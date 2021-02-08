The bacteria in our guts can tell time

For the first time, it was discovered that nonphotosynthetic bacteria have a circadian clock.

Derek Beres
08 February, 2021
The bacteria in our guts can tell time
Credit: Paulista / Adobe Stock
  • For the first time, nonphotosynthetic bacteria are shown to have a circadian clock.
  • B. subtilis thrives in the gastrointestinal tracts of humans as well as grass-feeding ruminants.
  • The researchers believe that this rhythm provides bacteria with an advantage.

Despite an ancient warning from the Buddha, we still like to pretend that we're one self—a unified biological animal that persists through time. Sure, we know that our biological processes are dictated by circadian rhythms. What we overlook is that we're really the sum of billions of different components, and some of those "parts" have their own clocks.

The Buddha might not have had a microscope, but his keen insight into human psychology translates well to biology. That's the word from a new study, published in Science Advances, that found the bacterium Bacillus subtilis is run by its own circadian rhythms.

Also known as "grass bacillus," B. subtilis thrives in the gastrointestinal tracts of humans as well as grass-feeding ruminants. You can easily and cheaply purchase bottles of this bacterium as a probiotic due to its supposed immune system-boosting properties. The strain is found in soil, though you probably want to secure it by other means, making it a favorite of supplement companies. The European Food Safety Authority rates it as "Qualified Presumption of Safety."

For this study, the European research team chose B. subtilis thanks to previous observations that, like humans, it seems to follow a 24-hour circadian clock. It also responds to red and blue lights (again, like humans), causing the researchers to believe that it entrains to environmental conditions. The team discovered this by enzymatically inducing bioluminescence in order to stare into this mysterious world.

Lead author, Professor Martha Merrow from Munich's Ludwig Maximilans University, says

"We've found for the first time that non-photosynthetic bacteria can tell the time. They adapt their molecular workings to the time of day by reading the cycles in the light or in the temperature environment."

Zeitgebers are cues (such as temperature fluctuations) that allow biological organisms to synchronize with their environment. In humans, it's what makes us sleepy as the sun sets and raises cortisol levels in our blood a few hours before sunrise. This bacterium appears to maintain a similar clock. Rather than only responding to light and dark, B. subtilis takes cues from temperature drops, hinting at a circadian rhythm.

Although bacteria comprise 15 percent of all living matter, the team notes that circadian clocks have not been identified in nonphotosynthetic bacteria—until now. They note that bacterium such as Rhodospirillum rubrum displays rhythmic processes such as enzymatic activity yet has no apparent circadian clock.

Co-author Dr. Antony Dodd, a researcher in the UK's John Innes Centre, notes:

"Our study opens doors to investigate circadian rhythms across bacteria. Now that we have established that bacteria can tell the time we need to find out the processes that cause these rhythms to occur and understand why having a rhythm provides bacteria with an advantage."

Understanding the survival methods of bacterium clues us in on the long, slow process of evolution. While this new discovery does not state the purpose of the circadian clock in B. subtilis, it opens up a new line of research for one of the most perplexing components of human biology: our guts.


--

Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter and Facebook. His most recent book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
evolution Microbiome Bacteria science medical research biology

Researchers discover intact brain cells of man killed by Mt Vesuvius eruption

The young man died nearly 2,000 years ago in the volcanic eruption that buried Pompeii.

The body's features are outlined with the sketch drawn at the time of the discovery (1961). The posterior part of the skull (the occipital bone and part of the parietals) had completely exploded, leaving the inner part visible. A. Vitrified brain fragment collected from the inner part of the skull; B. Vitrified spinal cord fragment from the spine (SEM, scale bars in mm).

Credit: PLOS ONE
Culture & Religion
  • A team of researchers in Italy discovered the intact brain cells of a young man who died in the Mount Vesuvius eruption in A.D. 79.
  • The brain's cell structure was visible to researchers (who used an electron microscope) in a glassy, black material found inside the man's skull.
  • The material was likely the victim's brain preserved through the process of vitrification in which the intense heat followed by rapid cooling turned the organ to glass.
Keep reading Show less
natural disaster nature science ancient world anthropology human body Archaeology brain

Noise pollution is threatening life in the 'Anthropocene ocean'

A new paper explores how noise from human activities pollutes the oceans, and what we can do to fix it.

Credit: GreenOak via Adobe Stock
Surprising Science
  • The new paper notes three major factors that have changed the ocean soundscape: human activity, climate change, and "massive declines in the abundance of sound-producing animals."
  • Noise pollution threatens marine animals because many rely on sound to communicate with each other and sense predators and prey.
  • The paper noted several solutions for decreasing human-caused noise pollution, including floating wind turbines and quieter boat propellers.
Keep reading Show less
environment climate change marine biology animals pollution anthropocene

Do we really need to walk 10,000 steps a day?

Or is it actually just a marketing ploy?

Photo by Beth Macdonald on Unsplash
Surprising Science

When it comes to being fit and healthy, we're often reminded to aim to walk 10,000 steps per day. This can be a frustrating target to achieve, especially when we're busy with work and other commitments.

Keep reading Show less
sports self public health health human body
Mind & Brain

How the pandemic has affected mental health internet searches

Did America's collective mental health get worse (and then better) after the first COVID-19 lockdown?

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast