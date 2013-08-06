The Consciousness Issue: The Mystery of Being You

Consciousness is at once a scientific puzzle, a philosophical riddle, and a personal reality — the background of everything we know. This special issue aims to bring those perspectives together. Inside, neuroscientist Anil Seth investigates the overlooked reason why “AI consciousness” isn’t coming anytime soon. The author Annaka Harris makes the case for why our common intuitions about consciousness are all wrong. And neuroscientist Erik Hoel reveals the tensions — and possibilities — at the heart of consciousness research. All that and much, much more. We hope you enjoy.