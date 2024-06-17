7 bizarre facts about the Solar System to stump any scientist

Can you successfully answer all seven?
1.) How many spacecraft have exited the Solar System?
Only three have passed the heliopause: Voyager 1, Voyager 2, and Pioneer 10.
Pioneer 11, New Horizons, and eventually Ulysses will join them.
2.) Who possesses hotter daytime temperatures: Venus or Mercury?
Venus, uniformly at 464 °C (867 °F), surpasses Mercury’s peak temperatures.
3.) Which Solar System planet is coldest?
At -224 °C (-372 °F), Uranus possesses the coldest recorded temperatures.
Its cloudy poles experience decades of darkness, getting even colder than Neptune.
4.) How many non-planets exceed Mercury’s size?
Only two: Jupiter’s moon Ganymede and Saturn’s Titan.
Jupiter’s Callisto, the third-largest non-planet, is 1.2% (58.7 km/36.5 miles) smaller than Mercury.
5.) Which planet has the highest density?
That would be Earth, at 5.51 g/cm³.
Although Mercury is ~75-85% metal, gravitational compression gives Earth a 0.08 g/cm³ victory.
6.) Which rocky world is the most water-rich?
Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, with 35.4 zetaliters (3.54 × 1022 L), is 46% liquid water.
Earth is only fifth, with Titan, Callisto, and Europa all surpassing us.
7.) Which planet contributes most to Mercury’s precession?
Venus (277 arc-seconds/century) leads, followed by Jupiter (150), and then Earth (90).
An additional, unexplained 43 arc-seconds/century helped demonstrate general relativity’s correctness.
