled scientists for decades.
- A new study suggests that Jovian auroras provide the energy that heats the upper atmosphere.
- The findings confirm a mechanism long suspected but never proven to be at work.
Much like the Earth, Jupiter has had a sort of "energy crisis" for the last few decades relating to global temperatures. Compared to how warm the planet should be given how far it is from the sun, Jupiter has a remarkable amount of heat. The cause of this disconnect has troubled scientists for decades, though several possible ideas for the cause have been proposed.
This month, a solution has finally been found. In a study published in Nature, a team of researchers using data from the Keck II telescope and several satellites has determined that the incredibly powerful Jovian aurora is heating the upper atmosphere to extremely high temperatures.
Some like it hot
According to NASA, we should expect Jupiter's upper atmosphere to be at a temperature of about -73 C° (-100 F°) given how little sunlight it receives. However, observation after observation points to a blazing average temperature closer to 426 C° (800 F°).
Existing heat maps of Jupiter's atmospheric temperature were sparse in detail, necessitating more precise information to solve the puzzle of where the heat was coming from. By combining observational data from the Keck II telescope and information on Jupiter's magnetic field from the Hisaki and Juno satellites, the team was able to observe bursts of energy moving from the polar aurora down toward the equatorial regions of Jupiter on two occasions.
By chance, the nights the instruments observed Jupiter coincided with a considerable solar wind that reached the planet, improving the data. Heat from the electrically charged particles could be tracked with ease as that heat moved outward from the poles in pulses. The data show the heat is widely distributed, centered around the poles, and gradually declining at lower latitudes.
Confirming what was long suspected
The strength of Jupiter's electromagnetic field — 20,000 times stronger than Earth's — has been known for some time. The frequency and intensity of its aurora, some of which is fueled by eruptions from the moon Io, has also been established. However, while this was proposed as a possible mechanism for the observed temperatures, traditional models of gas giants presume that Coriolis forces (the effect caused by planetary rotation that causes weather patterns to veer off rather than move in a straight line) would be able to keep auroral energy confined to the poles.
The study's lead author Dr. James O'Donoghue explained how long this process took:
"We first began trying to create a global heat map of Jupiter's uppermost atmosphere at the University of Leicester. The signal was not bright enough to reveal anything outside of Jupiter's polar regions at the time, but with the lessons learned from that work we managed to secure time on one of the largest, most competitive telescopes on Earth some years later."
Co-author Dr. Tom Stallard of the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Leicester placed the findings in further context:
"This 'energy crisis' has been a long standing issue — do the models fail to properly model how heat flows from the aurora, or is there some other unknown heat source near the equator? This paper describes how we have mapped this region in unprecedented detail and have shown that, at Jupiter, the equatorial heating is directly associated with auroral heating."
Other theories on why the atmosphere is so hot include acoustic waves from the planet's interior or gravity waves providing the needed energy. While this study did not entirely rule these models out, it does suggest that the primary mechanism is the aurora.
Why we can stop worrying and love the particle accelerator
By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.
What would happen if you stuck your body inside a particle accelerator?
The scenario seems like the start of a bad Marvel comic, but it happens to shed light on our intuitions about radiation, the vulnerability of the human body, and the very nature of matter. Particle accelerators allow physicists to study subatomic particles by speeding them up in powerful magnetic fields and then tracing the interactions that result from collisions. By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.
As far back as 2008, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), operated by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), was charged with creating microscopic black holes that would allow physicists to detect extra dimensions. To many, this sounds like the plot of a disastrous science-fiction movie. It came as no surprise when two people filed a lawsuit to stop the LHC from operating, lest it produce a black hole powerful enough to destroy the world. But physicists argued that the idea was absurd and the lawsuit was rejected.
Then, in 2012, the LHC detected the long-sought Higgs boson, a particle needed to explain how particles acquire mass. With that major accomplishment, the LHC entered popular culture; it was featured on the album cover of Super Collider (2013) by the heavy metal band Megadeth, and was a plot point in the US television series The Flash (2014-).
Yet, despite its accomplishments and glamour, the world of particle physics is so abstract that few understand its implications, meaning or use. Unlike a NASA probe sent to Mars, CERN's research doesn't produce stunning, tangible images. Instead, the study of particle physics is best described by chalkboard equations and squiggly lines called Feynman diagrams. Aage Bohr, the Nobel laureate whose father Niels invented the Bohr model of the atom, and his colleague Ole Ulfbeck have even gone as far as to deny the physical existence of subatomic particles as anything more than mathematical models.
Which returns us to our original question: what happens when a beam of subatomic particles travelling at nearly the speed of light meets the flesh of the human body? Perhaps because the realms of particle physics and biology are conceptually so far removed, it's not only laypeople who lack the intuition to answer this question, but also some professional physicists. In a 2010 YouTube interview with members of the physics and astronomy faculty at the University of Nottingham, several academic experts admitted that they had little idea what would happen if one were to stick a hand inside the proton beam at the LHC. Professor Michael Merrifield put it succinctly: 'That's a good question. I don't know is the answer. Probably be very bad for you.' Professor Laurence Eaves was also cautious about drawing conclusions. '[B]y the scales of energy we notice, it wouldn't be that noticeable,' he said, likely with a bit of British understatement. 'Would I put my hand in the beam? I'm not sure about that.'
Such thought experiments can be useful tools for exploring situations that can't be studied in the laboratory. Occasionally, however, unfortunate accidents yield case studies: opportunities for researchers to study scenarios that can't be experimentally induced for ethical reasons. Case studies have a sample size of one and no control group. But, as the neuroscientist V S Ramachandran has pointed out in Phantoms in the Brain (1998), it takes only one talking pig to prove that pigs can talk. On 13 September 1848, for example, an iron rod pierced through the head of the US railway worker Phineas Gage and profoundly changed his personality, offering early evidence of a biological basis for personality.
And on 13 July 1978, a Soviet scientist named Anatoli Bugorski stuck his head in a particle accelerator. On that fateful day, Bugorski was checking malfunctioning equipment on the U-70 synchrotron – the largest particle accelerator in the Soviet Union – when a safety mechanism failed and a beam of protons travelling at nearly the speed of light passed straight through his head, Phineas Gage-style. It's possible that, at that point in history, no other human being had ever experienced a focused beam of radiation at such high energy. Although proton therapy – a cancer treatment that uses proton beams to destroy tumours – was pioneered before Bugorski's accident, the energy of these beams is generally not above 250 million electron volts (a unit of energy used for small particles). Bugorski might have experienced the full wrath of a beam with more than 300 times this much energy, 76 billion electron volts.
Proton radiation is a rare beast indeed. Protons from the solar wind and cosmic rays are stopped by Earth's atmosphere, and proton radiation is so rare in radioactive decay that it was not observed until 1970. More familiar threats, such as ultraviolet photons and alpha particles, do not penetrate the body past skin unless a radioactive source is ingested. Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, for instance, was killed by alpha particles that do not so much as penetrate paper when he unknowingly ingested radioactive polonium-210 delivered by an assassin. But when Apollo astronauts protected by spacesuits were exposed to cosmic rays containing protons and even more exotic forms of radiation, they reported flashes of visual light, a harbinger of what would welcome Bugorski on the fateful day of his accident. According to an interview in Wired magazine in 1997, Bugorski immediately saw an intense flash of light but felt no pain. The young scientist was taken to a clinic in Moscow with half his face swollen, and doctors expected the worst.
Ionising radiation particles such as protons wreak havoc on the body by breaking chemical bonds in DNA. This assault on a cell's genetic programming can kill the cell, stop it from dividing, or induce a cancerous mutation. Cells that divide quickly, such as stem cells in bone marrow, suffer the most. Because blood cells are produced in bone marrow, for instance, many cases of radiation poisoning result in infection and anaemia from losses of white blood cells and red blood cells, respectively. But unique to Bugorski's case, radiation was concentrated along a narrow beam through the head, rather than being broadly distributed from nuclear fallout, as was the case for many victims of the Chernobyl disaster or the bombing of Hiroshima. For Bugorski, particularly vulnerable tissues, such as bone marrow and the gastrointestinal track, might have been largely spared. But where the beam shot through Bugorski's head, it deposited an obscene amount of radiation energy, hundreds of times greater than a lethal dose by some estimates.
And yet, Bugorski is still alive today. Half his face is paralysed, giving one hemisphere of his head a strangely young appearance. He is reported to be deaf in one ear. He suffered at least six generalised tonic-clonic seizures. Commonly known as grand mal seizures, these are the seizures most frequently depicted in film and television, involving convulsions and loss of consciousness. Bugorski's epilepsy is likely a result of brain tissue-scarring left by the proton beam. It has also left him with petit mal or absence seizures, far less dramatic staring spells during which consciousness is briefly interrupted. There are no reports that Bugorski has ever been diagnosed with cancer, though that is often a long-term consequence of radiation exposure.
Despite having nothing less than a particle accelerator beam pass through his brain, Bugorski's intellect remained intact, and he successfully completed his doctorate after the accident. Bugorski survived his accident. And as frightening and awesome as the inside of a particle accelerator might be, humanity has thus far survived the nuclear age.
Joel Frohlich
This article was originally published at Aeon and has been republished under Creative Commons.
As we listen to melodies, our brain guesses what’s next
The way we imagine and listen to melodies sheds light on imagination
It seems that when it comes to the brain, music has its own set of keys to the place. (No pun intended.) Our brains, and particularly our emotions, respond to music in a uniquely direct manner that's not yet understood. A pair of new studies from researchers at the Society for Neuroscience report what happens electrically in the brain when we imagine or listen to music.Together, the two studies describe how listening to musical melodies activates an intriguing prediction/recognition system. When there is a pause between notes, the brain makes a prediction about the next note to come. Co-author Giovanni Di Liberto, speaking to Inverse, says the study is about more than just music — it provides a new look at how imagination may work.
Why EEG?
To eavesdrop on the brain's response to music, both studies utilized electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings of participants as they listened to Bach melodies. Although fMRI scans are often used in neuroscience, the authors of the study say they were interested in electrical activity — the EEG's turf — and not blood-oxygen levels, which is what fMRIs capture. EEGs capture data much more quickly than fMRIs, and in music, timing is everything.
Study 1: Imagining music
Credit: Glitch Lab App/Unsplash
"Musical imagery is the voluntary internal hearing of music in the mind without the need for physical action or external stimulation," write the study authors.
While previous research has shown that imagining music electrically activates certain areas of the brain, it has been unclear to what extent this activity resembles the electrical behavior of the brain when listening to music. Specifically, it was unknown whether music imagery involves an expectation of what note should come next, as happens when one is listening to music. Another question is whether music imagery encompasses the music's acoustics (that is, the way it sounds).
To answer these questions, the researchers used EEG to observe the brain activity of 21 professional musicians as they imagined Bach melodies.
Using regression analysis, the researchers found that "imagined neural signals can be predicted accurately, similarly to the listening task, and were sufficiently robust to allow for accurate identification of the imagined musical piece from the EEG." Simply put, the scientists were able to identify the Bach songs the participants were imagining.
As it turns out, both imagining music and listening trigger similar frontal spatial activation. However, though the charges are similar, the EEG readings of the electrical polarity of the brain's neural responses flip — their polarity is positive for listening and negative for imagining. The researchers say this fits with listening's top-down prediction/recognition system observed in the second study.
Di Liberto explained to Big Think in an email, "The positive vs. negative charge is what we measure with our technology and what allows us to disentangle sensory and prediction neural signals. The brain may not necessarily encode those as positive or negative," he notes, but the EEG signals may just be "a byproduct of the brain subtracting (or inhibiting) the sensory response by the sensory prediction."
The researchers also observed "overlapping but distinctive" electrical responses to the acoustic properties of imagined versus heard music.
Study 2: Listening's prediction and recognition routine
Credit: Armand Khoury/Unsplash
For the second study, the researchers conducted two experiments in which participants listened to or imagined Bach melodies. Twenty participants participated in the first experiment and 21 people in the second. Once more, after EEG signals were lined up with the music's melodic structure, the same patterns were observed during listening and imagining Bach's notes, albeit again with their electrical polarity flipped.
During pauses in the music, EEG activity continued, leading the researchers to conclude that the participants' brains were busy imagining the next note to be heard. The same type of activity occurred in silent moments of the songs when there could have been a note but there wasn't. There is no sensory input during silence and imagined music, so this activity comes from the brain's predictions.
When the predicted note (negative polarity) and the heard note (positive polarity) line up sufficiently, prediction and recognition align, and they cancel each other out electrically. When they do not, the heard note wins the electrical battle. "We find that imagined predictive responses are routinely co-opted during ongoing music listening," when predictions prove inaccurate, write the authors.
Why bother?
Di Liberto said, "Your brain responds more strongly to unexpected or unpredictable events." He told Big Think that this is literally true on an electrical level: "The EEG signal has larger magnitude/power when participants hear a less predictable sound."
One might speculate that such little surprises are what make some pieces of music more memorable to us. This would make sense, since astute musicians understand that it is often the little surprises that make a song grab a listener. "Wrong" notes, momentary dissonances, and even unexpected noises are all part of a savvy musician's toolbox.
How to trick your brain into saving money
Humans are wired for short-term thinking according to neuroscience, making it difficult to save for retirement.
- Thanks to evolution, humans are not great at thinking and planning long term. "The human brain just has certain tendencies," says neuroscientist Alex Korb. "We're always going to pay more attention to things that are immediate right now." Luckily, there are ways to counteract our natural habits.
- Retirement can feel abstract—especially for young people who are just starting in their careers—which makes preparing for it less of a priority. By understanding how the brain impacts certain decisions, we can hack those biases to develop better saving practices and work toward more concrete, tangible goals.
- "Saving one dollar a day is infinitely better than saving zero dollars a day," says Korb. Building on small decisions over time gives you the ability to course correct if strategies are not working out, and leaves room for meaningful progress at your own pace.
How to trick your brain into saving money
Our brains believe $10 today is more tangible than $100 next year.