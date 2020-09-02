Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Fossil reveals 'cute' baby dinosaur's skull features
A rare titanosaur embryo was discovered with its skull preserved in 3 dimensions.
- Researchers have uncovered what the facial features of a baby titanosaurus embryo looked like using cutting-edge imaging technology.
- This in the first-ever discovery of a 3D embryonic titanosaurian sauropod skull.
- The embryo reveals that titanosaur babies had binocularly focused vision in the front of the head rather than on each side, retracted openings on their snout, and a single horn in the front of their head.
Researchers have uncovered what the facial features of a baby titanosaurus looked like in the first-ever discovery of an almost completely intact embryonic titanosaurian sauropod skull.
The discovery
Kundrát et al., Current Biology, 2020
About 20 years ago, a dinosaur egg was illegally smuggled into the United States from Argentina, so the researchers aren't exactly sure where it was found. (The egg has since been returned to Argentina.) Unknown to the thief, it contained one of the most exquisitely preserved skulls of a dinosaur embryo ever found.
"The preservation of embryonic dinosaurs preserved inside their eggs is extremely rare," said John Nudds, study co-author and palaeontology professor at The University of Manchester, in a statement. "Imagine the huge sauropods from 'Jurassic Park' and consider that the tiny skulls of their babies, still inside their eggs, are just a couple of centimetres long."
The embryo comes from a group of dinosaurs named titanosaurian sauropods, who are known for their long necks and tails, and tiny heads. While their species also lay claim on the largest terrestrial animal ever known to have existed, they start off small enough to fit inside an egg roughly the size of that of an ostrich. The uncovered titanosaur skull is about the size of a table grape.
Understanding the species origins may give scientists a better idea of how they grew and developed. But the task hasn't been easy. Twenty-five years ago researchers struck a bonanza when they uncovered a Cretaceous-era nesting ground of these dinosaurs in Patagonia — a site where titanosaurian sauropods once laid their eggs 80 million years ago. But unfortunately, the eggs the researchers found in the area were flattened, thus lacking key information only a 3 dimensional skull could give them.
This latest finding, detailed in a paper published last week in the journal Current Biology, is 3-D enough to contain all those revealing details. Including the befuddling facial features that titanosaur babies apparently wore in their first days of life.
Inside the egg
Kundrát et al., Current Biology, 2020
The research team used synchrotron microtomography, a cutting edge imaging technology, to view the embryo's bones, teeth, and soft tissues, like the calcified remains of the baby's brain case and jaw muscles.
While the prehistoric long-necked beasts have always been depicted in their adult forms, the high tech images reveal that the babies actually had some unusual physical traits. They had binocularly focused vision in the front of the head rather than on each side, retracted openings on their snout, and a single horn in the front of their head. The researchers have speculated that the horn may have helped them crack out of their shell at birth and assisted these vulnerable newborns in defending themselves. There is currently no evidence of parental care in this dinosaur species, so the baby titanosaurus would have likely been fending for itself for food and protection.
"You could call it a unicorn baby dinosaur, because it has a single horn on its head. But unlike the mythical unicorn, where the horn is on the forehead, this dinosaur has a small bumpy horn at the tip of its snout," University of Edinburgh vertebrate paleontologist Stephen Brusatte, who wasn't involved in the new study, told the New York Times. "This little embryo is one of the cutest dinosaurs I've seen, and at the same time, one of the weirdest looking."
As the dinosaur matured, its head and face would have morphed into the features we imagine them as today; their vision likely changed as their eyes shifted laterally to the sides of the head. Their snout and face may have grown faster than their braincase to get rid of the horn. This is all speculation, of course, as more examples are needed.
"We expect that the specimen will become one of the most important fossils in the study of reproduction and development of the gigantic quadrupedal dinosaurs," said Martin Kundrát in an email to CNN, study author and head of the PaleoBioImaging Lab at Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Slovakia.
Though the researchers acknowledge that it is possible that they stumbled upon an entirely new species, the embryo is the most similar to Tapuiasaurus — a titanosaurus dinosaur that lived in Brazil between 66 million and 100.5 million years ago.
You can invest in commercial real estate for as little as $500
DiversyFund allows you to enter a market previously open to only the 1%.
- Real estate investments are a great way to hedge against stock market volatility.
- Unfortunately, commercial real estate has long been available to only the wealthiest Americans.
- DiversyFund allows you to access high-value private real estate.
Octopus-like creatures inhabit Jupiter’s moon, claims space scientist
A leading British space scientist thinks there is life under the ice sheets of Europa.
- A British scientist named Professor Monica Grady recently came out in support of extraterrestrial life on Europa.
- Europa, the sixth largest moon in the solar system, may have favorable conditions for life under its miles of ice.
- The moon is one of Jupiter's 79.
Neil deGrasse Tyson wants to go ice fishing on Europa<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="GLGsRX7e" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="f4790eb8f0515e036b24c4195299df28"> <div id="botr_GLGsRX7e_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/GLGsRX7e-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/GLGsRX7e-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/GLGsRX7e-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div>
Water Vapor Above Europa’s Surface Deteced for First Time<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c4abc8473e1b89170cc8941beeb1f2d"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WQ-E1lnSOzc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
How maps confirm anti-migrant bias
'Battlefield maps' show continent under attack from hostile invaders.
- Maps aren't objective. And migration maps aren't innocent.
- Consciously or not, their content and form can confirm anti-migrant prejudices.
- Alternative mapping options are available – but perhaps the answer isn't a map at all.
Don't believe the map<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMzU2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODYxMjk5Nn0.cA3hzZU2bj7_dZ09ykYWd1tI89WF8VVcLtQ3JKfbv5k/img.jpg?width=980" id="1d000" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5303fbd488fa49266c24b2328ae5cabe" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bSatellite picture showing a scirocco blowing desert dust across the sea from Libya to southern Europe." />
Satellite picture showing a scirocco blowing desert dust across the sea from Libya to southern Europe. Most of the irregular migration into Europe takes place across this part of the Mediterranean, either from North Africa to Italy or from Turkey to Greece.
Image: NASA, public domain<p>One map can say more than a thousand words. That's why we shouldn't believe all they're telling us. See, maps have a problem. They appear neutral, objective, authoritative. But that's exactly all that they're not. Each map reflects the many choices the cartographer has made, consciously or not, both in terms of content and form. </p><p>And so, without us even noticing it, maps can confirm bias, entrench prejudice and perpetuate injustice. Take for instance the topic of migration, guaranteed to raise the volume of the after-dinner conversation at any party. In a recent article, Dutch news website <a href="https://decorrespondent.nl/" target="_blank" style="">De Correspondent</a> argues that the cartographic depiction of migrant flows into Europe reinforces the negative attitudes many Europeans have towards migrants.<br></p>
The Frontex map<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMzU2Mi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjAzNzQ3NH0.OUmSYwK8haPrHwfB1TmXW8_NLy5iTfpXbzxkLKFjios/img.png?width=980" id="7dfb8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fe20fbe6f39b4b1da0a859a15e119cfd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Frontex: Risk Analysis for 2020" />
Illegal border crossings at the EU's external borders in 2019: just under 142,000 (down from around 150,000 in 2018 and almost 205,000 in 2017). Most came in via the Eastern Mediterranean route (83K, up from 57K in 2019), followed by the Western Mediterranean route (24K, down from 56K), the Western Balkan route (15K, up from 6K) and the Central Mediterranean route (14K, down from 23K). Relatively minor routes: the Western African route (3K, up from 1K), the Circular Route from Albania to Greece (2K, down from 5K), the Eastern Borders route (700, down from 1K) and the Black Sea route (2, up from zero).
Image: Frontex - Risk Analysis for 2020<p>Here's a map taken from the 2020 annual report by <a href="https://frontex.europa.eu/" target="_blank">Frontex</a>, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, showing the illegal border crossings into the EU for 2019. As part of the official report on illegal immigration, this map is the source of many others in the European media. </p>While it may seem nothing more or less than a factually correct cartographic representation of objective data contained in the report, De Correspondent argues that there are several things wrong with this image. <br><ul><li>The arrows are reminiscent of battlefield maps, suggesting that Europe is under attack. This is aggravated by the use of the color red, which signals danger.</li><li>The arrows are huge – larger than some countries. This homogenises a diverse group of people, and inflates the perceived size of the issue.</li><li>The 'straightness' of the arrows indicates a clear purpose; but most migrants experience a much more circuitous and dangerous path, not always concluded successfully (or alive). </li><li>The title refers to 'illegal border crossings', not mentioning that migrants hardly have legal means of entering the EU. </li></ul><p>This all serves to affirm certain preconceptions about migration into Europe: the continent is being flooded by a huge influx of hostile aliens. "It's no coincidence that political parties opposed to migration use maps like these in their communication," the article states.</p>
Red map vs. blue map<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMzU2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODMwNDc1Nn0.eUSqFNbDPLQdfPfFmTn0I03c2DmiMHF5CtDaQT5RyQ8/img.jpg?width=980" id="98561" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="63f37508c44e036b0127b98436a96e1d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Maps of migration into Europe." />
The blue map tries to confer the same information as the red one, without confirming the underlying biases.
Image: De Correspondent, reproduced with kind permission.<p>Can maps confer the same information without confirming those biases? De Correspondent took the Frontex map and translated it into its own house style; and then produced a kinder, gentler alternative:</p><ul><li>The colour is a more soothing blue rather than the aggressive red.</li><li>The map's new title ("These are the routes via which irregular migrants reach the EU") no longer focuses on the illegal aspect of the entries.</li><li>The military-style arrows are replaced by circles. </li></ul>While the 'blue' map at least makes an active effort not to walk into the same bias-confirming trap that the 'red' one does, it still tells only part of the story. No mention is made of the conflicts that motivate migrants to risk their lives in journeying to Europe – nor indeed of the many lives lost along those routes.
Thinking beyond the map<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMzYxNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjM4ODczN30.0BGBJgwWXUi0fDh-OQ4u6otM5a7hyoJx6fOCEpLnsIM/img.png?width=980" id="a6c11" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8b82a2659765b4eb68e0bc37e1e851f9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Number of migrants reaching Europe via the Mediterranean. The numbers have been declining since 2015." />
Number of migrants reaching Europe via the Mediterranean. The numbers have been declining since 2015.
Image: De Correspondent, reproduced with kind permission.<p>Perhaps a map is not the right way at all to present information on migration, De Correspondent argues. Here's another illustration: a simple bar chart, showing the number of irregular border crossings for each of the preceding six years. Following the dramatic refugee influx of 2015, that number has gone down significantly and consistently for each of the following years. </p><p><span></span>This offers a radically different perspective on the same reality – and one less likely to be reproduced by anti-immigration parties. </p><p><em><br></em></p><p><em><span></span>For more background (and more maps), see the <a href="https://decorrespondent.nl/11351/zo-maken-kaarten-in-de-media-ons-onbewust-negatiever-over-migranten/494574421-f2a0eea7" target="_blank">original article</a> at <a href="https://decorrespondent.nl/" target="_blank">De Correspondent</a> (in Dutch), which was based on an article in the journal <a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/toc/rmob20/current" target="_blank">Mobilities</a>: <a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17450101.2019.1676031?src=recsys&" target="_blank">The migration map trap. On the invasion arrows in the cartography of migration</a> (in English).</em></p><p><strong>Strange Maps #1045</strong></p><p><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a><em>.</em></p>
How can we design schools to be anti-racist?
From reassessing the way schools are funded to changing the curriculum, there are ways to fix the inequities in education.
- Recognizing when something is overtly racist is easy, but when it comes to education in America there is often subtle and systemic racism at play that can put children at an early disadvantage. Chris Lehman of the Science Leadership Academy says that now is the time to have these important conversations and to design schools to be anti-racist.
- Lehman says that in Philadelphia, the amount of money spent on one child's K-12 education can be $170,000 less than that of another child who lives in the suburb just a block away. These racist systems and structures are in place in cities across the country but are often not addressed.
- Family income directly translates to the amount spent by the public to educate children. "That's one of the most anti-American things I can imagine," Lehman says about the racial and socioeconomic inequity. While funding is a major component, changes must also be made at the curriculum level.
New ‘bullet plane’ aims to make private flights affordable
Otto Aviation says the hourly cost of flying the new Celera 500L is about six times cheaper than conventional aircraft.