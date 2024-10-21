Skip to content
Euclid mission reveals “page 1” of our cosmic story

What are dark matter and dark energy? The large-scale structure of the cosmos encodes them both, with ESA’s Euclid mission leading the way.
A panoramic image of the Milky Way galaxy, with an inset showing a zoomed view of distant galaxies, tells a cosmic story. This region, highlighted in textured detail, echoes the exploration themes of the Euclid mission.
This composite map shows stars from ESA's Gaia mission and dust from ESA's Planck mission, together, along with the first 1% of the Euclid catalog's data, just released, shown in yellow. A 36x zoom into the Euclid region reveals galaxy cluster Abell 3381, at lower-left.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA; ESA/Gaia/DPAC; ESA/Planck Collaboration; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre, E. Bertin, G. Anselmi; Composition: E. Siegel
Key Takeaways
  • Two the the greatest mysteries in all of the Universe are dark matter and dark energy, which govern how the Universe clumps and gravitates plus how the Universe expands throughout cosmic history.
  • A large-area, deep-field survey of the Universe can help reveal both of their natures, with gravitational lensing allowing the construction of dark matter maps and galaxy clustering revealing our expansion history.
  • With only the first 1% of its data available for release, the ESA’s Euclid mission is the first new-generation mission attempting to measure these great cosmic unknowns. Here’s the impressive “page 1” of its results.
Measuring our Universe is challenging from within the Milky Way.

gaia ESA milky way
The European Space Agency’s space-based Gaia mission has mapped out the three-dimensional positions and locations of more than one billion stars in our Milky Way galaxy: the most of all-time. Looking toward the center of the Milky Way, Gaia reveals both light-blocking and luminous features that are scientifically and visually fascinating.
Credit: ESA/Gaia/DPAC

Optical measurements pinpoint stars, while longer wavelengths reveal dust.

planck temperature polarization
When the entire sky is viewed in a variety of wavelengths, certain sources corresponding to distant objects beyond our galaxy are revealed. This first all-sky map from Planck includes not only the cosmic microwave background, but also extragalactic contributions and the foreground contributions from matter within the Milky Way itself. All of these must be understood to tease out the appropriate temperature and polarization signals.
Credit: ESA, HFI and LFI consortia; CO map from T. Dame et al., 2001

From space, ESA’s Euclid mission has grander aims.

Euclid scan sky step and stare
Each time the Euclid telescope points at a region of sky, its VIS and NISP instruments have access to the same half-a-square-degree (0.57 square degrees) so long as Euclid remains pointed there. Once observations are complete, Euclid then “steps” to point at the next, adjacent patch of sky. By performing tens of thousands of these steps, Euclid will build up the largest high-resolution extragalactic catalog in history.
Credit: European Space Agency

Over six years, total, it will map out huge areas of the entire sky.

Animated image of the Milky Way, illustrating the cosmic story of shifting star positions over time, with the label "YEAR 0.0" in the top right corner.
By targeting the most dust-free regions of the sky, the ones least obscured by the foreground material present in the Milky Way, ESA’s Euclid mission seeks to map out an enormous portion of the sky at great depth and at very high resolutions. The science goals are to map out galaxy positions and the effects of mass throughout cosmic history, revealing new information about dark matter and dark energy.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA/Planck Collaboration/A. Mellinger

These maps aren’t merely large-area, but also deep and high-resolution.

Euclid perseus cluster
This view of the Perseus cluster of galaxies, from ESA’s Euclid mission, shows over 1000 galaxies all clustered together some 240 million light-years away, with many tens of thousands more identifiable in the background portion of the image. While optically, the image is dominated by the most massive, star-rich galaxies, they are vastly outnumbered by smaller, fainter, low-mass galaxies that are exceedingly difficult to detect, even nearby. Euclid’s capabilities are critical for mapping out the dark Universe.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

They include:

  • nearby star-forming regions,
In a vibrant cosmic story, this colorful nebula bursts with bright pink and purple clouds, surrounded by scattered stars against the dark backdrop of space, reminiscent of scenes from the Euclid mission.
Although star-forming region Messier 78, on the outskirts of the Orion Nebula, is located a mere 1300 light-years away, it was viewed by the ESA’s Euclid mission which revealed the spectacular details seen here. Even though Euclid’s science goals are primarily about galaxies, dark matter, and dark energy, Euclid’s views of even nearby features are extraordinary.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi
  • individual galaxies,
A spiral galaxy with a bright core, central to a cosmic story, is surrounded by swirling arms and set against a starry backdrop in space, reminiscent of the mysteries that the Euclid mission seeks to unravel.
In addition to its detailed maps of total mass, revealing dark matter, and the properties of large-scale clustering that will reveal the properties of dark energy over time, Euclid can also measure properties of star-formation in nearby galaxies, such as within nearby spiral galaxy NGC 6744, shown here.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi
  • detailed features within galaxy groups,
Image of a star-filled night sky unveiling a cosmic story with several bright galaxies, the centerpiece being two prominent oval-shaped galaxies. The scene echoes the marvels explored by missions like Euclid, capturing the universe's vast wonders.
The Dorado group of galaxies is highlighted by two interacting galaxies, whose halos of gas can be seen interacting and forming new stars in this view from ESA’s Euclid mission. Although the science goal of Euclid focuses on the background galaxies shown here, “bonus” science can be gleaned from its spectacular views of these foreground objects.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi
  • relatively nearby galaxy clusters,
A starry night sky, like a cosmic story unfolding, reveals numerous stars and distant galaxies against a dark background.
The relatively nearby galaxy cluster Abell 2764, shown at the top right of this Euclid image, contains hundreds of galaxies all clumped together. In the background of the cluster, galaxies whose light is more than 13 billion years old can be revealed by Euclid.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi
  • plus galaxy clusters at great cosmic distances.
A vast field of bright stars scattered across a dark night sky, with varying sizes and brightness, creating a cosmic scene reminiscent of the Euclid mission's unfolding story.
Galaxy cluster Abell 2390, as captured by ESA’s Euclid, is located an incredible 2.7 billion light-years away: so distant that even the largest galaxies within it appear small and faint to Euclid’s eyes. More than 50,000 galaxies are found within this field-of-view, and the effects of gravitational lensing, curving and distorting the light from background objects, are not only visible to the human eye, but can help map out dark matter, providing cosmologically important information to scientists.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi

By using galaxy correlations as “standard rulers,” Euclid can measure dark energy.

expansion of the Universe
Standard candles (left) and standard rulers (right) are two different techniques astronomers used to measure the expansion of space at various times/distances in the past. Based on how quantities like luminosity or angular size change with distance, we can infer the expansion history of the Universe. Standard candles involve looking at objects whose intrinsic brightness is known at all cosmic distance, while standard rulers involve looking at features such as the average separation distant between any two galaxies (imprinted from baryon acoustic oscillations during the early stages of the Big Bang) that evolves as the Universe expands.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By measuring gravitational lensing throughout cosmic time, it measures dark matter’s effects.

strong and weak gravitational lensing map with shape noise
Any configuration of background points of light, whether they be stars, galaxies, or galaxy clusters, will be distorted due to the effects of foreground mass via weak gravitational lensing. Even with random shape noise, the signature is unmistakable. The El Gordo galaxy cluster shows this effect in a remarkably strong fashion, but large-area maps where mass, due to gravitational lensing, can be reconstructed to help understand the properties and distribution of dark matter on cosmic scales.
Credit: TallJimbo/Wikimedia Commons

NASA’s Nancy Roman Telescope and NSF’s Vera Rubin Observatory will have complementary capabilities.

A large observatory with a white structure is situated on a rocky mountain landscape under a clear blue sky, renowned as one of the best astronomy locations on Earth. It is surrounded by desert terrain and scattered buildings, providing an ideal vantage point for celestial observations.
This image shows the Vera C. Rubin Observatory atop Cerro Pachón in Chile, with fairly typical cloud-free conditions accompanying it. When complete, Rubin Observatory will use its 8.4-meter telescope and 3200-megapixel camera to conduct an unprecedented, multi-color, decade-long survey of the optical sky called the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). The camera will be the largest ever constructed for astronomy, weighing an incredible 2.8 tonnes.
Credit: Rubin Observatory/NSF/AURA

However, ESA’s Euclid mission arrived first, delivering critical data.

Wide view of the Milky Way galaxy with varied blue and white hues, showcasing cosmic structures and star formations, telling a mesmerizing cosmic story reminiscent of the Euclid mission's discoveries.
This image shows the combined Gaia and Planck skies, in the background, with Euclid’s first piece of the cosmic map it will eventually construct highlighted in yellow, showcasing the region of space viewed by Euclid in early 2024.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA; ESA/Gaia/DPAC; ESA/Planck Collaboration

The first 1% of Euclid’s survey has now been released: a whopping 208-gigapixel mosaic.

A mosaic image of a distant spiral galaxy, part of the Euclid Mission's cosmic story, showcases its bright blue and dark regions against a black background.
This full-field view of ESA’s Euclid mission’s first 1% of its eventual total data is a low-resolution display of a full 208-gigapixel (208 billion pixel) image. Dusty features dominate this view, but the true “prize” are the star-forming regions, galaxies, clusters of galaxies and more lying beyond these interloping foregrounds.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CEA Paris-Saclay; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre, E. Bertin, G. Anselmi

Euclid’s outstanding eyes enable unprecedented “zooming in.”

A wide-scale astronomical image narrates a cosmic story, showcasing the Milky Way with various magnified sections, illustrating increasing levels of detail and including the moon for scale comparison, reminiscent of insights from the Euclid mission.
This annotated view of ESA’s Euclid’s first mosaic showcases the scale of the region viewed with several zoom levels shown in the various insets. The size/scale of the full Moon is illustrated at right for comparison. This mosaic was constructed from 260 observations taken between March 25 and April 8, 2024.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CEA Paris-Saclay; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre, E. Bertin, G. Anselmi; ESA/Gaia/DPAC; ESA/Planck Collaboration

A 3x zoom reveals rich star fields.

A star-filled night sky, part of the cosmic story, dazzles with scattered clouds and a mysterious black rectangle blocking part of the view, reminiscent of a scene from the Euclid mission's spectacular observations.
This view represents just a 3x zoom into Euclid’s first mosaic, showing a patch of the southern sky in great detail. Behind the dusty filaments are enormous numbers of stars, galaxies, and galaxy clusters, with Euclid’s incredible eyes revealing clustering properties of the Universe in unprecedented detail.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CEA Paris-Saclay; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre, E. Bertin, G. Anselmi

A 12x zoom showcases prominent galaxies, such as NGC 2188.

A vast starry sky features numerous stars, galaxies, and celestial objects set against a dark background, weaving the cosmic story of the Euclid mission.
By zooming into Euclid’s first mosaic by a factor of 12x magnification, details such as the bright nearby galaxy NGC 2188 come into focus. Over on the right, the more distant galaxy cluster Abell 3381 appears faintly, but Euclid’s capabilities allow us to view that in great detail at an even higher zoom level.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CEA Paris-Saclay; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre, E. Bertin, G. Anselmi

A 36x zoom reveals rich galaxy clusters, like Abell 3381.

A cosmic story unfolds in a field of numerous galaxies and bright stars scattered against the dark backdrop of space, reminiscent of a scene from the Euclid mission's observations.
At a level of 36x zoom, Euclid’s first mosaic contains the distant but abundant galaxy cluster Abell 3381, which features a line of bright galaxies similar to Markarian’s chain in the Virgo cluster. Don’t be fooled by the bright, spiky stars; those are merely foreground stars from within our own Milky Way and are not a part of the distant cluster at all.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CEA Paris-Saclay; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre, E. Bertin, G. Anselmi

A 150x zoom unveils individual cluster members,

A vibrant galaxy cluster with spiral galaxies, bright stars, and glowing elliptical galaxies unfolds a cosmic story set against a dark space background, reminiscent of the Euclid mission's discoveries.
Within ESA’s Euclid’s first released mosaic are enormous numbers of galaxies tightly grouped together. Here, at a 150x zoom level, six prominent, massive, large galaxies are all seen from within Abell 3381, several of which are actively interacting. The extended spiral arms and features of ongoing, new star-formation reveal the nature and properties of these interactions.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CEA Paris-Saclay; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre, E. Bertin, G. Anselmi

while a 600x zoom showcases distant galaxies individually.

A spiral galaxy with a bright center and extended spiral arms unfolds like a cosmic story, surrounded by stars and dust. Its detailed beauty, reminiscent of the Euclid mission's discoveries, stands out against the dark space background.
This single swirling spiral galaxy is revealed at a zoom level of 600x from inside ESA’s Euclid’s first mosaic. This individual galaxy is mightily impressive and highlights just how powerful, deep, and high-resolution Euclid’s capabilities are. However, it’s even more distant galaxies, how they’re clustered and how they’re distorted by the cumulative presence of mass along the line-of-sight that are the main science goals of the Euclid mission.
Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CEA Paris-Saclay; Processing: J.-C. Cuillandre, E. Bertin, G. Anselmi

With 99% of its mission remaining, we’ll probe dark matter and dark energy as never before.

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.

