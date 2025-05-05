JWST’s most ambitious view is now available to everyone

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Our Universe, today, contains trillions of galaxies with sextillions of stars.
But 13.8 billion years ago, there were none at all.
It takes both time and gravity for modern cosmic structures to evolve.
To understand how it occurred, we need to map cosmic structure throughout history.
This includes galaxies,
galaxy clusters,
and more.
JWST’s first deep, wide-field survey — COSMOS-Web — was designed for exactly this.
Prior to JWST’s launch, expectations for novel discoveries were high.
Astronomers conducted simulations to help guide expectations.
Now, in 2025, the COSMOS-Web survey’s results have finally arrived.
The full 166 Megapixel image uses infrared data from Hubble and JWST, with X-ray data also available.
This is the widest-area, deepest JWST survey ever undertaken, revealing a variety of fascinating details.
The eight-pointed diffraction spikes highlight stars within the Milky Way.
Despite 255 hours of JWST observations, some sky patches remain almost completely dark.
Others, however, reveal rich groups and clusters of galaxies.
The COSMOS-Web survey’s main feature is a galaxy cluster located 9.9 billion light-years away.
Many COSMOS-Web galaxies display huge, extended stellar halos.
Meanwhile, gravitational lensing distorts the shape of background galaxies.
Large area galaxy surveys,
revealing spirals, ellipticals, and irregulars,
showcase cosmic evolution’s profound effects.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
