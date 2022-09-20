Related
Alfred North Whitehead on the Art of Progress
“The art of progress is to preserve order amid change and to preserve change amid order.” – Alfred North Whitehead
Does the Narrative of Human Progress Hold Up?
“We’ve become a less violent species because we recognize the futility and the undesirability of violence.”
Evolution: That famous ‘march of progress’ image is just wrong
Some fish evolved legs and walked onto the land. Right?
Emphasizing Environmental Sacrifice Or a New Vision for Social Progress?
Last night I appeared on a panel here at AU with the editors and contributors to the bold new book “The Environmental Politics of Sacrifice.” The goal of the book […]
What’s the role of optimism in creating the future?￼
Our inaugural special issue is focused on progress — the search for, the study of, and the project towards a better world.
Up Next
Expert Roundtable: What should progress look like?
We asked 11 experts about the future of progress for humanity.