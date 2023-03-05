Successful communication is at the heart of great teamwork, but words can mean different things to different people. We all tend to project our own biases onto commonly used words.

Mary and David Sherwin — experts in team dynamics — have devised Teamwords, a collaborative card-based team-building system that cuts through differences to create consensus.

If we can agree on the meaning of words at the start of projects, we will understand each other much better as we work together.