One shocking fact about each and every planet in the Solar System

Do you truly know our Solar System?
Each world holds secrets that typically go unrecognized.
Can you identify all 10?
1.) I’m the hottest planet.
The atmospheric greenhouse effect on Venus yields consistently higher temperatures than Mercury.
2.) I’m the most metallic planet.
An early vapor state ensured Mercury is ~75% metal, by mass.
3.) I’m originally the 8th planet.
Ceres, discovered in 1801, is the asteroid belt’s lone dwarf planet.
4.) My planetary system contains the most water.
That’s Jupiter, whose moons Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa individually possess more water than Earth.
5.) I’m the most massive object originating from the Kuiper belt.
Neptune’s captured moon, Triton, surpasses Pluto and Eris in both mass and size.
6.) I’m the lowest density planet.
At 0.687 g/cm³, Saturn is the only planet less dense than water.
7.) I possess the strongest winds.
With speeds over 1,100 mph (492 m/s), Neptune’s winds are unsurpassed.
8.) My fragments contaminate Earth.
It’s Mars; 3% of all terrestrial meteorites originate there.
9.) I change the most from solstice to equinox.
It’s Uranus, whose 97° axial tilt causes planet-wide changes every 21 years.
10.) I’m the final planet to form.
It’s us! An impact 50 million years after the other planets formed created today’s Earth-Moon system.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visual, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.