Every 27 minutes, there’s an X-ray aurora on Jupiter. Here’s why.
Jupiter's mysterious auroral events are caused by vibrating waves of plasma.
Here on Earth, an aurora borealis is a wondrous natural event that too few of us ever get a chance to see. Their occurrence remains unpredictable enough that a glimpse of one may remain elusive even for people who live in the United States' northern latitudes.
Imagine, though, that you could see one every few minutes. That's what happens at Jupiter's north and south poles every 27 minutes. Not only that, but each auroral event blasts out enough X-ray energy to power our entire civilization. A new study, from University College London and the Chinese Academy of Science and published in Science Advances, solves the mystery of how and why this occurs.
Surfing waves of plasma
Credit: ESA / NASA / Yao / Dunn
"We have seen Jupiter producing X-ray aurora for four decades," says the study's co-lead author William Dunn, "but we didn't know how this happened. We only knew they were produced when ions crashed into the planet's atmosphere."
To unravel the mystery behind what is happening, the researchers aligned observations made over a 26-hour period by NASA's Juno spacecraft (which orbits Jupiter) with X-ray measurements made by the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton Observatory (which orbits Earth). Having time-aligned the two sets of observations, computer modeling revealed the mechanics behind the auroral bursts.
Jupiter has a massive magnetic field — some 20,000 times stronger than Earth's — extending out around the planet. Plasma, or ionized gas whose atoms have been stripped of electrons as they collide with each other, races along these lines. Periodic vibrations in the magnetic field lines, the cause of which is still unknown but thought to involve interactions with the solar wind or magnetosphere, produce waves in the plasma.
Jupiter's moon Io releases ion particles from gigantic volcanoes, which get swept up and carried along by the plasma waves, eventually smashing into Jupiter's atmosphere. This results in the massive release of visible and invisible light, including X-rays.
Dunn says, "Now we know these ions are transported by plasma waves — an explanation that has not been proposed before, even though a similar process produces Earth's own aurora. It could, therefore, be a universal phenomenon, present across many different environments in space."
"Now we have identified this fundamental process, there is a wealth of possibilities for where it could be studied next," says co-lead author Zhonghua Yao. "Similar processes likely occur around Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and probably exoplanets as well, with different kinds of charged particles 'surfing' the waves."
A black-hole lab
Co-author Graziella Branduardi-Raymont says, "X-rays are typically produced by extremely powerful and violent phenomena such as black holes and neutron stars, so it seems strange that mere planets produce them too."
Jupiter thus represents a promising research opportunity.
"We can never visit black holes," says Branduardi-Raymont, "as they are beyond space travel, but Jupiter is on our doorstep. With the arrival of the satellite Juno into Jupiter's orbit, astronomers now have a fantastic opportunity to study an environment that produces X-rays up close."
Scientists find 16 'ultra-black' fish species that absorb 99.9% of light
These alien-like creatures are virtually invisible in the deep sea.
- A team of marine biologists used nets to catch 16 species of deep-sea fish that have evolved the ability to be virtually invisible to prey and predators.
- "Ultra-black" skin seems to be an evolutionary adaptation that helps fish camouflage themselves in the deep sea, which is illuminated by bioluminescent organisms.
- There are likely more, and potentially much darker, ultra-black fish lurking deep in the ocean.
A team of marine biologists has discovered 16 species of "ultra-black" fish that absorb more than 99 percent of the light that hits their skin, making them virtually invisible to other deep-sea fish.
The researchers, who published their findings Thursday in Current Biology, caught the species after dropping nets more than 200 meters deep near California's Monterey Bay. At those depths, sunlight fizzles out. That's one reason why many deep-sea species have evolved the ability to illuminate the dark waters through bioluminescence.
But what if deep-sea fish don't want to be spotted? To counter bioluminescence, some species have evolved ultra-black skin that's exceptionally good at absorbing light. Only a few other species are known to possess this strange trait, including birds of paradise and some spiders and butterflies.
The Pacific blackdragon
Credit: Karen Osborn/Smithsonian
When researchers first saw the deep-sea species, it wasn't immediately obvious that their skin was ultra-black. Then, marine biologist Karen Osborn, a co-author on the new paper, noticed something strange about the photos she took of the fish.
"I had tried to take pictures of deep-sea fish before and got nothing but these really horrible pictures, where you can't see any detail," Osborn told Wired. "How is it that I can shine two strobe lights at them and all that light just disappears?"
After examining samples of fish skin under the microscope, the researchers discovered that the fish skin contains a layer of organelles called melanosomes, which contain melanin, the same pigment that gives color to human skin and hair. This layer of melanosomes absorbs most of the light that hits them.
A crested bigscale
Credit: Karen Osborn/Smithsonian
"But what isn't absorbed side-scatters into the layer, and it's absorbed by the neighboring pigments that are all packed right up close to it," Osborn told Wired. "And so what they've done is create this super-efficient, very-little-material system where they can basically build a light trap with just the pigment particles and nothing else."
The result? Strange and terrifying deep-sea species, like the crested bigscale, fangtooth, and Pacific blackdragon, all of which appear in the deep sea as barely more than faint silhouettes.
Pacific viperfish
David Csepp, NMFS/AKFSC/ABL
But interestingly, this unique disappearing trick wasn't passed on to these species by a common ancestor. Rather, they each developed it independently. As such, the different species use their ultra-blackness for different purposes. For example, the threadfin dragonfish only has ultra-black skin during its adolescent years, when it's rather defenseless, as Wired notes.
Other fish—like the oneirodes species, which use bioluminescent lures to bait prey—probably evolved ultra-black skin to avoid reflecting the light their own bodies produce. Meanwhile, species like C. acclinidens only have ultra-black skin around their gut, possibly to hide light of bioluminescent fish they've eaten.
Given that these newly described species are just ones that this team found off the coast of California, there are likely many more, and possibly much darker, ultra-black fish swimming in the deep ocean.
Astronomers train AI to reveal the true shape of galaxies
A new artificial intelligence method removes the effect of gravity on cosmic images, showing the real shapes of distant galaxies.
A new AI-based tool developed by Japanese astronomers promises to remove unwanted noise in data to generate a cleaner view of the true shape of galaxies. The scientists successfully tried this approach on real data from Japan's Subaru Telescope and discovered that the distribution of mass produced by their technique corresponded to the established models.
The scientists from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) in Tokyo believe their method could be very useful in the analysis of big data from large astronomy surveys. These surveys help us study the structure of the universe by focusing on gravitational lensing patterns.
The trouble with gravitational lensing
Gravitational lensing refers to the phenomenon whereby massive space objects like a cluster of galaxies can distort or bend the light that comes from objects in their background. In other words, images of distant space bodies can be made to look strange by the gravitational pull of objects in the foreground.
One example of this is the "Eye of Horus" galaxy system, discovered by NAOJ astronomers in 2016. The striking images of the system, named in honor of the sacred eye of an ancient Egyptian sky god, are the byproduct of two distant galaxies being lensed by a closer galaxy.
The issue with gravitational lensing for astronomers is that it can make it hard to differentiate galaxy images that are distorted by gravity from galaxies that are actually distorted. This so-called "shape noise" undermines confidence in research into the universe's large structures.
Eye of Horus galaxy system. The yellow object at the center represents a galaxy about 7 billion light-years away that bends the light from two galaxies in the background that are even farther away.Credit: NAOJ
A new approach
The new study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, shows how the research team was able to counteract shape noise by utilizing ATERUI II, the most powerful astronomy supercomputer in the world. By feeding it pretend and real data from the Subaru Telescope, the scientists had the computer simulate 25,000 mock galaxy catalogs. They added realistic noise to these data sets while teaching their artificial intelligence network through deep learning to pick out the correct data from the noise.
"This research shows the benefits of combining different types of research: observations, simulations, and AI data analysis," shared team's leader Masato Shirasaki. He added, "In this era of big data, we need to step across traditional boundaries between specialties and use all available tools to understand the data. If we can do this, it will open new fields in astronomy and other sciences."
How the AI works
Employing a generative adversarial network (GAN), the Japanese astronomers' AI learned to find details that previously could not be seen, explained the observatory's press release. The GAN developed by the scientists actually uses two networks — one of them generates an image of a lens map without noise, while the other one compares it to the real noise-free lens map, tagging the created images as a fake. By running this system through a large number of noise and denoised map pairs, both of the networks are trained. The first one makes lens maps that are closer to the real ones, while the other network does a better job of identifying fakes.
The diagram of the AI (generative adversarial network) utilized in the study. Credit: NAOJ
To further test their method, the scientists turned their AI's attention to real data from 21 square degrees of the sky, showing that the distribution of foreground mass is in accordance with what is predicted by the standard cosmological model.
DMT: the strongest psychedelic you’ve never heard of
Some scientists believe that DMT could revolutionize the treatment of depression.
- Psychedelic therapy shows promise where other mental health treatments have failed.
- DMT, an incredibly powerful drug, may be particularly useful in conjunction with therapy.
- The use of DMT is still highly experimental and possibly dangerous.
As psychedelic research returns to the mainstream of medical science, several lesser known drugs are being seen as possible therapies for mental illness. One of these is DMT, which is the subject of a slew of new studies about its potential use in treating depression.
What is DMT?
DMT is the common term for N,N-dimethyltryptamine, a powerful psychedelic drug. Its chemical structure is similar to that of serotonin and melatonin, and it is believed to bind to certain serotonin receptors in the brain.
Since the 1960s, scientists have thought that some mammals may produce DMT in their bodies. Its presence in the brains of rodents has been reported, and trace amounts have been found in the human body and cerebrospinal fluid. Exactly what naturally occurring DMT is doing remains a subject of investigation.
Because DMT is also found in a variety of plants, teas containing the drug have been consumed by many native peoples of South America for at least 1000 years, often for religious purposes. It only received serious scientific attention as a therapeutic drug beginning in the 1950s.
Dr. Stephen Szára, a Hungarian psychologist working in the mid-20th century, was denied access to LSD by the Western companies that then produced it. At the time, LSD was considered a powerful tool with applications in spycraft, so neither communist countries nor their biomedical scientists were allowed access to it. Unable to work with that psychedelic, he turned to DMT as an alternative.
Eventually moving to the U.S., he continued to work with DMT and explored its possible applications as well as those of other psychedelics.
What does DMT do?
Unlike the more famous LSD or psilocybin, DMT trips are often quite short, sometimes lasting as little as five minutes. The short duration is more than made up in its intensity, however, with users reporting extremely vivid hallucinations. Typical doses lead to visions of complex, multicolored geometric patterns, ego death, and altered thought patterns.
DMT has another unique feature: high doses of it can lead to an occurrence called a "breakthrough," at which point the user no longer perceives themself as being in the same plane of existence. The new location can be truly phantasmagoric, ranging from hyperspace to non-Euclidean realms. These strange places are often populated by even stranger creatures known as "machine elves."
The machine elves, named by the ethnobotanist Terence McKenna who popularized DMT in certain circles, have been reported by users since Dr. Szára's experiments. Reports of the elves can vary dramatically, especially in appearance, but users tend to agree that the hallucinated creatures are intelligent and benevolent. The frequency with which these beings are reported may explain the use of DMT as a religious tool for contacting the spirit world. Though some users have speculated if these beings are real, author and psychedelic authority James Kent stresses that they are hallucinations.
Is DMT legal?
Generally speaking, DMT is not legal. The Convention on Psychotropic Substances, an international treaty signed in 1971, bans the drug but not the plants that contain it. Many countries have their own bans on the substance or the plants from which it can be extracted. However, many jurisdictions have exemptions for the use of DMT-containing products (like ayahuasca) by certain religious groups as part of their rituals. Some American cities have recently decriminalized the drug.
What is ayahuasca?
Typically, DMT cannot be consumed orally. It must be smoked or, as is common in medical studies, injected. If it is combined with a monoamine oxidase inhibitor, it can be consumed in tea. Variations of this tea, some including different hallucinogenic substances, are often known as ayahuasca from one of the names given it by indigenous South Americans.
While the production and consumption of ayahuasca go back millennia, it has only recently become popular with Western psychonauts. An entire industry of ayahuasca tourism has formed in South America, focused around northeastern Peru, with more than a few psychedelic tourists and celebrities shelling out for a chance to drink the tea in a ritual setting.
By all accounts, a trip on ayahuasca is similar to a DMT trip but with a much longer duration. It also prominently features the purging of the contents of the participants' stomach and bowels. Some practitioners consider this part of the purification process. However, tourists looking for an "authentic" experience may be getting high on hype.
Can DMT be used as medicine?
Current studies focus on how the drug works in the brain and how it might be used to treat mental illness. As Dr. Carol Routledge of Small Pharma explained to Freethink, the extreme effects of this drug might be exactly what some patients need, especially when more common drugs like SSRIs have failed:
"A lot of the mental health disorders like depression, like post-traumatic stress disorder, even OCD, have this real negative cycling thought process which leads to ingrained neuronal processes. And it's almost impossible to get out of those, and I think that's why SSRIs don't really even attempt to do that. What psychedelics do is they break that pathway, they break those neuronal connections, and then they increase neuronal connectivity and synaptic connectivity."
Early reports from Small Pharma suggest that DMT, in conjunction with therapy, can be used to help break away from undesired behavioral patterns. Other studies also suggest that it could prove useful in helping with depression and anxiety. Dr. Routledge suggests that the stimulated connectivity among neurons allows the brain to "reset." As a result, these conditions can be more effectively treated. There is also discussion about how the mystical experiences triggered by the drug might help those with mental health problems to examine the root causes.
Whatever the outcome of this research, definitely don't try this at home. At least a dozen tourist deaths have been associated with the consumption of improperly brewed ayahuasca. These poor souls have permanently relocated to a different plane of existence.
Animal altruism: nature isn’t as cruel as the Discovery Channel says
One man studied apes for 50 years. He says nature isn't as cruel as you think.