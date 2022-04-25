What we’ve learned after 32 years of NASA’s Hubble

On April 24, 1990, NASA launched the Hubble Space Telescope into Earth’s orbit.
Originally, a flaw in the optics led to disappointingly blurry images.
But subsequent servicing missions transformed Hubble into the epic observatory we all know.
As it’s shown us the Universe, we’ve answered many of our deepest questions.
We didn’t know what was out there in the deepest depths of space.
We had never seen an infant galaxy before.
We had no known instances of planets orbiting around stars other than the Sun.
We didn’t know whether the Universe was 10 billion or 16 billion years old.
We didn’t know whether space was expanding at 50 or 100 km/s/Mpc.
We didn’t know whether dark matter was hot, warm, or cold, or how much there was.
We didn’t know about the existence of dark energy or what the Universe’s fate would be.
We didn’t even know whether black holes were real or not.
After 32 years of Hubble, these questions and more have all been definitively answered.
The frontiers have been pushed back, and now we seek to answer the follow-up questions.
Thank you, Hubble, and may ALMA, the JWST, and more continuously advance our neverending quest for knowledge.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.