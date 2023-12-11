10 fun facts as Halley’s Comet makes its big comeback

In Newton’s theory of gravity, orbits make perfect ellipses when they occur around single, large masses. However, in general relativity, there is an additional precession effect due to both the curvature of spacetime and the fact that the planets are in motion with respect to the Sun, and this causes the orbit to shift over time, in a fashion that is sometimes measurable. Mercury exhibits the largest such effect within our Solar System, precessing at a rate of an extra 43″ (where 1″ is 1/3600th of one degree) per century due to this additional effect. Meanwhile, any comets passing through the Solar System are affected by the gravity of the planets inside, which often perturbs their periods and orbital trajectories.