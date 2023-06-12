Recipe for how to kill a galaxy revealed at last

Most observed galaxies, astronomically, are alive.
Alive, to a galaxy, means “actively forming stars.”
Several large star-forming regions line our Milky Way’s spiral arms.
When new stars form, they arrive with various masses and colors.
Although they all form simultaneously, the hottest, bluest, shortest-lived stars evolve and die first.
A few galaxies — mostly ellipticals within clusters — ceased forming stars long ago.
Over time, the heavier, bluer stars die off.
Since redder stars survive, galaxies lacking new stellar populations are called “red-and-dead” by astronomers.
Measuring the intrinsic color of a galaxy’s starlight determines whether a galaxy is dead or alive.
Mainstream astronomy suggests that molecular gas reserves form new stars within galaxies.
If a galaxy possesses no new stars, it must be gas-free.
Gas can be removed by intense star-formation periods, frequently triggered by mergers and interactions.
Rapid journeys through a galaxy cluster’s intergalactic medium also strip interior gas away.
In 2018, the first red-and-dead galaxy in our cosmic backyard was identified: NGC 1277.
Speeding at 900 km/s through the Perseus cluster, it hasn’t formed new stars in ~10 billion years.
Its stars and globular clusters are exclusively red-colored.
Unless gas reserves arrive anew, no new stars should form within it.
