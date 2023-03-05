Skip to content
Who's in the Video
David Sherwin
David is a design leader, teacher, and strategist with deep expertise in creating new products, services, and training solutions.
Mary Paynter Sherwin
Mary Paynter Sherwin is a seasoned writer, educator, and public speaking coach with expertise in helping individuals and schools develop rigorous curricula and activities for their learning needs.
Successful communication is at the heart of great teamwork, but words can mean different things to different people. We all tend to project our own biases onto commonly used words.

Mary and David Sherwin — experts in team dynamics — have devised Teamwords, a collaborative card-based team-building system that cuts through differences to create consensus.

If we can agree on the meaning of words at the start of projects, we will understand each other much better as we work together.

