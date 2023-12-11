10 fun facts as Halley’s Comet makes its big comeback

On December 9, 2023, Halley’s comet achieved aphelion, reaching its greatest distance.
These 10 fantastic facts celebrate its impending return.
1.) Its first recording was 240 B.C.E.
Spotted in China, records describe a “Broom Star.”
2.) Halley’s questioning Newton led to the Principia.
Newton offhandedly told Halley a central, ~1/r² force law would create elliptical orbits, then proved it.
3.) Halley identified 3 prior returns.
Previous comet arrivals in 1531, 1607, and 1682 portended Halley’s 1705 prediction.
4.) Its orbit is variable.
The other planets, especially Jupiter, perturb cometary orbits. Halley’s periodicity varies from 74-79 years.
5.) Halley never observed its return.
Halley calculated a 1758 return, but died in 1742.
6.) Its return led to the Messier catalog.
Searching for the comet in 1758, a deep-sky nebula confounded Charles Messier. His catalog prevented future confusion.
7.) Its orbital speed varies tremendously.
At perihelion, it reaches ~55 km/s. At aphelion, it’s under 1 km/s.
8.) Its debris creates two meteor showers.
Both May’s Eta Aquariids and October’s Orionids arise from Halley’s comet.
9.) It’s not the most common comet type.
Only 116 Halley-type comets are known, versus 656 Jupiter-family comets.
10.) Its nucleus may soon split.
This low-density, rubble pile iceball is losing mass quickly, and may soon decompose.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.