Famous map of a woman’s heart tells only half the story
One of the best-known allegorical depictions of love has a rather pessimistic male twin.
- Early 19th century heart-shaped map remains a popular allegory of love.
- Looking beyond its shape, the map shows the social restrictions of its time.
- Its lesser known male twin reveals an even more pessimistic take on love.
"Kiss me quick": a humorous take on the social minefield that had to be navigated in early 19th century courtships. Credit: Currier & Ives, New York City (ca. 1840) / Public domain
Times and attitudes change, but love is love. We recognize its joys and perils even as it manifests itself in other ages and under different constraints. That may explain the enduring popularity of this decidedly antique allegory of love. It is entitled A Map of the Open Country of Woman's Heart.
The map continues the centuries-old conceit that the various aspects of love (and marriage) can be represented as an actual landscape and that a map can serve as a guide into their interrelatedness — a road map of love, so to speak. The map's title indeed goes on to specify that it "exhibit[s the heart's] internal communications and the facilities and dangers to Travellers therein."
Other famous amorous topographies include George Skaife Beeching's Map of Matrimony (ca. 1880) and the Carte de Tendre (1654), a double-entendre invented for Madame de Scudéry's historical novel Clélie (see Strange Maps #245). But what sets this map apart, and what may explain its continuing appeal, is that it presents the landscape of love not as random continents but in the very shape of a heart — not the actual organ but the stylized one we still associate with tender feelings (and playing cards).
By its recognizable form, sentimental topic, and visible antiquity, Woman's Heart has become a staple of graphic design to this day. However, a closer examination reveals its contents to be more era-specific than its sympathetic shape suggests.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that an eligible young woman looking for true love must be in want of a map.Credit: Boston Rare Maps / Public domain
The map is anonymous ("by a lady") and undated, but thanks to a reference to its lithographer (D.W. Kellogg & Co. in Hartford, Connecticut), it can reliably be dated to 1833-1842. In other words, the map shows how women were supposed to feel about relationships, love, and marriage in mid-19th century New England. In short, love is an "open country" with many choices — all bad, dangerous, and detrimental except for one. Starting from top right:
- The Land of Love of Display is washed by the Sea of Wealth and contains the towns of Belles-maisons and Mavoiture (fancy houses and carriages?), a Bay of Establishment, a Jewelry Inlet, an Opal Isle, and a Promontory of Golden Fetters. We did not fail to notice Old Man's Darling Bay (sugardaddyism has some pedigree).
- The Pyramids of Fashion dominate the Land of Love of Dress, home to the towns of Cashmere and Tambourton (?) and such natural features as the Satin Plains, Bonnet Ridge, Feather Hill, and the rivers Drain the Purse and Wilful Waste.
- The region of Sentimentality is a particularly dangerous one with its Ego Mountains, the Plain of Susceptibility, its rivers of Novel Reading (vade retro, Jane Austen!), Pensive Musings, and the town of Dandy's Rest.
- How much safer is the region of Sentiment, dominated by Platonic Affection, Friendship, Hope, Enthusiasm, Good Sense, Discrimination (not that kind), and Prudence. This area is crisscrossed by the Patience Canal and the River of Consciousness. Did it really need to be underlined that these lead straight to the Country of Solid Worth?
- Oh, but so narrow is the part of righteous love. Right next door is the Land of Selfishness, home to the City of Moi-Même, District No. 1, and the Indulgence River. In the region of Fickleness, you can visit Caprice, the Town of Lady's Privilege, and the road of False Hopes. Obviously, the next stop is the Land of Oblivion.
- North of there, we find the Land of Love of Admiration, with its districts of Vanity and Affectation, its Lake of Self Conceit, and the Flattery River; and the Land of Coquetry, almost bare except for the Tenting Ground of Uncertainty.
- The northern borders of Coquetry and Love of Fashion are the High Grounds of Matrimonial Speculations with the Country of Eligibleness just beyond. But look out for the Valley of Mothers' Artifice and the Province of Deception.
Dear heavens, there are so many ways the voyage out of the City and District of Love, at the center of the heart, can go wrong. Love's saving grace is that it naturally borders and easily connects to Sentiment, the one and only pathway toward Esteem.
Clearly, love in 1830s Connecticut had to fit into a strict corset of social mores, ultimately dictated by religious piety. While this map showed that the true course was clear, it also demonstrated that the potential pitfalls were several — but many are no longer recognized as such in today's consumerist society. (Few people still seem to worry about the corrupting nature of satin.)
So, Woman's Heart is more out of step with today's relationship goals than a superficial glance suggests. But there is more. The map is only one half of a long-forgotten pair, which together paint a decidedly pessimistic picture of love.
A map for the lesser half
A man's heart is his fortress. Pity the woman wanting to conquer the citadel.Credit: Boston Rare Maps / Public domain
Boston Rare Maps recently sold only the second known pair of those maps. The other map shows the Fortified Country of Man's Heart. This is a decidedly less "open" place than Woman's Heart: the map shows its defences, and modes of exposure to attack.
Again, various regions are presented, only one of which leads to matrimonial bliss. Starting from top right:
- The Lands of Better Judgment and Love of Ease both border a region where Irresolution reigns, feeding the Frozen Lakes of Indifference via the Trop de Trouble river. In the south, a Cigar Grove leads to a Morass of Indolence. Silence and Reflection are walled off from the outside world by a Wall of dread of a woman's tongue.
- Is all well in the land of Romance? It's unclear: there is a river of Day Dreams (surely not a good thing) and one of Novel Reading (judged too Sentimental for women) and a Forest of Fancy. Nevertheless, this is the only part of Man's Heart that is not walled off. An Angel Gate corresponds with an Avenue of Beauty.
- To the west is the significantly larger Land of Love of Money, where we find Lakes Pocket Book and Bank Stock, a Sell Soul Market, Whisker Prairie, and the Corner Towers of Suspicion.
- Northward, we enter the lands of Love of Eating (featuring Gingerbread Palace), Economy (with the River of Hard Earnings), and Love of Power (dominated in the south by the Mountains of Pride and in the north by the Inner Breast-work of Fears of Petticoat Government).
At the center of it all is the virtually impenetrable Citadel of Selflove. But for the breach along the Land of Romance, Man's Heart is entirely surrounded by fortifications with only a handful of avenues communicating with a woman's Good Sense, Housewifery, Fortune, and Good Temper.
Faced first with the difficulty of mastering her own heart, the eligible young woman of mid-19th century New England was then tasked with conquering that of an eligible young man. As this map shows, that heart was a citadel, designed to deflect virtually all amorous intentions. And no matter how well she prepared, the only surefire avenue into the undefended portion of his heart was one beyond anyone's control: beauty.
How disheartening (no pun intended). Perhaps it is not surprising that the second of this pair of hearts has mostly gotten lost over time.
Strange Maps 1102
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Follow Strange Maps on Twitter and Facebook.
Physicist advances a radical theory of gravity
Erik Verlinde has been compared to Einstein for completely rethinking the nature of gravity.
- The Dutch physicist Erik Verlinde's hypothesis describes gravity as an "emergent" force not fundamental.
- The scientist thinks his ideas describe the universe better than existing models, without resorting to "dark matter".
- While some question his previous papers, Verlinde is reworking his ideas as a full-fledged theory.
The Dutch theoretical physicist Erik Verlinde is no stranger to big ideas. His 2009 hypothesis about gravity earned him comparisons to Einstein for its complete rethinking of what gravity could be. Verlinde proposed that gravity was not a fundamental force of nature but rather emerged out of the interactions of information that fills the universe. He also didn't think there was such a thing as "dark matter" – a useful construct which is supposedly taking up 27% of the known universe (but is yet to be observed). Now, in a new interview, Verlinde reveals he is taking steps towards conceptualizing his groundbreaking ideas in a full-fledged theory.
As reported by the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO), Verlinde understands why many had trouble accepting his original proposal. After all, the previous leading explanations of gravity have been by Newton, who saw it as an invisible pulling force, and Einstein, who conceived of it as a curvature of space-time by mass and energy.
In Verlinde's view, based on string theory, quantum information theory and the physics of black holes, gravity is an "entropic" force that comes into existence as a result of "information associated with the positions of material bodies," as he wrote in his 2011 paper. What drives gravity is the quantum entanglement of tiny bits of spacetime information.
Ten years after publishing his ideas in a paper that caused much discussion, both from admirers and critics, Verlinde shares that he is still fleshing them out, based on the research and advancements that have taken place since then.
"Over the past ten years, we have gradually learned a lot more about how you should talk about space and time information," said Verlinde to NWO. "I am seriously considering rewriting my story from 2009, but now formulated much more precisely. I think that could remove some of the scepticism that still exists.'
Verlinde: Gravity Doesn't Exist
In 2016, Verlinde's ideas were tested by a team from Leiden Observatory, which found that a key prediction of the physicist held up. They studied the lensing effect of gravitational fields that are far away from the centers of more than 33,000 galaxies and found the numbers to be consistent with what the Dutch scientist's theory showed. The only way to get these calculations to match under the prevalent gravitational theory would have been to invoke dark matter – a potential fudge factor more than fact at this point.
A 2017 study from Princeton University found against Verlinde's ideas, however, showing that they are not consistent with the observed data on the rotation velocities of dwarf galaxies.
While some have accused of Verlinde of publishing his thoughts too early, before they are packaged in a theory that explains all of the implications, the scientist thinks such naysayers don't really understand the way theoretical physics works. "You need to elaborate and test a new idea step-by-step," he explains, adding "We must find the correct formulations and techniques.'
Scientists like the theoretician Koenraad Schalm from Leiden University defend Verlinde, saying that "Contrary to the sceptics' opinions, Verlinde's work is definitely taken seriously". In fact, Verlinde, who is the winner of the Spinoza Prize, has been cited over 700 times by other scientists.
The physicist himself feels his overall thesis that information is the fundamental building mechanism of the universe is becoming more accepted. Perhaps his long-awaited new paper on the subject can bring it to an even stronger position amidst the main physics ideas of our time.
Dark matter and dark energy explained | Erik Verlinde
The magnetosphere waxes and wanes every 200 million years
Yes, the magnetosphere is weakening. It does that from time to time.
- Working out the ancient history of Earth is hard because evidence keeps getting ground up within the planet.
- A new technique fills in some important blanks in the history of the planet's critical magnetosphere.
- Every 200 million years, it seems, the magnetosphere weakens and then strengthens.
Life, at least as we know it, requires a relatively radiation-free place to thrive and a breathable atmosphere, attributes we enjoy here on Earth thanks to the planet's magnetosphere — a massive, comet-shaped bubble of a magnetic field that surrounds the planet and protects us from cosmic and solar particles. This field, produced by the motion of electrically charged molten iron in our planetary core, also prevents our atmosphere from being torn away by the charged particles, or "solar wind," bombarding us from the sun.
The comet shape gives you a sense of the kind of robust protection it provides. Buffeted on the side facing the sun due to solar wind, it is compressed to 6-10 times the Earth's radius. On the other side facing away from the sun, it is about 60 times the radius.
Given its obvious importance to our survival, there has been some alarm that the Earth's magnetosphere has weakened by about 9 percent over the last two centuries. There is also some concern that Earth's magnetic poles may be about to flip — as it is, the North Pole has been moving toward Russia for some time. Now, however, a new study that uses an innovative means of measuring large periods of time suggests that there is no need to worry. The weakening of the planet's magnetic field happens every 200 million years or so.
Hidden history
Credit: slay19 / Adobe Stock
Long-term study of the magnetosphere's history is tricky because so much of the ancient material that might allow scientists to dig deep into the past is continually being churned to bits by movement within the Earth. There are big chunks of time without representation in the geologic record.
The authors of the study at the University of Liverpool have developed a technique they call "microwave paleomagnetic analysis." This, combined with thermal analysis, allowed them to learn a great deal from two lava flows in eastern Scotland. They verified the validity of their technique by reanalyzing samples collected by others that were from a period 200 to 500 million years ago. Their measurements were in agreement.
Clues in the lava flows
Mt. Etna lava flowsCredit: Ines Álvarez Fdez / Unsplash
Lead author Louise Hawkins says, "Our findings, when considered alongside the existing datasets, supports the existence of an approximately 200-million-year long cycle in the strength of the Earth's magnetic field related to deep Earth processes. As almost all of our evidence for processes within the Earth's interior is being constantly destroyed by plate tectonics, the preservation of this signal for deep inside the Earth is exceedingly valuable as one of the few constraints we have."
In comparing their conclusions with Russian and Canadian researchers, the authors of the study found that it all chronologically fits together nicely.
The research led to the identification of a period the team is referring to as the "Mid-Palaeozoic dipole low (MPDL)." It was a time, the lava flows revealed, between 332 and 416 million years back when the planet's magnetic field was less than 25 percent of what we have today. This period directly precedes the Kiaman Reverse Superchron, a period of magnetic stability that lasted about 50 million years.
Importantly, says Hawkins, "Our findings also provide further support that a weak magnetic field is associated with pole reversals, while the field is generally strong during a Superchron, which is important as it has proved nearly impossible to improve the reversal record prior to 300 million years ago."
The human impact
While the research makes clear that our currently weakening magnetic field is not an unprecedented event, that does not mean that periods of lower magnetism have no consequences.
A study of the Devonian-Carboniferous mass extinction suggests that it occurred during a period magnetically similar to the MPDL, when Ultraviolet-B levels were elevated. That study proposed that UV-B levels were a "kill mechanism" at that time.
Then there is that possible pole reversal. If it happens, it is unclear what to expect. It is entirely possible it will baffle our electronics as well as animals that navigate using the Earth's magnetic gridlines. It might also cause more cosmic and solar radiation to get through to Earth's surface. Though a geomagnetic reversal takes thousands of years, it is never too early to ponder what a new North would look like.
The meaning of happiness, according to a baker in ancient Pompeii
Searching for happiness in the midst of personal or societal crises are nothing new.
In a testament to its resiliency, happiness, according to this year's World Happiness Report, remained remarkably stable around the world, despite a pandemic that upended the lives of billions of people.
As a classicist, I find such discussions of happiness in the midst of personal or societal crisis to be nothing new.
"Hic habitat felicitas" – "Here dwells happiness" – confidently proclaims an inscription found in a Pompeiian bakery nearly 2,000 years after its owner lived and possibly died in the eruption of Vesuvius that destroyed the city in A.D. 79.
What did happiness mean to this Pompeiian baker? And how does considering the Roman view of felicitas help our search for happiness today?
Happiness for me but not for thee
The Romans saw both Felicitas and Fortuna – a related word that means "luck" – as goddesses. Each had temples in Rome, where those seeking the divinities' favor could place offerings and make vows. Felicitas was also portrayed on Roman coins from the first century B.C. to the fourth century, suggesting its connection to financial prosperity of the state. Coins minted by emperors, furthermore, connect her to themselves. "Felicitas Augusti," for example, was seen on the golden coin of the emperor Valerian, iconography that suggested he was the happiest man in the empire, favored by the gods.
By claiming felicitas for his own abode and business, therefore, the Pompeiian baker could have been exercising a name-it-claim-it philosophy, hoping for such blessings of happiness for his business and life.
But just beyond this view of money and power as a source of happiness, there was a cruel irony.
Felicitas and Felix were commonly used names for female and male enslaved persons. For instance, Antonius Felix, the governor of Judaea in the first century, was an ex-slave – clearly, his luck turned around – while Felicitas was the name of the enslaved woman famously martyred with Perpetua in A.D. 203.
Romans perceived enslaved people to be proof of their masters' higher status and the embodiment of their happiness. Viewed in this light, happiness appears as a zero-sum game, intertwined with power, prosperity and domination. Felicitas in the Roman world had a price, and enslaved people paid it to confer happiness on their owners.
Suffice it to say that for the enslaved, wherever happiness dwelled, it was not in the Roman Empire.
Where does happiness really dwell?
In today's society, can happiness exist only at the expense of someone else? Where does happiness dwell, as rates of depression and other mental illness soar, and work days get longer?
Over the past two decades, American workers have been working more and more hours. A 2020 Gallup poll found that 44% of full-time employees were working over 45 hours a week, while 17% of people were working 60 or more hours weekly.
The result of this overworked culture is that happiness and success really do seem to be a zero-sum equation. There is a cost, often a human one, with work and family playing tug-of-war for time and attention, and with personal happiness the victim either way. This was true long before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Studies of happiness seem to become more popular during periods of high societal stress. It is perhaps no coincidence that the longest-running study of happiness, administered by Harvard University, originated during the Great Depression. In 1938, researchers measured physical and mental health of 268 then-sophomores and, for 80 years, tracked these men and some of their descendants.
Their main finding? "Close relationships, more than money or fame … keep people happy throughout their lives." This includes both a happy marriage and family, and a close community of supportive friends. Importantly, the relationships highlighted in the study are those based on love, care and equality, rather than abuse and exploitation.
Just as the Great Depression motivated Harvard's study, the current pandemic inspired social scientist Arthur Brooks to launch, in April 2020, a weekly column on happiness titled "How to Build a Life." In his first article for the series, Brooks loops in research showing faith and meaningful work – in addition to close relationships – can enhance happiness.
Finding happiness in chaos and disorder
Brooks' advice correlates with those findings in the World 2021 Happiness Report, which noted "a roughly 10% increase in the number of people who said they were worried or sad the previous day."
Faith, relationships and meaningful work all contribute to feelings of safety and stability. All of them were victims of the pandemic. The Pompeiian baker, who chose to place his plaque in his place of business, likely would have agreed about the significant connection among happiness, work and faith. And while he was not, as far as historians can tell, living through a pandemic, he was no stranger to societal stress.
It's possible his choice of décor reflected an undercurrent of anxiety – understandable, given some of the political turmoil in Pompeii and in the empire at large in the last 20 years of the city's existence. At the time of the final volcanic eruption of A.D. 79, we know that some Pompeiians were still rebuilding and restoring from the earthquake of A.D. 62. The baker's life must have been filled with reminders of instability and looming disaster. Perhaps the plaque was an attempt to combat these fears.
After all, would truly happy people feel the need to place a sign proclaiming the presence of happiness in their home?
Or maybe I'm overanalyzing this object, and it was simply a mass-made trinket – a first century version of a "Home Sweet Home" or "Live, Laugh, Love" placard – that the baker or his wife picked up on a whim.
And yet the plaque reminds of an important truth: people in antiquity had dreams of and aspirations for happiness, much like people do today. Vesuvius may have put an end to our baker's dreams, but the pandemic need not have such a permanent impact on ours. And while the stress of the past year-and-a-half may feel overwhelming, there has been no better time to re-evaluate priorities, and remember to put people and relationships first.
Nadejda Williams, Professor of Ancient History, University of West Georgia
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
