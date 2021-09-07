Follow Us
Theory of canine mind: can dogs understand human intent?
When you unintentionally step on a dog's tail, does it know that it was an accident?
- Theory of mind describes humans' ability to attribute mental states to other people.
- Evidence suggests that some animals might possess limited forms of theory of mind, including apes, birds, and dogs.
- A new study suggests that dogs are able to tell the difference when someone withholds a treat unintentionally versus intentionally.
When you accidentally step on a dog's tail, does she realize that it was an accident, or does she think that you were trying to hurt her?
The question centers on the difficult cognitive task of interpreting intentionality. Psychologists consider this task to be a key part of theory of mind, which is the ability to attribute mental states — intents, beliefs, desires, emotions, and knowledge — to other people.
Theory of mind was once considered an ability unique to humans. In the context of intentionality, you are using it when you find yourself asking questions like: Did that stranger intend not to hold the door open for me, or did he just not see me? Without other contextual clues, it is difficult to understand others' intentions. After all, we cannot access other people's minds. We can only conjure theories.
Despite the difficulty, a growing body of research suggests that some animals also possess some aspects of theory of mind. For example, ravens seeking to store food will adjust where they hide it if they recognize they are being watched by other birds. Studies also suggest that chimpanzees can accurately predict the behavior of other primates engaging in food-finding tasks.
Dogs and human intentionality
A recent study published in Scientific Reports explored the extent to which dogs are able to understand intentionality in humans.
Why dogs? The researchers wrote:
"The dog is probably the animal whose history and everyday life are most interwoven with that of humans. Having evolved in close proximity to humans, dogs have developed special skills for forming close social bonds with us. In this close relationship, they are confronted with different forms of human intentionality on a regular basis, for instance communicative intentions, when humans either intend or do not intend to communicate with them using certain behavioral and vocal cues."
Dogs seem remarkably skilled at understanding human mental states. For example, studies have recorded how dogs steal food when they recognize people are not paying attention. They understand the concept of pointing better than other animals, even chimpanzees. (That is, if you point in a certain direction, a dog is more likely to look in that direction.) And they can distinguish when certain forms of human communication — like pointing or talking — are intended for them or someone else.
Unintentional versus intentional withholding
In the new study, the researchers examined dogs' ability to differentiate between intentional and unintentional actions. The goal was to see whether dogs can tell when people are withholding treats intentionally versus unintentionally.
Each experiment involved a dog, a researcher with treats, and a glass partition with a gap in it that separated the two. The dogs — 51 in total, all pets — were individually taught that they were able to walk around the glass partition to the area where the researcher was sitting. The dogs were then trained that the researcher would pass them treats through the hole in the partition.
After getting the dogs used to this treat-through-the-window pattern, the researchers added new behaviors: withholding treats intentionally and "unintentionally." Intentionally withheld meant that the researcher placed the treat in front of herself. For the unintentional conditions, the researcher either clumsily dropped the treat, or the partition was blocked to make it impossible to give the treat through the partition.
All three conditions were accompanied by vocalizations from the researcher: "oops!" when she dropped the treat, "oh!" when she was unable to pass it through the glass, and "ha-ha!" when she intentionally withheld the treat. For each condition, the researchers measured whether the dog chose to go around the glass partition to get the treat from the researcher, and if so, how long the dog waited to do so.
The results suggest that the dogs were able to distinguish between unintentional and intentional withholding.
"They waited significantly longer before approaching a reward that the experimenter had withheld intentionally than a reward that had not been administered due to human clumsiness or a physical obstacle," the researchers wrote. "Thus, dogs were able to distinguish between the experimenter's intentional and unintentional actions. This suggests that dogs may indeed be able to identify the experimenter's intention-in-action."
A true understanding of human intentionality?
Other observations supported this conclusion. For example, when the researchers intentionally withheld the treat, dogs tended to sit or lay down and stop wagging their tail. But does the ability to distinguish between the different test conditions in the experiment really mean that dogs understand human intentions?
It is not quite clear. After all, the dogs' reactions might be influenced by behavioral cues from the researchers, such as their vocal cues or body language. Alternatively, the times when the researcher intentionally withheld the treats might have given the dog the idea that the treats belonged to the researcher, potentially discouraging the dog from pursuing the treats in subsequent trials.
One way to potentially settle the question would be to conduct the same experiment on other animals, like the undomesticated descendants of dogs.
"[I]t would be interesting to adapt this design to wolves," the researchers wrote. "Assuming that dogs do understand human intentional action, it would be of high interest whether this capacity developed during domestication or whether it was a capacity that was already present in wolves and only had to be generalized to humans."
6 reasons dogs truly are man’s best friend
Research suggests dog ownership may improve heart health, decrease depression, and even help you live longer.
- Dogs have been man's best friend for at least the past 15,000 years.
- Science now shows that this symbiotic relationship has been as beneficial for humans as their canine companions.
- Benefits of dog ownership include familial ties, a reduce risk of schizophrenia, and improved cardiovascular health.
Under cover of darkness, a pack of ancient wolves slowly stalk the camps of our nomadic ancestors. But they are not on the prowl. These timid, congenial Canidaes have discovered they can scavenge human kills and midden piles for more reward, and far less risk, than the hunt.
Over successive generations, their offspring grow more docile and more dependent on their human benefactors. In time humans adopt these four-legged moochers, taking them into their service with the tacit agreement of better food and companionship. And so, the human-dog relationship was born.
That's one possibility at least. All that's generally agreed upon is that dogs became man's best friend as early as 15,000 years ago — though some fossil evidence suggests domestication as far back as 30,000 years. As science writer James Gorman points out, this means we loved our tail-wagging besties before inventing agriculture, language, or permanent homes and even before we domesticated cows, goats, and, of course, cats.
"As we became friends with them, they became friends with us, and we have a dependency that's charming," Bill Nye, science guy and lover of all good dogs, told us in a 2015 interview. "It's enriched both the dog lives and the human lives."
For humans, the perks of the dog-human relationship run much deeper than games of fetch or a handy excuse to go for a nice, long walk.
Dogs see us as family
Dogs see their people as family, and the feeling seems to be mutual.
It's not our imaginations or a poetic attempt to explain behavior through personification. Dogs do view their people as family.
Cognition scientists at Emory University placed dogs in an MRI machine and scanned their brains while presenting them with different odors. Some aromas were of food. Others were from other dogs. And some were from the dogs' human companions. The dogs' brains' reward centers lit up most when presented with the human scents, showing they prioritized human relationships.
These results bolstered other research that shows dogs act similarly to human sounds and that they are the only non-primates to run toward humans for protection and comfort.
Dogs reduce the risk of schizophrenia
A little girl meets Lothair and Molly, two certified therapy dogs, at U.S. Air Force Base Hospital Langley.
(Photo: Brittany Paerschke-O'Brain/U.S. Air Force)
Dogs may be able to curb the risk of some mental diseases. That's the conclusion of research published in the peer-reviewed journal PLoS ONE, which found a link between dog ownership and a reduced risk of schizophrenia.
The researchers looked at 1,371 men and women across the socioeconomic spectrum. Roughly 400 participants suffered from schizophrenia, another 400 from bipolar disorder, and about 600 were controls. After a survey in which the participants were asked about pets, the researchers compared ownership with rates of mental illness.
They discovered that dog ownership before the age of 13 correlated with a 25 percent reduced risk of schizophrenia. Participants who owned dogs in the first years of life showed the largest protective effect.
"There are several plausible explanations for this possible 'protective' effect from contact with dogs," lead author Robert Yolken said in a statement. "Perhaps something in the canine microbiome that gets passed to humans and bolsters the immune system against or subdues a genetic predisposition to schizophrenia."
Sorry, ailurophiles. Cats did not show a similar link between ownership and a reduced risk of mental diseases.
Dogs are your heart's best friend, too
Regular walks with your dog is great exercise and boosts cardiovascular health.
The health benefits aren't just in the mind. Preliminary research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes suggests that pet ownership boosts heart health, especially if that pet is a dog.
Researchers evaluated roughly 1,800 participants using the American Heart Association's Life's Simple 7, seven life factors that people can improve to help achieve cardiovascular well-being. They then compared the health of pet owners with those who did not own pets and found a correlation between dog ownership and heart health. The researchers associated this salubrious effect with increased engagement and physical activity.
"In general, people who owned any pet were more likely to report more physical activity, better diet and blood sugar at an ideal level," Andrea Maugeri, a researcher with the International Clinical Research Center at St. Anne's University Hospital in Brno, said in a statement. "The greatest benefits from having a pet were for those who owned a dog, independent of their age, sex and education level."
Follow-up evaluations are scheduled until 2030.
Dogs make life better (and longer)
An older gentleman sits with his canine companion.
Better heart health means a better chance to live longer. That's according to a recent study and meta-analysis published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.
The research found that dog owners who survived a heart attack were at a 33 percent reduced risk of early death compared to non-dog survivors. The same held true for stroke survivors (27 percent). Better still, dog ownership correlated with a 24 percent reduced risk of all-cause mortality, likely explained by an increase in physical activity and a decrease in depression and loneliness.
A study published in Scientific Reports corroborates a canine's life-giving, heart-healthy impact. The researchers reviewed the national registries for more than 3.4 million Swedes with no cardiovascular disease before 2001. Looking at the association between dog ownership and cardiovascular health, they found that single dog owners had a lowered risk of death, either due to cardiovascular disease (11 percent) or other causes (33 percent).
In a statement, lead junior author Mwenya Mubanga noted, "A very interesting finding in our study was that dog ownership was especially prominent as a protective factor in persons living alone, which is a group reported previously to be at higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death than those living in a multi-person household. Perhaps a dog may stand in as an important family member in the single households."
Dogs teach us ways to learn
Put simply, dogs are better at ignoring bad advice than their human peers. Research out of Yale University's Canine Cognition Center tasked dogs with retrieving treats from a puzzle. The researchers presented the steps to solve the puzzle but included many extraneous steps in the demonstration. When it was the dogs' turn, they nimbly skipped the unnecessary steps, thereby showing their ability to filter information effectively.
How did human children perform? Not so great. The children settled on pure imitation, regardless of whether a step proved useful in solving the puzzle.
"This tells us something really important about how humans learn relative to other animals," Big Think author Arpan Bhattacharyya wrote on the study. "We're really trusting of the information that we get from other individuals – even more trusting than dogs are.
"And what this means is we have to be really careful about the kinds of information we present ourselves with. We're not going to have the right filter for bad information, so we should stick to looking at information that's going to be positive, information that's going to be good."
Dogs teach us about ourselves
Dogs really do resemble their owners.
Dogs resemble their owners in more ways than floppy jowls or a perky gait. Dogs mirror their owners' personalities, and owners can use this information to better understand themselves.
Research published in the Journal of Research in Personality surveyed more than 1,600 dog owners, representing about 50 different breeds. They found that dog owners shaped their dogs' personalities. Extroverted owners rated their dogs as more active and playful, while the owners of more fearful dogs tended to exhibit more negative emotions. Similarly, more agreeable owners were guardians of less aggressive pets.
"We expected the dogs' personalities to be fairly stable because they don't have wild lifestyle changes humans do, but they actually change a lot. We uncovered similarities to their owners, the optimal time for training and even a time in their lives that they can get more aggressive toward other animals," lead author William Chopik said in a release.
Another study in Scientific Reports showed similar findings regarding stress. The researchers took hair and fur samples from owners and their dogs to measure both for the stress hormone cortisol. They found a correlation in long-term stress between the two.
More than simply good dogs
These are six ways that science has discovered dogs aid their interspecies partner. As genetic research advances, dogs may prove they are man's best friends in unforeseen ways. Scientists studying the canine genome have found a number of canine disorders that closely resemble those found in humans, including some cancers. Further study may provide a wealth of information that could help us solve our own genetic mysteries.
Your three brains
In a way, the human brain is like three brains in one.
- The "triune brain" model dates back to the 1960s.
- The three brains reflect the evolutionary progress of humankind from primitive to intelligent.
- Sometimes the interactions between the brains can be surprising.
Your reptilian brain, explained | Robert Sapolsky | Big Think youtu.be
The "triune brain" model dates back to the 1960s, when it was first introduced by neuroscientist Paul MacLean. The idea is that the human brain is sort of three brains in one. They are arranged back to front, or bottom to top, like sedimentary rocks.
According to MacLean, the most primitive — some say "reptilian" — basal ganglia sit at the back or bottom of the stack. Next up or frontward sits the limbic system. At the top of the stack is the most recently developed neocortex. (There is some debate about MacLean's model.)
Credit: Lchunhori via Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 2.5
The basal ganglia are in charge of the most basic functions: making sure we eat enough to survive, avoid being killed to survive, and mate enough for the species to survive.
The limbic system allots more finesse to these most basic imperatives by giving us emotions: the ability to feel this way or that about things. It makes us more discriminating, for example, caring about certain others enough not to kill and eat them. Also, emotions like fear super-charge the basal ganglia's fight-or-flight impulses, which is potentially an evolutionary plus. The neocortex provides all the thinkiness that makes us humans so clever, for better and for worse.
The great teenage remodeling project
Credit: zyabich/Adobe Stock
It used to be that the often emotional, unfortunately self-destructive, frequently baffling behavior of teens was credited to runaway teenage hormones. It is now understood to be the "rewiring" of the "brains" that starts at adolescence and continues until early adulthood.
The whole brain reaches its full size just prior to adolescence but lacks adult interconnectivity. So, starting at the bottom and working its way upward, the brain prunes away previously unused connections in the gray matter and starts building new connections between the three brains.
A lot of the remodeling going on during the teen years, therefore, is in the limbic system, which explains the drama that so frequently occurs in a teen's life. This roughly 10-year process also explains stupid, dangerous teen behavior — the intelligent, thoughtful, smart cerebral cortex is the last "brain" to fully kick in.
The triune community
The connection between these three "brains" is what makes us tick. When things are going well, it allows us to function as thinking, feeling, surviving human beings.
Did dark magic conjure up the British Empire?
Esoteric evidence points to a ritual performed by Queen Elizabeth's court magician John Dee.
- An unremarkable stone circle in Mudchute Park is said to have a wild and dark history.
- Legend has it that this is where John Dee used magic to conjure up the British Empire.
- As incredible as that sounds, local geography provides some circumstantial evidence.
The mysterious stone circle informally known as the Mudchute Omphalos, with the gleaming towers of the Docklands financial district in the background. Credit: Stephen Saleh, reproduced with kind permission.
The British Empire was not founded; it was conjured up by John Dee, Queen Elizabeth the First's court magician. There are two versions to the tale: either Dee summoned a demon, or he sacrificed Christopher Marlowe, the famous playwright, in a blood ritual.
Obviously, the tale is apocryphal. There is no evidence except the very circumstantial. If the Marlowe version is to be believed, the dark magic ritual must have been performed at the end of May 1593. That is when official history says the playwright met a violent end in a tavern brawl in Deptford, just south of the Thames in the east of London.
That gives us a date. And we also have a place. Stubborn rumor has it that the conjuring was done on the Isle of Dogs, just north of the Thames in the east of London. The exact spot is allegedly marked by a mysterious stone circle, tucked away near an elder grove in the northwest corner of Mudchute Park.
I visited the spot years ago, but going by recent pictures, the location is as unremarkable now as it was then. There is neither a signpost pointing to the circle nor any explanation as to why it is there. It's just there. Only when you start researching some of the more esoteric aspects of local geography and folklore do the pieces fall into place.
Literally. The stone circle sits on a line that connects a great number of locations with special significance. According to some, that makes it the omphalos, Greek for "navel," of the British Empire. And that "ley line" – the term for a straight line between prominent landmarks infused with an 'energy' of some sort – intersects rather curiously with another one, which links to two major buildings by Sir Christopher Wren.
Does all this add up to proof of John Dee's ritual? It is a pertinent question, but it gets in the way of a more interesting one: is this a good story? For local writer Stephen Saleh, the answer to the latter is a definite yes.
Front cover of Dark Lines of London, a comic based on the omphalos tale.Credit: Dark Lines of London.
Intrigued by the omphalos rumor, Saleh managed to fit together a whole bunch of puzzle pieces, then neatly sidestepped the first question by using his findings as the basis for a work of fiction. In 2019, he published (with Tony Lee and Mariela Malova) Dark Lines of London, a comic book that turns the omphalos mystery into a time-travelling adventure story that scans like an action-packed Hollywood blockbuster. (Saleh is indeed reworking his story for the screen).
The following is an interview that I conducted with Saleh. It has been lightly edited for clarity, style, and grammar.
Stephen, I found out about the omphalos via an oblique reference in, I think, Fortean Times. How did you find it?
About ten years ago, I stumbled across a story about it on the front page of a local newspaper. I have not seen the article since — if anybody has, let me know — but my interest was piqued. Gradually, I found out more about John Dee, about the omphalos, and about others interested in the same thing.
John Dee is the key figure. What is his significance?
John Dee was Queen Elizabeth's chief scientist and magician — there was not that much difference between the two roles yet. He was the first to translate Euclid's works on geometry into English. But he also had an actual crystal ball. You can go see it at the British Museum.
Because he stood on the border between science and magic, Dee was a peculiar and important figure. It was rumored that he had a hand in creating the sudden, violent storm that wrecked the Spanish Armada. Shakespeare, a contemporary, supposedly modelled Prospero from The Tempest on Dee.
Around Dee's time, there was a secret society called the "School of Night," which met to discuss science. Known members included Sir Walter Raleigh, Francis Bacon, and Christopher Marlowe. Dee's name is not mentioned, but I would be very surprised if he was not a member. That society plays a crucial role in our book.
Both in the story and in real life, Dee was an advocate for Britain's expansion into the New World. He said it was the Queen's "birthright." He also was the first to coin the term "British Empire." Perhaps he took it upon himself to create the psychic conditions for the creation of that empire, establishing the omphalos as its magic center.
The location of the omphalos on the Isle of Dogs.Credit: Google Maps
And as your research shows, the omphalos is not an isolated point.
There is no official explanation as to who built the circle or why. What is clear, though, is that it is on a ley line that connects a number of significant sites in east London, from Queen Mary's College at Mile End in the north to All Saints Church at Blackheath in the south.
And if you extend it thousands of miles further north, it passes through the area, now in Canada, where the British were looking for the Northwest Passage. At that time, finding that fabled waterway to Asia was more important to them than actual colonization.
What are those sites, and how are they significant?
To the north, the line passes through St Anne's Limehouse, one of six churches designed by Nicholas Hawksmoor — and, in fact, right through a mysterious pyramid standing just outside the church building. Its purpose is unknown. It is not a tomb. And it has "Wisdom of Solomon" carved into it.
To the south, the line passes exactly between both wings of the Old Royal Naval College, right on the south bank of the river in Greenwich. It is on the spot where once stood Placentia Palace, the birthplace of Elizabeth I. A bit further south, it passes through the Queen's House.
The line crosses the Prime Meridian right next to Greenwich Observatory, where that meridian was established. It touches the statue of General Wolfe, who defeated the French at Québec and won Canada for the British.
Also quite remarkable: there were two working nuclear reactors on the line, a few miles apart, on either side of the omphalos. One for research at Queen Mary's College, which was moved to Stratford in the 1980s — until it had to move from there as well, to make way for the Olympic Park for the 2012 Games.
The other one was at the Old Royal Naval College for training nuclear submarine crews. That one was decommissioned in the mid-1990s. The locals never even knew there was a nuclear reactor beneath their feet. Ironically, that was about the time the local left-wing council had declared Greenwich a nuclear-free zone.
Center: John Dee's Monas Hieroglyphica. Left: that symbol on the ley line. Right: woman-with-fish statue in the middle of the circle. Credit: Dark Lines of London.
But how does all of that tie into John Dee?
The title of Dee's key work Monas Hieroglyphica is also the name for a symbol he devised. That symbol can be seen along the ley line.
Also key to Dee's thinking is the vesica piscis, a symbol from Euclidean mathematics, not unlike the early Christian ichthys sign that stands for both fish and woman. Now, exactly in the circle formed by the Monas Hieroglypica stands a statue of a woman holding a fish. The woman looks straight down the ley line; the fish is looking due south, right at another Hawksmoor church across the river [St. Alphege's in Greenwich].
The terrain at Mudchute Park is much higher than it was in Dee's time. So the omphalos is much more recent than Dee's time.
Back then, that part of the Isle of Dogs was swampland — an excellent place to do magic! As the park's name suggests, the land here was levelled up with mud dug up a bit further north to create London's docklands. So the stone circle is actually several meters above the location where Dee supposedly performed his magic ritual.
Which must mean that...
...some people remembered what had happened here and cared enough about it to commemorate the spot. Perhaps the secret society that created the omphalos is still around to guard it. In fact, as you follow the ley line from the omphalos south to the river, you notice that almost the entire stretch is undeveloped: parks, gardens, football pitches.
Did you find any other evidence on the ley line that would indicate recent updates to the line?
Docklands has been completely transformed into a financial district. The biggest building is topped by a pyramid. The southwest corner of that pyramid touches the ley line. The name of that building? Perhaps a coincidence, but it is One Canada Square. Could this be an indication that the actual British Empire has by now been replaced by a financial one?
And on a somewhat smaller scale: near Island Gardens, just before the line reaches the Thames, a road was marked by two triangles on either side, exactly where the line crossed — they have only recently been removed.
All Saints Church on Blackheath Common, the southern terminus of the leyline, seats exactly… 666.Credit: Dark Lines of London.
What is the significance of the second line, coming in from the west?
Sir Christopher Wren fits the profile of someone who may also have been involved in a secret society like the School of Night. That is why I drew a line between his two most important buildings, St. Paul's Cathedral and the Monument [a memorial for the Great Fire of 1666]: a dome and a pillar, representing the female and the male principle — as you also find in other world cities, like Rome or Washington DC [which has the Capitol Building and Washington Monument]. Well, if you continue that line further east, it intersects with the omphalos line exactly at the statue of the woman and the fish!
You have unearthed a network of remarkable connections. But what do they mean?
For the uninitiated like us, it is hard to know. And purposely so. Not coincidentally, the very last line of the Monas Hieroglyphica reads: "Here the vulgar eye will see nothing but Obscurity and will despair considerably."
Will we ever find out?
After we published Dark Lines of London in 2019, a public information sign was put up on Blackheath Common near All Saints Church — by the way, a late-19th century map clearly indicates the church has 666 seats, a curious number for a Christian congregation. The text acknowledges that the church is built on a Grand Axis. To my knowledge, that is the first public acknowledgment of the ley line. I like to think that maybe someone is responding to the publication of our book.
All images from Dark Lines of London reproduced with kind permission. Check out their page here.
Strange Maps #1106
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
