Using psychedelics as a way to enhance your creative output is not a groundbreaking concept. Some of the world’s most daring innovators have dabbled in this controversial area of drugs: The Beatles, Salvador Dali, and Cary Grant are just a few in a very long list. Even Nobel Prize-winning biophysicist and neuroscientist Francis Crick says that LSD was imperative to his discovering the double helix (the term used to describe the physical structure of DNA). But what can it do for the average person?

To learn more about the topic, we sat down with James Fadiman, a prominent psychedelics researcher with a Master’s degree and a doctorate in psychology from Stanford University. “There are a number of ways in which we can shift our perception,” he says. “Psychedelics are different from meditation and yoga – and the difference in the way it affects you is the difference between walking up a mountain or being catapulted to the top almost instantly. You have enhanced capacity for understanding a level of complexity of life that you didn’t know you had.”

A recent example of this dramatic shift in perception happened in 2023 in the case of Brendan, a former leader of a white supremacist group, who was part of a scientific trial at the University of Chicago where volunteers took MDMA. “This experience has helped me sort out a debilitating personal issue,” Brendan said after his psychedelic experience, which led him to rescind his former racist ideology. “Love is the only thing that matters.”

But what is it about this classification of drugs that can transform the way we see the world?

“Psychedelics are a different type of tool for opening up the closed box of awareness,” Fadiman says. “There comes a point for many of us as adults where what we don’t know feels dangerous, and therefore we stop looking. Psychedelics break that pattern. They break open whatever your system of belief is. Psychedelics go to every cell of the body, so when one reports that they can smell color or hear color, what they’re saying is that the parts of the brain that are normally somewhat separated from each other can communicate with each other if we simply take down the little guardrails.”

But make no mistake, psychedelics are not a foolproof way to alter your consciousness for the better. If not used carefully, they can have some detrimental side-effects. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that the use of psychoactive substances has been linked to dangerous behavior due to impaired thought processes. Due diligence should be taken when considering taking any form of psychedelics: the type and amount, the location in which they are taken, and who they are taken with are just a few factors that require thorough research. Fadiman cites ‘Integration’ as an important way of dealing with a rapid shift in perception following a psychedelic trip. This is a process that would see a therapist, coach or other relevant practitioner guide you through your journey, helping you make sense of whatever you experience.

Despite all the research around it benefiting depression, PTSD and helping those at the end of their lives, psychedelics may not be for everyone. While many have been decriminalized in several states, it’s important to be aware of their legal restrictions.

But Fadiman, who wrote The Psychedelic Explorer’s Guide: Safe, Therapeutic, and Sacred Journeys back in 2012, offers an insightful answer when asked why we should be expanding our perceptions in the first place: “It’s a realistic question to say, ‘What’s the value of having expanded vision, expanded hearing, expanded awareness in general?’ But it’s the same question as, ‘Why should we go to school? Why should we learn to read? Why should we visit other countries?’ Because to transcend those limits shifts forever the way in which you see the world.”

We spoke to James Fadiman for The Science of Perception Box, a Big Think interview series created in partnership with Unlikely Collaborators. As a creative non-profit organization, they’re on a mission to help people challenge their perceptions and expand their thinking. This series dives into the science behind our thought patterns. Watch James Fadiman’s full interview above, and visit Perception Box to see more in this series.

Words: Jamie Carson